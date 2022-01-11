The TAIEX recouped earlier losses and closed higher yesterday as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, staged a technical rebound amid optimism over its fundamentals.
Turnover remained thin as many investors stayed on the sidelines, with dealers attributing the growing wariness to hints from the US Federal Reserve that it would not only implement a series of rate increases, but would also reduce its balance sheet to further tighten money supply.
The TAIEX ended up 69.62 points, or 0.38 percent, higher at 18,239.38.
Photo: Taipei Times file photo
Turnover was NT$270.988 billion (US$9.79 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$5.28 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
TSMC rose 1.42 percent to close at NT$643, lifting the TAIEX by about 75 points and pushing up the electronics sector by 0.63 percent. The semiconductor sub-index also gained 1.01 percent.
“The Fed has turned hawkish toward its monetary policy, leading to a higher 10-year Treasury yield. Under such circumstances, many tech stocks sitting on relatively high valuations at home and on the US markets have been losing their luster,” MasterLink Securities Corp (元富證券) analyst Tom Tang (湯忠謙) said.
Tang said the initial downturn on the TAIEX simply reflected the fears over the Fed’s move, but many bargain hunters rushed to pick up TSMC shares later in the session in the hope that the chipmaker would give positive leads at an investors’ conference on Thursday.
TSMC’s equipment suppliers also rode the waves of the chipmaker’s growth trend, with active anti-vibration system supplier Marketech International Corp (帆宣系統科技) rising 5.76 percent to close at NT$183.5 and wafer handling solution provider Gudeng Precision Industrial Co (家登精密) adding 4.05 percent to NT$308.
However, many old-economy stocks remained in the doldrums.
In particular, the transportation sector faced selling as investors placed their funds in the tech sector, Tang said.
“In recent sessions, the two sectors largely moved in opposite directions as buying rotated,” he said.
The transportation sector lost 2.33 percent, with Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) sliding 2.85 percent to NT$136.5, and rivals Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) and Wan Hai Lines Ltd (萬海航運) falling 1.76 percent and 4.27 percent to NT$111.5 and NT$179.5 respectively.
In the financial sector, which rose 0.41 percent on rate hike hopes, Fubon Cathay Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) climbed 0.92 percent to NT$76.4 and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) gained 0.16 percent to NT$62.1.
“In addition to the need to monitor the Fed’s move, investors had better watch closely how domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases related to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport evolve as such concerns kept turnover low today,” Tang said.
