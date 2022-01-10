US bank stocks set record amid looming rate hike

Bloomberg





Bank stocks started the new year with their best start in more than a decade as a hawkish tone from the US Federal Reserve extended the cohort’s winning streak after the best annual performance since 2013 last year.

The KBW Bank Index, which tracks 24 of the largest US lenders, jumped more than 10 percent last week to deliver its biggest five-day gain to begin a year on record.

Investors piled into bank shares amid a surge in US bond yields as signs grow that the Fed might start to raise interest rates as soon as March.

The Citigroup Inc headquarters in New York is pictured on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg

Rising rates and an acceleration of loan growth are “the two biggest catalysts for investors to become more bullish on bank stocks,” Raymond James Financial Inc analysts including Wally Wallace and David Long wrote in a note.

Last week’s surge, which included back-to-back records for the KBW index, got an extra boost on Wednesday after the minutes of a Fed meeting last month revealed that policymakers discussed the possibility that a strengthening economy and higher inflation could require them to increase rates earlier and faster than previously anticipated.

However, not everyone is convinced that the blowout start to this year for bank stocks would continue.

“The rush to grab rate exposure has resulted in outperformance in the super-regional names this week, and it’s just harder to see much upside from here,” Baird Financial Corp analyst David George said. “The risk/reward trade-off in the bank group is getting somewhat unattractive.”

HURDLES AHEAD

Either way, it would not be long before the rally faces its next major hurdle.

Wells Fargo & Co, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc are set to start the fourth-quarter earnings season on Friday with the group looking to build off a largely positive set of third-quarter results, despite continued weakness in loan growth.

While most analysts agree that banks would deliver on expectations for accelerating loan growth, the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 might test consumer and investment demand.

“Loan growth in the first quarter may hit a speed bump from the impact of the Omicron variant, but we expect growth to resume an upward trajectory throughout the rest of 2022,” Wedbush Securities Inc analyst David Chiaverini said.