Surging cases, inflation drag European shares

Reuters





European shares slipped on Friday on concerns over rising inflation and surging COVID-19 infections, while investors were uncertain over how weak US payrolls data would influence the US Federal Reserve’s plans for tightening policy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.4 percent lower and lost 0.3 percent this week.

The European travel and leisure sector on Friday sank 1.6 percent and was among the worst performers for the day as countries grapple with an rise in COVID-19 cases led by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Data also showed that eurozone inflation rose to a record high last month, likely pointing toward more pressure on the European Central Bank to raise interest rates this year.

The STOXX 600 has fallen 1.6 percent since Wednesday as expectations of higher interest rates battered heavyweight technology stocks. The sector was the worst performer this week, losing about 4.5 percent.

Hawkish signals from the Fed have also dented equity markets.

However, while weak US payrolls data on Friday somewhat undermined the Fed’s tilt, analysts said rising wages could feed into inflation and push the central bank into tightening policy.

“Inflation is the main concern for the Fed, and they are going to go ahead with rate hikes and potentially balance sheet run-off in order to remove monetary accommodation,” Independent Advisor Alliance chief investment officer Chris Zaccarelli said. “The report today is unlikely to do anything to change the Fed’s mind.”

The prospect of higher interest rates boosted European bank stocks, making them the best performers this week with a 6.7 percent jump.

Gains in some chipmakers helped limit some losses in the technology sector. Italy’s STMicroelectronics NV rose more than 3 percent after posting quarterly revenue above its own estimates.

German chipmaker Infineon Technologies AG gained 1.7 percent, taking cues from South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co that posted upbeat fourth-quarter results.

Deutsche Bank AG climbed 1.8 percent to a more than six-month high. The German lender’s finance chief told Handelsblatt in an interview that the firm is confident it will reach a key profitability target this year.

Dutch insurer Aegon NV rose more than 4 percent to the top of the STOXX 600, after it announced a 50 million euro (US$56.8 million) share buyback.

Meanwhile, Airbus SE dropped 0.8 percent after reports that Qatar Airways is seeking more than US$600 million in compensation from the plane maker over surface flaws on A350 jetliners.

Airbus has said that while it acknowledges technical problems, there is no safety issue.

Polish parcel locker firm InPost sp. z o.o. plummeted 14 percent to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after posting weaker-than-expected quarterly parcel volume growth in the country.