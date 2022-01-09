Asian markets were mixed on Friday after more declines in big technology stocks pulled major indices lower on Wall Street.
Taiwan, Tokyo and Shanghai slipped, but most other regional markets advanced.
A resurgence of COVID-19 outbreaks has added to uncertainties over a revival of tourism and other business activity across Asia.
The WHO has said a record 9.5 million COVID-19 cases were tallied over the past week as the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 swept the planet, a 71 percent increase from the previous seven-day period that the UN health agency likened to a “tsunami.”
Asia has seen smaller numbers, but infections are rising rapidly and bottlenecks in testing mean that still more cases are likely unreported.
At the same time, alarm has been kept in check by signs the Omicron variant might cause less severe illness, especially in countries with high levels of vaccination against COVID-19.
“The highly transmissible Omicron variant is a near-term growth risk for low vaccinated emerging market economies, and to supply chains amid China’s zero-COVID strategy,” Nomura Holdings Inc chief economist Sonal Varma said in a report.
The TAIEX on Friday fell 1.08 percent to 18,169.76 points, falling 0.3 percent in the first week of the year.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong on Friday jumped 1.8 percent to 23,493.38, rising 1.7 percent for the week.
The Shanghai Composite Index on Friday shed early gains to fall 0.2 percent, closing at 3,579.54, down 1.7 percent for the week.
South Korea’s KOSPI gained 1.2 percent to 2,954.89 on Friday, but fell 0.8 percent weekly.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 on Friday rose 1.3 percent to 7,453.30, up 0.1 percent for the week, while India’s SENSEX lost 0.2 percent, up 2.6 percent for the week.
Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 on Friday edged less than 0.1 percent lower to 28,478.56, bringing its weekly loss to 1 percent. The broader TOPIX fell 0.07 percent to 1,995.68, inching up 0.2 percent for the week.
“Many investors sold shares to square their position ahead of a three-day weekend, and pending the announcement of US jobs data,” Okasan Online Securities said.
Tomorrow is a public holiday in Japan.
Shortly before Friday’s opening bell, the Japanese government said the nation’s household spending in November dropped 1.3 percent from a year earlier.
Among major shares, Sony Group Corp rebounded 0.58 percent to ￥14,540. Nintendo Co rose 1.39 percent to ￥53,800.
Softbank Group Corp jumped 2.17 percent to ￥5,489.
Toyota Motor Co advanced 1 percent to ￥2,307.5. Air carrier ANA Holdings Inc rose 0.72 percent to ￥2,372. Construction equipment maker Komatsu Ltd dipped 0.17 percent to ￥2,889.
Heavily weighted Fast Retailing Co, operator of the Uniqlo fashion chain, dropped 0.34 percent to ￥60,670.
Advantest Corp, which makes testing tools for semiconductors, fell 0.64 percent to ￥10,710. Chipmaker Murata Manufacturing Co lost 0.68 percent to ￥9,185.
Additional reporting by AFP, with staff writer
