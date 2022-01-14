Cutting inflation priority: Fed nominee

‘NO INFLATION DOVE’: Lael Brainard, the nominee to take over the US central bank’s second-most senior position, said monetary policies should ‘support a full recovery’

US inflation is “too high” and its central bank is to make the issue a priority, US Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lael Brainard, who is nominated to become the central bank’s vice chairwoman, said on Wednesday.

The Fed’s “most important task” is to focus on “getting inflation back down to 2 percent while sustaining a recovery that includes everyone,” Brainard said in remarks prepared for delivery at her nomination hearing before the US Senate Banking Committee yesterday.

Her comments were made public on the day that the US government released data showing that the wave of price increases for vehicles, housing, food and energy drove US consumer prices 7 percent higher last year, the largest jump in nearly four decades.

US Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lael Brainard speaks during an event at the White House in Washington on Nov. 22 last year. Photo: AP

The Fed has begun removing an extraordinary stimulus provided to support the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, and is expected to as soon as in March raise the benchmark borrowing rate three or even four times this year to tamp down the price surge.

Brainard, a Democrat whom US President Joe Biden nominated to serve as the central bank’s second-most senior official, said in her remarks that she would not be an inflation dove.

She said the economy “is making welcome progress, but the pandemic continues to pose challenges. Our priority is to protect the gains we have made and support a full recovery.”

She has worked with US presidents of both parties during her time at the Department of the Treasury and the Fed, and “supported monetary policy that is responsive to evolving economic conditions,” she added.

Brainard said she is seeking to “bring a considered and independent voice” to the Fed’s deliberations, and “support policies that are in the interests of the American people, and based on the law and careful analysis of the evidence.”

She is to replace Richard Clarida, who resigned this week, two weeks before his term was due to end amid a scandal over his stock trading activity.

Meanwhile, more US businesses began seeing prices fall or stabilize as last year drew to a close, the Fed said on Wednesday, offering hope that the wave of inflation the US endured last year could be subsiding.

However, the central bank’s latest Beige Book survey of economic conditions covering the period from late November last year until the first few days of this year said that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 had disrupted business as it spread nationwide.

Most people who spoke to the Fed’s regional banks reported “solid growth” in prices, but the report said that “some also noted that price increases had decelerated a bit from the robust pace experienced in recent months.”

While the report said that consumer spending grew at “a steady pace” ahead of the spread of Omicron, “most districts noted a sudden pullback in leisure travel, hotel occupancy and patronage at restaurants as the number of new cases rose in recent weeks.”

“Although optimism remained high generally, several districts cited reports from businesses that expectations for growth over the next several months cooled somewhat during the last few weeks,” the report said.