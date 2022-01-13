TOURISM
Visitor fees announced
Thailand plans to start collecting a 300 baht (US$9) fee from foreign visitors entering the country to fund the development of attractions and an insurance program for tourists. The charge is to be added to air ticket prices from April, while the method of collections from entry by land has yet to be determined, Thai government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said. The insurance program is to have a benefit ceiling of 1 million baht in case of death and up to 500,000 baht for hospital charges, Thanakorn said, adding that the government expects as many as 15 million tourist arrivals and 800 billion baht in receipts this year.
SRI LANKA
Government turns to China
Colombo yesterday ruled out an IMF bailout and said it plans to seek another loan from China to address an economic crisis that has led to food and fuel shortages, Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told a news conference. Beijing is already the nation’s biggest bilateral lender, accounting for at least 10 percent of its external debt. Unable to repay a US$1.4 billion loan for a port construction in the south, Sri Lanka in 2017 was forced to lease the facility to a Chinese company for 99 years.
SOUTH KOREA
Jobs data improve
Employers last month added the most jobs since 2014, indicating that the labor market was continuing to heal even as the government started to introduce new curbs to control the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The economy last month added 773,000 jobs compared with the same month a year earlier, a 10th straight monthly improvement, although a jump in people seeking work contributed to an increase in the unemployment rate, government data showed yesterday. The participation rate rose to a seasonally adjusted 63.4 percent from 62.8 percent in November, a factor that lifted the jobless rate to 3.8 percent, above the median forecast for a reading of 3.2 percent.
NEW ZEALAND
Worker numbers slump
The nation posted the smallest increase in its working-age population in nine years last year, adding to signs of a labor shortage that could drive up wages and inflation. The number of residents aged 15 or older who could work rose by 26,500 to slightly more than 4.1 million last year, Statistics New Zealand said yesterday. That is the smallest gain since 2012 and compares with a 70,500 increase in 2020. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has projected that the working-age population would increase by 32,000 last year and by 40,000 this year. It saw the jobless rate dropping to 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter of last year from 3.4 percent three months earlier.
ENERGY
Oil demand rebounds
Oil demand in India bounced back last year after one of the world’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks fueled a preference for personal transportation. Demand for total petroleum products — including diesel, gasoline and jet fuel — rose 3.7 percent from a year earlier, Bloomberg calculations based on provisional figures published by the Indian Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas showed. While gasoline consumption topped 2019 levels, diesel and aviation fuel remained below pre-pandemic volumes. That resulted in overall demand last year falling 7 percent below levels in 2019.
The epic fight over who controls the future of the auto industry is about to get a whole lot more interesting. Tesla Inc, the pioneer and pacesetter, has dominated the early rounds of the new-energy age, capturing investors’ imaginations with a vision for what the next generation of vehicles looks like and seizing the nascent market for fully electric vehicles (EVs). In the other corner are giants of scale: Volkswagen AG (VW) and Toyota Motor Corp. The world’s two biggest automakers — each sold about 10 or 11 vehicles for every one Tesla did last year — realize the age of the
NO RELIEF: Most firms at a tech/auto forum did not see any improvement in the chip supply and demand balance before the middle of this year For chip buyers ranging from computer gamers to automakers, there is no near-term fix on the way for shortages that have caused higher prices and production delays, semiconductor executives said. Nvidia Corp, which makes chips that are the basis of graphics cards selling for thousands of US dollars more than their retail prices, sees some improvement in supply in the second half of the year, chief financial officer Colette Kress said on Wednesday at the JP Morgan Tech/Auto Forum. Her comments led a string of presentations by other executives that similarly repeated their chip companies’ outlook for when supply and demand might
Samsung Electronics Co’s quarterly profit climbed more than 50 percent after chip prices stabilized and sales of smartphones surged, reinforcing hopes that the memory industry can emerge from its downturn. South Korea’s largest company posted operating income of 13.8 trillion won (US$11.46 billion) for the quarter ending last month, missing estimates after it distributed special bonuses to employees. However, revenue jumped a better-than-expected 23 percent to 76 trillion won. The company’s stock climbed as much as 2 percent in morning trading in Seoul. Samsung and rivals SK Hynix Inc and Micron Technology Inc are weathering a cyclical downturn, helped by demand from
TRADE COMMISSION RULING: Google’s first import ban requires the company to halt some US-bound electronics over unlicenced use of Sonos audio technology Sonos Inc won a US trade agency ruling that limits the imports of some phones, laptops and speakers made overseas by Alphabet Inc’s Google because they infringe on patents for home audio technology. The US International Trade Commission (ITC) issued the ban after affirming a judge’s findings that the devices were using Sonos’ patented inventions without permission. The US can veto the exclusion order on public-policy grounds, although that rarely happens. Otherwise, the ban takes effect in 60 days. Sonos’ victory is the first time Google has faced an import ban at the trade agency. Last year, it fended off a case