Formosa Plastics Group’s (FPG, 台塑集團) four major subsidiaries yesterday reported that combined net profit surged 230 percent to NT$240.3 billion (US$8.69 billion) last year, from NT$72.72 billion in 2020, as the companies benefited from rises in crude oil prices amid a global economic recovery.
With strong net profit last year, the nation’s biggest industrial group said it plans to distribute year-end bonuses equal to 7 months of wages, reaching a ceiling set by the group’s administration team.
Formosa Plastics Corp (FPC, 台塑), the group’s flagship company, reported net profit of NT$71.3 billion, soaring 265.3 percent from a year earlier, beating the three other subsidiaries, a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed.
Photo: Chang Hui-wen, Taipei Times
That translated into earnings per share (EPS) of NT$11.21 last year, up from NT$3.85 in 2020.
Besides rising crude oil prices, profit reached a record high after its Chinese rivals halted production to cope with Beijing’s efforts to contain carbon emissions, FPC said.
In addition, demand for polyvinyl chloride and ethylene vinyl acetate used in solar film climbed by between 16 and 40 percent quarter-on-quarter due to supply constraints, it said.
Revenue soared 47.2 percent last year to NT$273.5 billion from NT$185.8 billion the previous year, thanks to increases in average selling prices and shipments.
Nan Ya Plastics Corp’s (南亞塑膠) net profit rose to a record high NT$81.29 billion last year, up from NT$25.71 billion in 2020, it said.
EPS rose to NT$10.25 from NT$3.24 a year earlier.
Nan Ya attributed the growth to price hikes and capacity expansion, which helped boost its revenue last year by 50.6 percent to NT$411.66 billion, compared with NT$273.35 billion, it said.
Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), the group’s oil refining subsidiary, reported that net profit surged to NT$493 billion from NT$7.43 billion in 2020, while EPS rose to NT$5.18 from NT$0.78.
It said it benefited from Dubai crude oil prices increasing to US$38.4 per barrel on average from US$27 per barrel the previous year.
Revenue grew at an annual pace of 49.3 percent to NT$620 billion last year from NT$415.28 billion, it said.
Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (台灣化纖), which manufactures integrated plastic and nylon products, reported that net profit grew 96.1 percent to NT$38.34 billion from NT$19.54 billion a year earlier.
EPS increased to NT$6.55 from NT$3.34.
It attributed the results to price hikes amid supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, while the global economic recovery boosted demand for its products.
Revenue last year rose 44.4 percent to NT$265.8 billion from NT$253.29 billion in 2020, it said.
The epic fight over who controls the future of the auto industry is about to get a whole lot more interesting. Tesla Inc, the pioneer and pacesetter, has dominated the early rounds of the new-energy age, capturing investors’ imaginations with a vision for what the next generation of vehicles looks like and seizing the nascent market for fully electric vehicles (EVs). In the other corner are giants of scale: Volkswagen AG (VW) and Toyota Motor Corp. The world’s two biggest automakers — each sold about 10 or 11 vehicles for every one Tesla did last year — realize the age of the
METAVERSE ENTHUSIASM: Prior to the deal, Ennoconn worked with Google Cloud, its cloud computing services unit, offering high-performance computing and digital services Google has agreed to acquire a stake in Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技), an industrial computer subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), at a time when the global tech sector has set its sights on opportunities resulting from the metaverse concept. Ennoconn said in a statement on Tuesday that a board meeting decided to offer Google a 4.6 percent stake — the third-largest of an institutional investor — via private placement. Analysts have said that Ennoconn’s product line of servers and gadgets used for 5G applications, data centers and the Internet of Things leaves it well positioned to profit from the so-called
A fire at ASML Holding NV’s Berlin factory could affect major customers’ progress ramping up advanced technology as the factory produces key components used in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) tools, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. About 200m2 of the 32,000m2 factory in Berlin was affected by the fire, which broke out on Monday, amid a chip shortage, the Taipei-based market researcher said. The factory primarily makes optical components used in lithography systems such as wafer tables, reticle chucks and mirror blocks, TrendForce said. Most of the key components for the EUV tools made at the factory are ordered by foundry companies, it said. ASML,
NO RELIEF: Most firms at a tech/auto forum did not see any improvement in the chip supply and demand balance before the middle of this year For chip buyers ranging from computer gamers to automakers, there is no near-term fix on the way for shortages that have caused higher prices and production delays, semiconductor executives said. Nvidia Corp, which makes chips that are the basis of graphics cards selling for thousands of US dollars more than their retail prices, sees some improvement in supply in the second half of the year, chief financial officer Colette Kress said on Wednesday at the JP Morgan Tech/Auto Forum. Her comments led a string of presentations by other executives that similarly repeated their chip companies’ outlook for when supply and demand might