Gasoline prices to increase by NT$0.2

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that they would raise gasoline prices by NT$0.2 per liter effective today, after increasing prices by NT$0.9 per liter last week.

Diesel prices would decrease by NT$0.1 per liter this week, after a price increase of NT$0.9 per liter in the previous week, the companies said.

Prices at CPC stations would rise to NT$28.6, NT$30.1 and NT$32.1 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the premium diesel price would fall to NT$26.3 per liter.

Prices at Formosa stations would be NT$28.6, NT$30 and NT$32.1 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while premium diesel would cost NT$26.1 per liter.

CPC said that global crude oil prices last week increased for the fifth consecutive week amid falling US commercial crude inventories.

Based on the state-run refiner’s floating oil price formula, gasoline and diesel prices should have risen by NT$0.3 and NT$0.5 per liter respectively, but CPC said it would absorb part of the increase in compliance with government policy.

Formosa said that last week’s oil price increases were due in part to oil pipeline maintenance in Libya and political unrest in Kazakhstan disrupting oil production, while severely cold weather in North America affected oil transportation and weighed on market sentiment.