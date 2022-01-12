WEF warns of risks to economy

AP, LONDON





Cybersecurity and space are emerging risks to the global economy, adding to existing challenges posed by climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said in a report yesterday.

The Global Risks Report is usually released ahead of the annual elite winter gathering of chief executive officers and world leaders in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, but the event has been postponed for the second year in a row because of COVID-19. The World Economic Forum is still planning some virtual sessions next week.

Here is a rundown of the report, which is based on a survey of about 1,000 experts and leaders:

As this year begins, the pandemic and its economic and societal impact still pose a “critical threat” to the world, the report said.

Big differences between rich and poor nations’ access to COVID-19 vaccines mean their economies are recovering at uneven rates, which could widen social divisions and heighten geopolitical tensions.

By 2024, the global economy is forecast to be 2.3 percent smaller than it would have been without the pandemic, but that masks the different rates of growth between developing nations, whose economies are forecast to be 5.5 percent smaller than before the pandemic, and rich countries, which are expected to expand 0.9 percent.

The pandemic forced a huge shift — requiring many people to work or attend class from home, and giving rise to an exploding number of online platforms and devices to aid a transformation that has dramatically increased security risks, the report said.

Cyberattacks are becoming more aggressive and widespread, as criminals use tougher tactics to go after more vulnerable targets, the report said.

Malware and ransomware attacks have boomed, while the rise of cryptocurrencies makes it easy for online criminals to hide payments they have collected.

While those responding to the survey cited cybersecurity threats as a short and medium-term risk, Carolina Klint, a risk management leader at Marsh, whose parent company Marsh McLennan coauthored the report with Zurich Insurance Group and SK Group, said that the report’s authors were concerned that the issue was not ranked higher, suggesting it is a “blind spot” for companies and governments.

Space is the final frontier — for risk.

Falling costs for launch technology has led to a new space race between companies and governments.

Last year, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ space tourism venture Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson took off, while Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp made big gains in launching astronauts and satellites.

Meanwhile, a host of countries are beefing up their space programs as they chase geopolitical and military power or scientific and commercial gains, the report said.

However, all these programs raise the risk of frictions in orbit.

“Increased exploitation of these orbits carries the risk of congestion, an increase in debris and the possibility of collisions in a realm with few governance structures to mitigate new threats,” the report said.

Space exploitation is one of the areas respondents thought had the least amount of international collaboration to deal with the challenges.

Experts and leaders responding to the survey “don’t believe that much is being done in the best possible way moving forward,” World Economic Forum managing director Saadia Zahidi said at a virtual news briefing from Geneva, Switzerland.

The environment remains the biggest long-term worry.

The planet’s health over the next decade is the dominant concern, said survey respondents, who cited failure to act on climate change, extreme weather and loss of biodiversity as the top three risks.

The report said countries are taking different approaches, with some moving faster to adopt a zero-carbon model than others.

Both approaches come with downsides. While moving slowly could radicalize more people who think the government is not acting urgently, a faster shift away from carbon-intense industries could spark economic turmoil and throw millions out of work.

“Adopting hasty environmental policies could also have unintended consequences for nature,” the report added. “There are still many unknown risks from deploying untested biotechnical and geoengineering technologies.”