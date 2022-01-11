Panasonic Corp is introducing an optional four-day work week, one of a small, but growing, number of Japanese companies joining the global trend to encourage a good work-life balance.
Employees of the Osaka-based electronics conglomerate can take up side jobs and spend time on local volunteer work on their extra days off, chief executive officer Yuki Kusumi said in an investor briefing last week.
“Our responsibility is to strike an ideal balance between the work style and life style for our diverse human capital,” Kusumi said.
Photo: Bloomberg
Panasonic would also let employees work from home when their partners are transferred to other locations, he added.
Panasonic’s move is in line with actions by technology companies worldwide that are trying to attract talent in a tight job market by offering a shorter week. Amazon.com Inc piloted a four-day week for select employees in 2018, and consumer-goods giant Unilever PLC in December 2020 started a year-long trial of the shortened week for its New Zealand staff. Countries such as Ireland and Iceland are also trying it out.
In Japan, a group of lawmakers is discussing a proposal to grant employees a day off in addition to the two break days a week, to protect their well-being.
Companies allowing four-day weeks are still a small minority: Just more than 8 percent of Japanese firms offered more than two guaranteed days off, according to a Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare survey conducted in 2020.
That might be changing. Drug maker Shionogi & Co, which is developing an oral COVID-19 treatment, is to provide the option for three days off per week from April, while Yahoo Japan Corp and Sompo Himawari Life Insurance Inc also allow four-day weeks to staff caring for children or aging relatives, the Nikkei reported.
The epic fight over who controls the future of the auto industry is about to get a whole lot more interesting. Tesla Inc, the pioneer and pacesetter, has dominated the early rounds of the new-energy age, capturing investors’ imaginations with a vision for what the next generation of vehicles looks like and seizing the nascent market for fully electric vehicles (EVs). In the other corner are giants of scale: Volkswagen AG (VW) and Toyota Motor Corp. The world’s two biggest automakers — each sold about 10 or 11 vehicles for every one Tesla did last year — realize the age of the
METAVERSE ENTHUSIASM: Prior to the deal, Ennoconn worked with Google Cloud, its cloud computing services unit, offering high-performance computing and digital services Google has agreed to acquire a stake in Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技), an industrial computer subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), at a time when the global tech sector has set its sights on opportunities resulting from the metaverse concept. Ennoconn said in a statement on Tuesday that a board meeting decided to offer Google a 4.6 percent stake — the third-largest of an institutional investor — via private placement. Analysts have said that Ennoconn’s product line of servers and gadgets used for 5G applications, data centers and the Internet of Things leaves it well positioned to profit from the so-called
A fire at ASML Holding NV’s Berlin factory could affect major customers’ progress ramping up advanced technology as the factory produces key components used in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) tools, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. About 200m2 of the 32,000m2 factory in Berlin was affected by the fire, which broke out on Monday, amid a chip shortage, the Taipei-based market researcher said. The factory primarily makes optical components used in lithography systems such as wafer tables, reticle chucks and mirror blocks, TrendForce said. Most of the key components for the EUV tools made at the factory are ordered by foundry companies, it said. ASML,
NO RELIEF: Most firms at a tech/auto forum did not see any improvement in the chip supply and demand balance before the middle of this year For chip buyers ranging from computer gamers to automakers, there is no near-term fix on the way for shortages that have caused higher prices and production delays, semiconductor executives said. Nvidia Corp, which makes chips that are the basis of graphics cards selling for thousands of US dollars more than their retail prices, sees some improvement in supply in the second half of the year, chief financial officer Colette Kress said on Wednesday at the JP Morgan Tech/Auto Forum. Her comments led a string of presentations by other executives that similarly repeated their chip companies’ outlook for when supply and demand might