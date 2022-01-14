INDONESIA
Coal export ban extended
The world’s top thermal coal exporting nation is to keep a broad ban on shipments in place this month, even as exemptions have allowed some fuel-laden vessels to depart. Coal miners that fail to comply with rules intended to secure supply for domestic power production would not be permitted to resume exports this month, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Panjaitan said in a statement yesterday. The country moved to halt overseas sales after state-owned power utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara faced dwindling fuel stockpiles, risking blackouts that could affect millions of people.
UNITED STATES
Budget deficit narrows
The budget deficit shrank in the first three months of the fiscal year amid a surge in taxes paid by individuals and corporations, the Department of the Treasury said on Wednesday. As the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic picked up speed, the government brought in one-third more revenue compared with the same period last year, for a record total of more than US$1 trillion, department data showed. That caused the deficit to narrow to US$378 billion in the last quarter of last year, 34 percent less than the same quarter of 2020, the department said.
RETAILERS
Tesco raises profit forecast
Tesco PLC joined rival grocer J Sainsbury PLC in raising its profit forecast after solid online sales during the Christmas period. Tesco expected retail operating profit slightly above the top end of its previous ￡2.5 billion to ￡2.6 billion (US$3.44 billion to US$3.57 billion) guidance range, the company said in a statement yesterday. The UK’s largest grocer said that festive season sales drove a 0.2 percent increase in UK comparable sales in the 19 weeks through Saturday. That was on top of a strong period last year. Sales across the group during the Christmas period were up 3.2 percent, it said.
UNITED STATES
Wind farm plots on offer
The government on Wednesday announced that it would auction more than 190,000 hectares off the coasts of New York and New Jersey to build wind farms as part of its campaign to supply renewable energy to more than 10 million homes by 2030. Offshore wind developers would bid on Feb. 23 on six areas in the New York Bight — the most lots ever offered in a single auction — which could generate between 5.6 to 7 gigawatts of energy, enough to power 2 million homes, the Department of the Interior said. The auction would be the first under President Joe Biden, whose administration aims to build as many as seven major offshore wind farms and review plans for at least 16 others along the US coasts.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Microsoft hires Apple alumni
Microsoft Corp has lured away a veteran semiconductor designer from Apple Inc, as it looks to expand its own server chips efforts, people with knowledge of the matter said. Chip industry veteran Mike Filippo would work on processors within Microsoft’s Azure group, run by Rani Borkar, the people said. A Microsoft spokesman confirmed the hire of Filippo, who has also worked at Arm Ltd and Intel Corp. The move suggests that Microsoft is accelerating its push to create homegrown chips for its servers, which power Azure cloud-computing services. The focus on custom chips follows similar efforts by Alphabet Inc’s Google and Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft’s biggest cloud rivals.
The epic fight over who controls the future of the auto industry is about to get a whole lot more interesting. Tesla Inc, the pioneer and pacesetter, has dominated the early rounds of the new-energy age, capturing investors’ imaginations with a vision for what the next generation of vehicles looks like and seizing the nascent market for fully electric vehicles (EVs). In the other corner are giants of scale: Volkswagen AG (VW) and Toyota Motor Corp. The world’s two biggest automakers — each sold about 10 or 11 vehicles for every one Tesla did last year — realize the age of the
Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) this year expects its number of electric battery swapping stations to outstrip the number of gas stations in the nation following seven years of deployment, a sign that electric two-wheelers are gaining traction. As of the end of last year, Gogoro had built 2,215 GoStations nationwide, mostly in urban areas, up from 1,937 in 2020. The number of gas stations operated by CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) was 2,487. “By the end of this year, we are very confident that the number of battery swapping stations will surpass the number of gas stations
Samsung Electronics Co’s quarterly profit climbed more than 50 percent after chip prices stabilized and sales of smartphones surged, reinforcing hopes that the memory industry can emerge from its downturn. South Korea’s largest company posted operating income of 13.8 trillion won (US$11.46 billion) for the quarter ending last month, missing estimates after it distributed special bonuses to employees. However, revenue jumped a better-than-expected 23 percent to 76 trillion won. The company’s stock climbed as much as 2 percent in morning trading in Seoul. Samsung and rivals SK Hynix Inc and Micron Technology Inc are weathering a cyclical downturn, helped by demand from
TRADE COMMISSION RULING: Google’s first import ban requires the company to halt some US-bound electronics over unlicenced use of Sonos audio technology Sonos Inc won a US trade agency ruling that limits the imports of some phones, laptops and speakers made overseas by Alphabet Inc’s Google because they infringe on patents for home audio technology. The US International Trade Commission (ITC) issued the ban after affirming a judge’s findings that the devices were using Sonos’ patented inventions without permission. The US can veto the exclusion order on public-policy grounds, although that rarely happens. Otherwise, the ban takes effect in 60 days. Sonos’ victory is the first time Google has faced an import ban at the trade agency. Last year, it fended off a case