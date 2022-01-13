World Business Quick Take

Agencies





TOURISM

Visitor fees announced

Thailand plans to start collecting a 300 baht (US$9) fee from foreign visitors entering the country to fund the development of attractions and an insurance program for tourists. The charge is to be added to air ticket prices from April, while the method of collections from entry by land has yet to be determined, Thai government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said. The insurance program is to have a benefit ceiling of 1 million baht in case of death and up to 500,000 baht for hospital charges, Thanakorn said, adding that the government expects as many as 15 million tourist arrivals and 800 billion baht in receipts this year.

SRI LANKA

Government turns to China

Colombo yesterday ruled out an IMF bailout and said it plans to seek another loan from China to address an economic crisis that has led to food and fuel shortages, Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told a news conference. Beijing is already the nation’s biggest bilateral lender, accounting for at least 10 percent of its external debt. Unable to repay a US$1.4 billion loan for a port construction in the south, Sri Lanka in 2017 was forced to lease the facility to a Chinese company for 99 years.

SOUTH KOREA

Jobs data improve

Employers last month added the most jobs since 2014, indicating that the labor market was continuing to heal even as the government started to introduce new curbs to control the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The economy last month added 773,000 jobs compared with the same month a year earlier, a 10th straight monthly improvement, although a jump in people seeking work contributed to an increase in the unemployment rate, government data showed yesterday. The participation rate rose to a seasonally adjusted 63.4 percent from 62.8 percent in November, a factor that lifted the jobless rate to 3.8 percent, above the median forecast for a reading of 3.2 percent.

NEW ZEALAND

Worker numbers slump

The nation posted the smallest increase in its working-age population in nine years last year, adding to signs of a labor shortage that could drive up wages and inflation. The number of residents aged 15 or older who could work rose by 26,500 to slightly more than 4.1 million last year, Statistics New Zealand said yesterday. That is the smallest gain since 2012 and compares with a 70,500 increase in 2020. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has projected that the working-age population would increase by 32,000 last year and by 40,000 this year. It saw the jobless rate dropping to 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter of last year from 3.4 percent three months earlier.

ENERGY

Oil demand rebounds

Oil demand in India bounced back last year after one of the world’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks fueled a preference for personal transportation. Demand for total petroleum products — including diesel, gasoline and jet fuel — rose 3.7 percent from a year earlier, Bloomberg calculations based on provisional figures published by the Indian Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas showed. While gasoline consumption topped 2019 levels, diesel and aviation fuel remained below pre-pandemic volumes. That resulted in overall demand last year falling 7 percent below levels in 2019.