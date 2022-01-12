JAPAN
Inflation expectation soars
Inflation expectations for households jumped to the highest level in 13 years, showing how costlier energy is influencing sentiment even as overall price gains remain far below the central bank’s target. Households expect inflation of 5 percent by next year, the most expected since December 2008, according to a quarterly survey by the central bank published yesterday. They expect annual price increases of 3 percent on average over the next five years, a time span that central bankers look at more closely to steer monetary policy.
PHILIPPINES
H1 rate hike unlikely
The central bank is unlikely to increase policy rates in the first half of this year as it waits for the economic recovery to become entrenched and unemployment to fall, central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno said yesterday. The governor said in an interview that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas typically likes to see four to six quarters of steady economic growth and unemployment of about 5 percent before considering raising interest rates.
INDIA
Eased FDI rules mulled
The government is considering easing scrutiny of certain foreign direct investment (FDI), people familiar with the matter said, after rules mainly aimed at China created a bottleneck for inflows. India scrutinizes all investment proposals from companies that are either based in nations that share a land border with India or have an investor from one of those nations. It is now considering exempting proposals where so-called beneficial ownership is less than 10 percent, which means the investor might be from a neighboring nation, but holds only a small stake in the firm proposing the investment.
SINGAPORE
Projects to be delayed
Resorts Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa are both expected to see delays in development projects, the Business Times reported, though the extent of those delays is unclear. Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan (陳聖輝) on Monday told lawmakers that both Marina Bay Sands, which is owned by Las Vegas Sands Corp, and Resorts World Sentosa had indicated potential for delays in the completion of their expansion plans due to COVID-19 pandemic-related disruptions in the construction industry.
ROLLING STOCK
Alstom unveils Norway deal
French rail giant Alstom SA yesterday announced a 1.8 billion euros (US$2 billion) deal to supply up to 200 regional trains to Norway. The framework contract with public rail company Norske Tog includes an initial firm order of 30 trains for 380 million euros, Alstom said in a statement. The Coradia Nordic trains, which can carry 778 passengers and travel at speeds of 160kph, would connect Ski and Stabekk in the greater Oslo region. Delivery of the trains is to begin in 2025.
HOLDING COMPANIES
Genting warns of defaults
Genting Hong Kong Ltd (雲頂香港) yesterday warned of more defaults due to the insolvency of its German shipbuilding subsidiary. The company “considers that it has exhausted all reasonable efforts” to negotiate with counterparties, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. That came after MV Werften, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, on Monday filed for insolvency to a German court after salvage talks between local governments and Genting failed.
The epic fight over who controls the future of the auto industry is about to get a whole lot more interesting. Tesla Inc, the pioneer and pacesetter, has dominated the early rounds of the new-energy age, capturing investors’ imaginations with a vision for what the next generation of vehicles looks like and seizing the nascent market for fully electric vehicles (EVs). In the other corner are giants of scale: Volkswagen AG (VW) and Toyota Motor Corp. The world’s two biggest automakers — each sold about 10 or 11 vehicles for every one Tesla did last year — realize the age of the
METAVERSE ENTHUSIASM: Prior to the deal, Ennoconn worked with Google Cloud, its cloud computing services unit, offering high-performance computing and digital services Google has agreed to acquire a stake in Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技), an industrial computer subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), at a time when the global tech sector has set its sights on opportunities resulting from the metaverse concept. Ennoconn said in a statement on Tuesday that a board meeting decided to offer Google a 4.6 percent stake — the third-largest of an institutional investor — via private placement. Analysts have said that Ennoconn’s product line of servers and gadgets used for 5G applications, data centers and the Internet of Things leaves it well positioned to profit from the so-called
NO RELIEF: Most firms at a tech/auto forum did not see any improvement in the chip supply and demand balance before the middle of this year For chip buyers ranging from computer gamers to automakers, there is no near-term fix on the way for shortages that have caused higher prices and production delays, semiconductor executives said. Nvidia Corp, which makes chips that are the basis of graphics cards selling for thousands of US dollars more than their retail prices, sees some improvement in supply in the second half of the year, chief financial officer Colette Kress said on Wednesday at the JP Morgan Tech/Auto Forum. Her comments led a string of presentations by other executives that similarly repeated their chip companies’ outlook for when supply and demand might
A fire at ASML Holding NV’s Berlin factory could affect major customers’ progress ramping up advanced technology as the factory produces key components used in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) tools, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. About 200m2 of the 32,000m2 factory in Berlin was affected by the fire, which broke out on Monday, amid a chip shortage, the Taipei-based market researcher said. The factory primarily makes optical components used in lithography systems such as wafer tables, reticle chucks and mirror blocks, TrendForce said. Most of the key components for the EUV tools made at the factory are ordered by foundry companies, it said. ASML,