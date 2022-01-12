World Business Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Inflation expectation soars

Inflation expectations for households jumped to the highest level in 13 years, showing how costlier energy is influencing sentiment even as overall price gains remain far below the central bank’s target. Households expect inflation of 5 percent by next year, the most expected since December 2008, according to a quarterly survey by the central bank published yesterday. They expect annual price increases of 3 percent on average over the next five years, a time span that central bankers look at more closely to steer monetary policy.

PHILIPPINES

H1 rate hike unlikely

The central bank is unlikely to increase policy rates in the first half of this year as it waits for the economic recovery to become entrenched and unemployment to fall, central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno said yesterday. The governor said in an interview that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas typically likes to see four to six quarters of steady economic growth and unemployment of about 5 percent before considering raising interest rates.

INDIA

Eased FDI rules mulled

The government is considering easing scrutiny of certain foreign direct investment (FDI), people familiar with the matter said, after rules mainly aimed at China created a bottleneck for inflows. India scrutinizes all investment proposals from companies that are either based in nations that share a land border with India or have an investor from one of those nations. It is now considering exempting proposals where so-called beneficial ownership is less than 10 percent, which means the investor might be from a neighboring nation, but holds only a small stake in the firm proposing the investment.

SINGAPORE

Projects to be delayed

Resorts Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa are both expected to see delays in development projects, the Business Times reported, though the extent of those delays is unclear. Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan (陳聖輝) on Monday told lawmakers that both Marina Bay Sands, which is owned by Las Vegas Sands Corp, and Resorts World Sentosa had indicated potential for delays in the completion of their expansion plans due to COVID-19 pandemic-related disruptions in the construction industry.

ROLLING STOCK

Alstom unveils Norway deal

French rail giant Alstom SA yesterday announced a 1.8 billion euros (US$2 billion) deal to supply up to 200 regional trains to Norway. The framework contract with public rail company Norske Tog includes an initial firm order of 30 trains for 380 million euros, Alstom said in a statement. The Coradia Nordic trains, which can carry 778 passengers and travel at speeds of 160kph, would connect Ski and Stabekk in the greater Oslo region. Delivery of the trains is to begin in 2025.

HOLDING COMPANIES

Genting warns of defaults

Genting Hong Kong Ltd (雲頂香港) yesterday warned of more defaults due to the insolvency of its German shipbuilding subsidiary. The company “considers that it has exhausted all reasonable efforts” to negotiate with counterparties, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. That came after MV Werften, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, on Monday filed for insolvency to a German court after salvage talks between local governments and Genting failed.