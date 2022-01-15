China’s record-breaking export strength continued into last month, pushing its annual trade surplus to a new high and providing support to an economy being dragged by a property-market slump and COVID-19 outbreaks.
Exports last month were US$340.5 billion, taking the full year total to US$3.36 trillion, the Chinese General Administration of Customs said in a statement yesterday.
Imports were US$246 billion last month and US$2.69 trillion for last year, leaving a trade surplus of US$94.5 billion for the month and US$676 billion for the full year.
Photo: AFP
The data confirm the picture for all of last year — strong demand for Chinese goods of all kinds as the nation’s factories pumped out everything from electronics to garden furniture.
However, trade growth is expected to be weaker this year as demand for work-from-home technology and healthcare equipment slows, and consumption shifts toward services as COVID-19 restrictions ease.
“Last year’s growth of 30 percent is clearly hard to sustain,” said Ding Shuang (丁爽), lead economist for greater China and North Asia at Standard Chartered PLC. “So export growth this year will decline sharply,” partly because global growth is likely to slow down.
China’s domestic restrictions and lockdowns aimed at containing virus outbreaks might also cause some delays, but “the key remains how external demand may evolve,” Ding said.
Outbreaks of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in China are sending jitters through supply chains, as the nation’s production and shipping face disruptions from virus containment measures.
While there has not been widespread damage to industrial output or trade so far, some factories have shut down or slowed output in Xian and elsewhere, and the capacity of ports in Ningbo, Shenzhen, Tianjin and Shanghai have been affected.
There will be more uncertain, unstable and unbalanced factors in foreign trade this year, Chinese customs spokesman Li Kuiwen (李魁文) told a briefing in Beijing.
Even though there is likely to be some pressure on the data, including from a higher base of comparison, the long-term positive fundamentals for trade would not change, Li said.
Global dependence on Chinese production might be reduced if places like Southeast Asia recover from their virus outbreaks.
That would allow companies to move orders back to that region after some businesses shifted production to China recently to take advantage of the nation’s “zero COVID-19” policies.
The epic fight over who controls the future of the auto industry is about to get a whole lot more interesting. Tesla Inc, the pioneer and pacesetter, has dominated the early rounds of the new-energy age, capturing investors’ imaginations with a vision for what the next generation of vehicles looks like and seizing the nascent market for fully electric vehicles (EVs). In the other corner are giants of scale: Volkswagen AG (VW) and Toyota Motor Corp. The world’s two biggest automakers — each sold about 10 or 11 vehicles for every one Tesla did last year — realize the age of the
‘BULLISH YEAR AHEAD’: The contract chipmaker set a growth target of up to 29 percent, as it expects to outperform its peers in the semiconductor industry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is planning to boost this year’s capital expenditure budget by about 46 percent to exceed US$44 billion, citing strong customer demand for advanced technologies used in high-performance computing (HPC) and 5G-related applications, the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. The plan marks a record spending for TSMC after the chipmaker budgeted US$30 billion for capacity expansions at home and overseas fabs last year. TSMC is planning to allocate about 80 percent of this year’s capital spending for advanced chip capacity expansion including 2-nanometer, 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer technologies. The chipmaker reiterated that it is on
EMERGING TECH: The semiconductor equipment industry has had unprecedented growth, with increased spending in six of the past seven years, the CEO of SEMI said Global fab equipment spending at front-end facilities is expected to grow at an annual pace of 10 percent this year to a record of more than US$98 billion, with South Korea taking the lead, followed by Taiwan, SEMI said in a quarterly report yesterday. That means that world fab equipment spending is to grow for a third straight year, following a 39 percent jump last year and 17 percent growth in 2020, the global semiconductor trade association said in a statement. The industry previously had three consecutive years of growth from 2016 to 2018, more than 20 years after logging a three-year
Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) this year expects its number of electric battery swapping stations to outstrip the number of gas stations in the nation following seven years of deployment, a sign that electric two-wheelers are gaining traction. As of the end of last year, Gogoro had built 2,215 GoStations nationwide, mostly in urban areas, up from 1,937 in 2020. The number of gas stations operated by CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) was 2,487. “By the end of this year, we are very confident that the number of battery swapping stations will surpass the number of gas stations