Asustek revenue unaffected by tight component supply

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Despite the impact of tight component supply, Asustek Computer Inc (華碩電腦) yesterday reported stand-alone revenue of NT$48.02 billion (US$1.74 billion) for last month, up 21.83 percent from a year earlier.

Unaudited revenue for its brand-name business fell 7.42 percent from the previous month, the company said in a statement.

However, brand-name sales in the fourth quarter rose 25.6 percent from a year earlier to NT$141.6 billion, buoyed by increased sales of commercial and niche products, such as gaming products and its Creator series laptops.

A model holds up an Asustek Zenbook 17 Fold OLED notebook computer at a product launch in Taipei on Thursday last week. Photo: Wu Pei-hua, Taipei Times

For the full year, brand-name revenue rose 32.24 percent from a year earlier to NT$500.03 billion.

On a consolidated basis, revenue for last month rose 19.79 percent annually to NT$51.48 billion.

That brought last quarter’s consolidated revenue to NT$151.6 billion, up 24 percent from a year earlier and the best in 10 quarters.

Full-year group sales rose 29.57 percent from 2020 to NT$534.97 billion, the highest in 11 years.

Asustek is also one of the leading brands in the graphics card and motherboard markets, enabling it to provide a complete product lineup to satisfy customer demand, analysts said.

The company’s diverse product offerings across the consumer, commercial, education and gaming sectors should make it a key beneficiary of the new norms in the post-COVID-19 era, they added.