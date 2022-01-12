Taiwan, Canada to begin discussions on investment pact

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan and Canada are to begin “exploratory discussions” on signing a foreign investment promotion and protection arrangement (FIPA) to further enhance two-way investment and economic relations, the two sides announced late on Monday.

The announcement came after the nation’s top trade negotiator, Minister Without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中), and Canadian Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development Mary Ng (伍鳳儀) met via videoconference earlier in the day.

At the meeting, Ng highlighted Taiwan as a key trade and investment partner as Canada broadens its trade links and deepens its economic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region, a statement issued by Global Affairs Canada said.

Canadian Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development Mary Ng, left, and Minister Without Portfolio John Deng are pictured in a Twitter post yesterday. Photo: screen grab from Twitter

The two officials also discussed the need for Taiwan and Canada to continue to work together on developing supply chain resilience and mutually beneficial commercial opportunities, and boost collaboration on science, technology and innovation, education, indigenous affairs and the green economy, the statement said.

The Executive Yuan said the discussions mark a milestone in further strengthening Taiwan-Canada trade and investment ties.

Canada updated its FIPA model last year to make it a more modernized and inclusive one that would serve as the basis for Canada’s future FIPA negotiations, and it represents the first comprehensive revision since 2003, the statement said.

It said the model also reflects Canada’s policy to ensure that the benefits of trade and investment are more widely shared, both in Canada and abroad.

Beijing criticized Ottawa over the talks between Deng and Ng, with Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) yesterday saying at a regular news conference in Beijing that “the Canadian side should respect the ‘one China’ principle and handle relevant issues prudently.”

Additional reporting by Bloomberg