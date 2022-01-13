Leasing of upscale offices to remain tight, JLL says

CONCENTRATION: The consultancy said that the pool of offices available for rent would decline, especially in business districts, limiting options

Leasing demand for upscale offices would remain tight this year, with monthly rent set to climb 2 to 3 percent, driven by an extended economic boom amid a lack of fresh supply, Jones Lang LaSalle Taiwan Ltd (JLL Taiwan) said on Thursday last week.

The rosy forecast was made after average rents for Grade-A offices in Taipei advanced 2.4 percentage points to NT$2,894 (US$104.60) per ping (3,3m2) last year, while vacancy rates shed 0.2 percentage points to 2 percent.

Monthly “rents would approach the historic peak of NT$3,000 per ping this year, as the imbalance between demand and supply persists,” JLL Taiwan said in a quarterly report.

Demand from manufacturing, technology and financial service companies would pick up, as they are positive about the business outlook as the world learns to better cope with the COVID-l9 pandemic, it said.

At the same time, the pool of offices available for rent would shrink, especially in central business districts, leaving tenants few options but to settle in suburban and second-tier locations, it said.

Furthermore, big corporations are tending to gather subsidiaries into single complexes to enhance operating efficiency, with the trend making new office buildings popular in the past few years, JLL Taiwan managing director Tony Chao (趙正義) said.

Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) has saved all 10,000 ping of upcoming office space for self-

occupancy rather than releasing it into the market upon completion, JLL Taiwan said.

The complex at issue is a 14-story building across from the Sherwood Taipei (西華飯店) that was acquired by Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) with the intention of developing a 20-floor commercial complex.

Average monthly rent in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義) last year gained 1.3 percentage points to NT$3,465 per ping, significantly higher than offices elsewhere, as tenants are willing to absorb higher costs to meet upgrade needs, the consultancy said.

That explained why vacancy rates in the area dropped to 1.5 percent, it said.

Rent in Nangang District (南港) averaged NT$1,400 to NT$2,500, the same as 2020, while vacancy rates dwindled to 0.8 percent, JLL Taiwan said.

Upgrade needs would top the list of concerns when tenants renew contracts, meaning landlords should focus on maintenance, as more than 50 percent of Grade-A office space is at least 20 years old, it said.

That said, landlords would continue to command the upper hand in this segment of the property market, it said.