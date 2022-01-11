More workers hired in service, industrial sectors

STILL CATCHING UP: The labor force has grown for five consecutive months since a COVID-19 alert was lowered to level 2, but infections are again rising

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The number of workers in the industrial and service sectors in November last year grew by 24,000, or 0.25 percent, to 8.17 million, the same level as before a level 3 COVID-19 alert was implemented in May, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said in a report yesterday.

The figure should have grown further last month — the high season for retail, dining and recreational businesses — but uncertainty has risen this month due to an increase in locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the agency said.

“That said, service-oriented sectors have not yet fully emerged from the negative impact of the local virus outbreak,” DGBAS Census Department Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) said, referring to last year’s outbreak.

Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics Census Department Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin attends a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Clare Cheng, Taipei Times

The market needs more time to adjust to renewed local infections, she added.

The total number of employees was the same as in April, mainly because manufacturing and healthcare companies increased their staff by more than 10,000, Chen said.

The payrolls of wholesale and retail operators, entertainment and leisure facilities, and restaurants and hotels remained smaller, she added.

Still, it is the fifth consecutive month that the labor force has grown since health authorities in July lowered the COVID-19 alert to level 2 and eased restrictions on gatherings, Chen said.

The accession rate — the number of new employees added to payrolls — was 2.31 percent, declining 0.31 percentage points from a month earlier, as the speed of the recovery stabilized.

The exit rate eased by 0.17 percentage points to 2.06 percent, as recovery is no longer an option for retailers, hotels and restaurants that opted out to prevent losses, the DGBAS said.

The government has said that it has no intention of lifting border controls and social distancing requirements anytime soon, as breakthrough infections are escalating around the world.

The same DGBAS report showed that the average monthly take-home wage grew 2.31 percent year-on-year to NT$43,643 in November, while total pay, including bonuses and overtime, increased 3.35 percent to NT$50,106.

Employees at tour bus, courier, package delivery and express mail service providers received a pay raise of more than 2 percent, as demand picked up, the agency said.

For the first 11 months of last year, the average monthly take-home wage increased 1.86 percent, while total pay rose 2.95 percent, it said.

However, real take-home pay shrank 0.05 percent after factoring in inflation, while total pay rose 1.03 percent, it said.