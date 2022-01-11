FPG profit soars 230% to NT$240.3bn

NEIGHBORLY BUMP: FPC’s profit skyrocketed 265.3 percent to a record high after its Chinese rivals halted production to meet Beijing’s efforts to lower carbon emissions

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Formosa Plastics Group’s (FPG, 台塑集團) four major subsidiaries yesterday reported that combined net profit surged 230 percent to NT$240.3 billion (US$8.69 billion) last year, from NT$72.72 billion in 2020, as the companies benefited from rises in crude oil prices amid a global economic recovery.

With strong net profit last year, the nation’s biggest industrial group said it plans to distribute year-end bonuses equal to 7 months of wages, reaching a ceiling set by the group’s administration team.

Formosa Plastics Corp (FPC, 台塑), the group’s flagship company, reported net profit of NT$71.3 billion, soaring 265.3 percent from a year earlier, beating the three other subsidiaries, a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed.

Formosa Plastics Group’s naphtha cracker complex in Yunlin County’s Mailiao Township is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Chang Hui-wen, Taipei Times

That translated into earnings per share (EPS) of NT$11.21 last year, up from NT$3.85 in 2020.

Besides rising crude oil prices, profit reached a record high after its Chinese rivals halted production to cope with Beijing’s efforts to contain carbon emissions, FPC said.

In addition, demand for polyvinyl chloride and ethylene vinyl acetate used in solar film climbed by between 16 and 40 percent quarter-on-quarter due to supply constraints, it said.

Revenue soared 47.2 percent last year to NT$273.5 billion from NT$185.8 billion the previous year, thanks to increases in average selling prices and shipments.

Nan Ya Plastics Corp’s (南亞塑膠) net profit rose to a record high NT$81.29 billion last year, up from NT$25.71 billion in 2020, it said.

EPS rose to NT$10.25 from NT$3.24 a year earlier.

Nan Ya attributed the growth to price hikes and capacity expansion, which helped boost its revenue last year by 50.6 percent to NT$411.66 billion, compared with NT$273.35 billion, it said.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), the group’s oil refining subsidiary, reported that net profit surged to NT$493 billion from NT$7.43 billion in 2020, while EPS rose to NT$5.18 from NT$0.78.

It said it benefited from Dubai crude oil prices increasing to US$38.4 per barrel on average from US$27 per barrel the previous year.

Revenue grew at an annual pace of 49.3 percent to NT$620 billion last year from NT$415.28 billion, it said.

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (台灣化纖), which manufactures integrated plastic and nylon products, reported that net profit grew 96.1 percent to NT$38.34 billion from NT$19.54 billion a year earlier.

EPS increased to NT$6.55 from NT$3.34.

It attributed the results to price hikes amid supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, while the global economic recovery boosted demand for its products.

Revenue last year rose 44.4 percent to NT$265.8 billion from NT$253.29 billion in 2020, it said.