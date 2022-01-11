Shipping crunch and travel season drives CAL revenue

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) yesterday reported record revenue of NT$16.92 billion (US$611.54 million) for last month, up 63.41 percent from a year earlier, aided by record cargo revenue of NT$15.43 billion amid the peak travel season, the airline said.

Cargo revenue was up 9.49 percent month-on-month and 71.39 percent year-on-year, the airline said.

“Demand for air shipping remained strong last month, leading to high freight rates and a high load-factor. It was the fifth consecutive month that our cargo revenue surpassed NT$10 billion since August,” it said in a statement.

Goods are unloaded from a China Airlines Ltd cargo aircraft at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of China Airlines Ltd

The airline holds an upbeat outlook for the air cargo business in the first quarter, expecting demand to exceed supply, as congestion in sea ports worldwide remains severe and would not be solved in the short term, prompting companies to consider shipping their products by air, it said in the statement.

Such goods include semiconductor components, automobile components, consumer electronics and parcels from e-commerce platforms, it said.

Demand for shipping anti-virus devices and equipment is likely to rise in the first quarter, as many countries experience a surge in cases amid the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the airline added.

“While the demand for shipping goods to China and Hong Kong might cool during the Lunar New Year holiday, we plan to offset the effects by redirecting our focus to the Southeast Asian markets in that period,” CAL said.

The airline’s revenue from passenger services was NT$589 million last month, up 17.91 percent from November last year as the number of Taiwanese living abroad returning home before the Lunar New Year increased, it said.

Cumulative sales grew 20.25 percent to NT$138 billion last year, company data showed.

Rival EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday reported annual revenue growth of 71 percent to NT$12.37 billion for last month, the highest since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

Its cargo revenue reached a record NT$10.99 billion last month, up 86 percent year-on-year, on the back of rising capacity after obtaining three new cargo jets.

EVA’s cumulative revenue for last year was NT$103.87 billion, up 16.65 percent from a year earlier, company data showed.