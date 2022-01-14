World Business Quick Take

Agencies





INDONESIA

Coal export ban extended

The world’s top thermal coal exporting nation is to keep a broad ban on shipments in place this month, even as exemptions have allowed some fuel-laden vessels to depart. Coal miners that fail to comply with rules intended to secure supply for domestic power production would not be permitted to resume exports this month, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Panjaitan said in a statement yesterday. The country moved to halt overseas sales after state-owned power utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara faced dwindling fuel stockpiles, risking blackouts that could affect millions of people.

UNITED STATES

Budget deficit narrows

The budget deficit shrank in the first three months of the fiscal year amid a surge in taxes paid by individuals and corporations, the Department of the Treasury said on Wednesday. As the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic picked up speed, the government brought in one-third more revenue compared with the same period last year, for a record total of more than US$1 trillion, department data showed. That caused the deficit to narrow to US$378 billion in the last quarter of last year, 34 percent less than the same quarter of 2020, the department said.

RETAILERS

Tesco raises profit forecast

Tesco PLC joined rival grocer J Sainsbury PLC in raising its profit forecast after solid online sales during the Christmas period. Tesco expected retail operating profit slightly above the top end of its previous ￡2.5 billion to ￡2.6 billion (US$3.44 billion to US$3.57 billion) guidance range, the company said in a statement yesterday. The UK’s largest grocer said that festive season sales drove a 0.2 percent increase in UK comparable sales in the 19 weeks through Saturday. That was on top of a strong period last year. Sales across the group during the Christmas period were up 3.2 percent, it said.

UNITED STATES

Wind farm plots on offer

The government on Wednesday announced that it would auction more than 190,000 hectares off the coasts of New York and New Jersey to build wind farms as part of its campaign to supply renewable energy to more than 10 million homes by 2030. Offshore wind developers would bid on Feb. 23 on six areas in the New York Bight — the most lots ever offered in a single auction — which could generate between 5.6 to 7 gigawatts of energy, enough to power 2 million homes, the Department of the Interior said. The auction would be the first under President Joe Biden, whose administration aims to build as many as seven major offshore wind farms and review plans for at least 16 others along the US coasts.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Microsoft hires Apple alumni

Microsoft Corp has lured away a veteran semiconductor designer from Apple Inc, as it looks to expand its own server chips efforts, people with knowledge of the matter said. Chip industry veteran Mike Filippo would work on processors within Microsoft’s Azure group, run by Rani Borkar, the people said. A Microsoft spokesman confirmed the hire of Filippo, who has also worked at Arm Ltd and Intel Corp. The move suggests that Microsoft is accelerating its push to create homegrown chips for its servers, which power Azure cloud-computing services. The focus on custom chips follows similar efforts by Alphabet Inc’s Google and Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft’s biggest cloud rivals.