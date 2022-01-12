Tax revenue surpasses budget

RECORD HIGH: Revenues from business, personal income, corporate income, securities transaction, property and license taxes all rose to unprecedented levels

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The nation’s tax revenue last month shrank 16 percent year-on-year to NT$134.9 billion (NT$4.87 billion), as revenues from corporate, land and sales taxes declined, but overall revenue for last year as a whole surpassed the government’s budget by 6.5 percent to a record-high NT$2.85 trillion, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

That suggested a tax surplus of NT$402.4 billion, also a new high, as tax revenue for the whole of last year swelled 18.6 percent year-on-year, Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Chen Yu-feng (陳玉豐) said at a news conference in Taipei.

Revenues from customs duties, and business, personal income, corporate income, securities transaction, property and license taxes all rose to unprecedented levels, Chen said.

Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Chen Yu-feng, second right, and other officials present a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Clare Cheng, Taipei Times

Revenue from corporate income tax last year spiked 46.4 percent to NT$698.5 billion, thanks to improved earnings at local listed firms, while revenue from personal income tax grew 4.2 percent to NT$525.6 billion, she said.

Revenue from the securities transaction tax soared 82.7 percent to NT$275.3 billion as daily turnover on the local bourse increased markedly, although it slowed in the second half of last year, she added.

Revenue from the land value incremental tax totaled NT$110 billion, a mild 2.6 percent retreat from a year earlier when large transactions raised the comparison base, Chen said.

However, the number of taxable cases in the land value incremental tax category increased 3.9 percent year-on-year to 665,106, affirming the public’s keen interest in real estate, she said.

Revenue from commodity taxes picked up 5 percent to NT$178.8 billion last year, as second-hand vehicle sales increased 20.1 percent, driven mainly by demand for locally made vehicles, the ministry said in a report.

Sales of imported vehicles slowed last month, likely due to lingering chip and container shortages, as well as port congestion, the report said.