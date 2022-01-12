Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) on Monday reported net profit of NT$144.6 billion (US$5.22 billion) for last year, up 60 percent year-on-year and the highest among all financial conglomerates.
Earnings per share were NT$12.49.
The results came as the company said net profit for last month was NT$3.77 billion, down 64 percent from NT$10.48 billion a year earlier, mainly because of an annual decline of 85 percent in the earnings of Fubon Life Insurance Co (富邦人壽) to NT$1.2 billion, company data showed.
Photo courtesy of Fubon Financial Holding Co
Despite a decline in net profit last month, which was partially due to its setting aside foreign exchange reserves of NT$3 billion for hedging costs, Fubon Life said its net profit surpassed NT$100 billion for the first time last year at NT$101.93 billion.
First-year premiums totaled NT$165.6 billion, up 3.5 percent from a year earlier, it said.
Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行) reported a net profit of NT$18.77 billion for last year, while its deposits, lending, credit card and wealth management businesses posted stable growth.
Separately, Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), the nation’s largest financial services provider by assets, ranked second with a net profit of NT$140.5 billion, or earning per share of NT$10.32, for last year, it said.
Its main profit engine, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), posted a net profit of NT$4.4 billion for last month, up 25 percent year-on-year, and a record high net profit of NT$112.8 billion for the whole of last year, up 114 percent, it said.
First-year premiums totaled NT$202.4 billion, up 26 percent year-on-year and the highest among all life insurers.
Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行) reported a net profit of NT$23.81 billion for last year, up 7 percent from a year earlier thanks to 9 percent annual growth in net interest income, it said.
The epic fight over who controls the future of the auto industry is about to get a whole lot more interesting. Tesla Inc, the pioneer and pacesetter, has dominated the early rounds of the new-energy age, capturing investors’ imaginations with a vision for what the next generation of vehicles looks like and seizing the nascent market for fully electric vehicles (EVs). In the other corner are giants of scale: Volkswagen AG (VW) and Toyota Motor Corp. The world’s two biggest automakers — each sold about 10 or 11 vehicles for every one Tesla did last year — realize the age of the
METAVERSE ENTHUSIASM: Prior to the deal, Ennoconn worked with Google Cloud, its cloud computing services unit, offering high-performance computing and digital services Google has agreed to acquire a stake in Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技), an industrial computer subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), at a time when the global tech sector has set its sights on opportunities resulting from the metaverse concept. Ennoconn said in a statement on Tuesday that a board meeting decided to offer Google a 4.6 percent stake — the third-largest of an institutional investor — via private placement. Analysts have said that Ennoconn’s product line of servers and gadgets used for 5G applications, data centers and the Internet of Things leaves it well positioned to profit from the so-called
NO RELIEF: Most firms at a tech/auto forum did not see any improvement in the chip supply and demand balance before the middle of this year For chip buyers ranging from computer gamers to automakers, there is no near-term fix on the way for shortages that have caused higher prices and production delays, semiconductor executives said. Nvidia Corp, which makes chips that are the basis of graphics cards selling for thousands of US dollars more than their retail prices, sees some improvement in supply in the second half of the year, chief financial officer Colette Kress said on Wednesday at the JP Morgan Tech/Auto Forum. Her comments led a string of presentations by other executives that similarly repeated their chip companies’ outlook for when supply and demand might
A fire at ASML Holding NV’s Berlin factory could affect major customers’ progress ramping up advanced technology as the factory produces key components used in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) tools, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. About 200m2 of the 32,000m2 factory in Berlin was affected by the fire, which broke out on Monday, amid a chip shortage, the Taipei-based market researcher said. The factory primarily makes optical components used in lithography systems such as wafer tables, reticle chucks and mirror blocks, TrendForce said. Most of the key components for the EUV tools made at the factory are ordered by foundry companies, it said. ASML,