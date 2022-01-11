China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) yesterday reported record revenue of NT$16.92 billion (US$611.54 million) for last month, up 63.41 percent from a year earlier, aided by record cargo revenue of NT$15.43 billion amid the peak travel season, the airline said.
Cargo revenue was up 9.49 percent month-on-month and 71.39 percent year-on-year, the airline said.
“Demand for air shipping remained strong last month, leading to high freight rates and a high load-factor. It was the fifth consecutive month that our cargo revenue surpassed NT$10 billion since August,” it said in a statement.
Photo courtesy of China Airlines Ltd
The airline holds an upbeat outlook for the air cargo business in the first quarter, expecting demand to exceed supply, as congestion in sea ports worldwide remains severe and would not be solved in the short term, prompting companies to consider shipping their products by air, it said in the statement.
Such goods include semiconductor components, automobile components, consumer electronics and parcels from e-commerce platforms, it said.
Demand for shipping anti-virus devices and equipment is likely to rise in the first quarter, as many countries experience a surge in cases amid the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the airline added.
“While the demand for shipping goods to China and Hong Kong might cool during the Lunar New Year holiday, we plan to offset the effects by redirecting our focus to the Southeast Asian markets in that period,” CAL said.
The airline’s revenue from passenger services was NT$589 million last month, up 17.91 percent from November last year as the number of Taiwanese living abroad returning home before the Lunar New Year increased, it said.
Cumulative sales grew 20.25 percent to NT$138 billion last year, company data showed.
Rival EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday reported annual revenue growth of 71 percent to NT$12.37 billion for last month, the highest since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
Its cargo revenue reached a record NT$10.99 billion last month, up 86 percent year-on-year, on the back of rising capacity after obtaining three new cargo jets.
EVA’s cumulative revenue for last year was NT$103.87 billion, up 16.65 percent from a year earlier, company data showed.
The epic fight over who controls the future of the auto industry is about to get a whole lot more interesting. Tesla Inc, the pioneer and pacesetter, has dominated the early rounds of the new-energy age, capturing investors’ imaginations with a vision for what the next generation of vehicles looks like and seizing the nascent market for fully electric vehicles (EVs). In the other corner are giants of scale: Volkswagen AG (VW) and Toyota Motor Corp. The world’s two biggest automakers — each sold about 10 or 11 vehicles for every one Tesla did last year — realize the age of the
METAVERSE ENTHUSIASM: Prior to the deal, Ennoconn worked with Google Cloud, its cloud computing services unit, offering high-performance computing and digital services Google has agreed to acquire a stake in Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技), an industrial computer subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), at a time when the global tech sector has set its sights on opportunities resulting from the metaverse concept. Ennoconn said in a statement on Tuesday that a board meeting decided to offer Google a 4.6 percent stake — the third-largest of an institutional investor — via private placement. Analysts have said that Ennoconn’s product line of servers and gadgets used for 5G applications, data centers and the Internet of Things leaves it well positioned to profit from the so-called
A fire at ASML Holding NV’s Berlin factory could affect major customers’ progress ramping up advanced technology as the factory produces key components used in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) tools, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. About 200m2 of the 32,000m2 factory in Berlin was affected by the fire, which broke out on Monday, amid a chip shortage, the Taipei-based market researcher said. The factory primarily makes optical components used in lithography systems such as wafer tables, reticle chucks and mirror blocks, TrendForce said. Most of the key components for the EUV tools made at the factory are ordered by foundry companies, it said. ASML,
NO RELIEF: Most firms at a tech/auto forum did not see any improvement in the chip supply and demand balance before the middle of this year For chip buyers ranging from computer gamers to automakers, there is no near-term fix on the way for shortages that have caused higher prices and production delays, semiconductor executives said. Nvidia Corp, which makes chips that are the basis of graphics cards selling for thousands of US dollars more than their retail prices, sees some improvement in supply in the second half of the year, chief financial officer Colette Kress said on Wednesday at the JP Morgan Tech/Auto Forum. Her comments led a string of presentations by other executives that similarly repeated their chip companies’ outlook for when supply and demand might