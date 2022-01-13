US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday sought to reassure lawmakers and investors that the central bank can pull off the tricky task of bringing down four-decade-high inflation without damaging the US economy.
In a two-and-a-half hour congressional confirmation hearing, Powell said that the Fed was on course to begin raising interest rates from near zero and reducing its US$8.8 trillion balance sheet.
However, he portrayed those steps as a move away from an ultra-expansionary emergency policy put in place to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, not as a shift to a restrictive stance aimed at cooling an overheating economy.
“We’re really just going to be moving over the course of this year to a policy that is closer to normal, but it’s a long road to normal from where we are now,” he told the US Senate’s Banking Committee. “It really should not have negative effects on the employment rate.”
Powell also said that much of the inflationary pressures the US is experiencing will ebb on their own as supply-chain snafus and labor force shortages associated with the pandemic ease.
“He is counting a lot on the supply side coming back,” TD Securities head US macro strategist Jim O’Sullivan said, adding that it is another version of saying inflation is transitory.
That is a term that Powell retired last month after price pressures proved to be more persistent and higher than he expected.
Powell’s comments were welcomed by investors.
Stocks climbed on his assurance that the Fed would tackle inflation, with the S&P 500 halting a five-day slide to close with a 0.9 percent gain.
However, Fed critics such as former US secretary of the treasury Lawrence Summers are likely to take little comfort from Powell’s words.
They argue that the Fed is too sanguine about the dangers of inflation and that it needs to take more forceful action than it is now contemplating to rein it in.
“There isn’t going to be a path to less inflation without a cooler labor market,” Summers, a Harvard University professor and paid Bloomberg contributor, said last week.
Powell told the committee that the Fed’s focus is on fighting inflation as the US is at or rapidly approaching what for now constitutes maximum employment.
He depicted the Fed’s coming actions to roll back its emergency stimulus as a way of ensuring that the recovery stays on track and thus allows the labor market to make even further gains.
To that end, two regional Fed bank presidents on Tuesday backed raising interest rates as soon as March, while a third urged that the central bank should begin winding down its bloated balance sheet sooner rather than later.
Powell did not tip his hand on the timing of a lift-off in rates.
He did make it clear that the Fed would begin winding down its balance sheet this year — a move that will withdraw liquidity from the financial system — and that it will do so at a faster clip than it did after the 2008 financial crisis.
He might have more trouble reining inflation in without sparking a recession than he will in winning a second term.
“It is difficult to pull off in practice, partly because of the very unusual circumstances COVID has put on him,” said Derek Tang, an economist at L.H. Meyer/Monetary Policy Analytics in Washington.
The Fed chair, for his part, tacitly acknowledged as much as he and his colleagues grapple with the vagaries of an economy still living with a pandemic.
“We’re going to have to be both humble and a bit nimble,” he said.
