India and the UK are launching talks on pursuing a free-trade deal that is expected to boost bilateral trade by billions of US dollars in one of the most ambitious negotiations to take place after Brexit.
British Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan is in New Delhi and is to meet with Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.
Negotiations are to start next week, officials said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Both sides hope that a deal would spark huge benefits for several industries, from food and drink to cutting-edge renewable technology.
The deal could potentially double British exports to India and boost two-way trade by US$38 billion per year by 2035, a British government statement said.
“A deal with India is a golden opportunity to put UK businesses at the front of the queue as the Indian economy continues to grow rapidly,” Trevalyan said, adding that Britain was keen to tap into the growing middle class in Asia’s third-largest economy.
Her visit signals efforts from Britain, after leaving the EU in 2020, to focus its trade policies on the Indo-Pacific region. India, once a British colony, is viewed as a favorable location given uncertainties over ties with China.
Investment from Indian companies supports 95,000 jobs across the UK, the statement said.
Britain is angling for a deal that slashes barriers to doing business and trading, including cutting tariffs on exports of British-made vehicles and Scotch whisky.
In an interview with the Financial Times on Thursday, Trevelyan said: “Everything is on the table to discuss,” including broadening visa access for Indian students and skilled workers.
She would like for a deal to be clinched by early next year, Trevelyan said.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that India and Britain are focusing on five key areas: people-to-people contacts, trade, defense and security, climate action and health.
India and Britain have extensive links, with the former investing in 120 projects to become the second-largest source of foreign direct investments after the US in 2019.
Trade between the two countries was US$15.45 billion in 2019 to 2020.
The epic fight over who controls the future of the auto industry is about to get a whole lot more interesting. Tesla Inc, the pioneer and pacesetter, has dominated the early rounds of the new-energy age, capturing investors’ imaginations with a vision for what the next generation of vehicles looks like and seizing the nascent market for fully electric vehicles (EVs). In the other corner are giants of scale: Volkswagen AG (VW) and Toyota Motor Corp. The world’s two biggest automakers — each sold about 10 or 11 vehicles for every one Tesla did last year — realize the age of the
Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) this year expects its number of electric battery swapping stations to outstrip the number of gas stations in the nation following seven years of deployment, a sign that electric two-wheelers are gaining traction. As of the end of last year, Gogoro had built 2,215 GoStations nationwide, mostly in urban areas, up from 1,937 in 2020. The number of gas stations operated by CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) was 2,487. “By the end of this year, we are very confident that the number of battery swapping stations will surpass the number of gas stations
Samsung Electronics Co’s quarterly profit climbed more than 50 percent after chip prices stabilized and sales of smartphones surged, reinforcing hopes that the memory industry can emerge from its downturn. South Korea’s largest company posted operating income of 13.8 trillion won (US$11.46 billion) for the quarter ending last month, missing estimates after it distributed special bonuses to employees. However, revenue jumped a better-than-expected 23 percent to 76 trillion won. The company’s stock climbed as much as 2 percent in morning trading in Seoul. Samsung and rivals SK Hynix Inc and Micron Technology Inc are weathering a cyclical downturn, helped by demand from
TRADE COMMISSION RULING: Google’s first import ban requires the company to halt some US-bound electronics over unlicenced use of Sonos audio technology Sonos Inc won a US trade agency ruling that limits the imports of some phones, laptops and speakers made overseas by Alphabet Inc’s Google because they infringe on patents for home audio technology. The US International Trade Commission (ITC) issued the ban after affirming a judge’s findings that the devices were using Sonos’ patented inventions without permission. The US can veto the exclusion order on public-policy grounds, although that rarely happens. Otherwise, the ban takes effect in 60 days. Sonos’ victory is the first time Google has faced an import ban at the trade agency. Last year, it fended off a case