US inflation is “too high” and its central bank is to make the issue a priority, US Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lael Brainard, who is nominated to become the central bank’s vice chairwoman, said on Wednesday.
The Fed’s “most important task” is to focus on “getting inflation back down to 2 percent while sustaining a recovery that includes everyone,” Brainard said in remarks prepared for delivery at her nomination hearing before the US Senate Banking Committee yesterday.
Her comments were made public on the day that the US government released data showing that the wave of price increases for vehicles, housing, food and energy drove US consumer prices 7 percent higher last year, the largest jump in nearly four decades.
Photo: AP
The Fed has begun removing an extraordinary stimulus provided to support the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, and is expected to as soon as in March raise the benchmark borrowing rate three or even four times this year to tamp down the price surge.
Brainard, a Democrat whom US President Joe Biden nominated to serve as the central bank’s second-most senior official, said in her remarks that she would not be an inflation dove.
She said the economy “is making welcome progress, but the pandemic continues to pose challenges. Our priority is to protect the gains we have made and support a full recovery.”
She has worked with US presidents of both parties during her time at the Department of the Treasury and the Fed, and “supported monetary policy that is responsive to evolving economic conditions,” she added.
Brainard said she is seeking to “bring a considered and independent voice” to the Fed’s deliberations, and “support policies that are in the interests of the American people, and based on the law and careful analysis of the evidence.”
She is to replace Richard Clarida, who resigned this week, two weeks before his term was due to end amid a scandal over his stock trading activity.
Meanwhile, more US businesses began seeing prices fall or stabilize as last year drew to a close, the Fed said on Wednesday, offering hope that the wave of inflation the US endured last year could be subsiding.
However, the central bank’s latest Beige Book survey of economic conditions covering the period from late November last year until the first few days of this year said that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 had disrupted business as it spread nationwide.
Most people who spoke to the Fed’s regional banks reported “solid growth” in prices, but the report said that “some also noted that price increases had decelerated a bit from the robust pace experienced in recent months.”
While the report said that consumer spending grew at “a steady pace” ahead of the spread of Omicron, “most districts noted a sudden pullback in leisure travel, hotel occupancy and patronage at restaurants as the number of new cases rose in recent weeks.”
“Although optimism remained high generally, several districts cited reports from businesses that expectations for growth over the next several months cooled somewhat during the last few weeks,” the report said.
The epic fight over who controls the future of the auto industry is about to get a whole lot more interesting. Tesla Inc, the pioneer and pacesetter, has dominated the early rounds of the new-energy age, capturing investors’ imaginations with a vision for what the next generation of vehicles looks like and seizing the nascent market for fully electric vehicles (EVs). In the other corner are giants of scale: Volkswagen AG (VW) and Toyota Motor Corp. The world’s two biggest automakers — each sold about 10 or 11 vehicles for every one Tesla did last year — realize the age of the
Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) this year expects its number of electric battery swapping stations to outstrip the number of gas stations in the nation following seven years of deployment, a sign that electric two-wheelers are gaining traction. As of the end of last year, Gogoro had built 2,215 GoStations nationwide, mostly in urban areas, up from 1,937 in 2020. The number of gas stations operated by CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) was 2,487. “By the end of this year, we are very confident that the number of battery swapping stations will surpass the number of gas stations
Samsung Electronics Co’s quarterly profit climbed more than 50 percent after chip prices stabilized and sales of smartphones surged, reinforcing hopes that the memory industry can emerge from its downturn. South Korea’s largest company posted operating income of 13.8 trillion won (US$11.46 billion) for the quarter ending last month, missing estimates after it distributed special bonuses to employees. However, revenue jumped a better-than-expected 23 percent to 76 trillion won. The company’s stock climbed as much as 2 percent in morning trading in Seoul. Samsung and rivals SK Hynix Inc and Micron Technology Inc are weathering a cyclical downturn, helped by demand from
TRADE COMMISSION RULING: Google’s first import ban requires the company to halt some US-bound electronics over unlicenced use of Sonos audio technology Sonos Inc won a US trade agency ruling that limits the imports of some phones, laptops and speakers made overseas by Alphabet Inc’s Google because they infringe on patents for home audio technology. The US International Trade Commission (ITC) issued the ban after affirming a judge’s findings that the devices were using Sonos’ patented inventions without permission. The US can veto the exclusion order on public-policy grounds, although that rarely happens. Otherwise, the ban takes effect in 60 days. Sonos’ victory is the first time Google has faced an import ban at the trade agency. Last year, it fended off a case