European shares slipped on Friday on concerns over rising inflation and surging COVID-19 infections, while investors were uncertain over how weak US payrolls data would influence the US Federal Reserve’s plans for tightening policy.
The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.4 percent lower and lost 0.3 percent this week.
The European travel and leisure sector on Friday sank 1.6 percent and was among the worst performers for the day as countries grapple with an rise in COVID-19 cases led by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.
Data also showed that eurozone inflation rose to a record high last month, likely pointing toward more pressure on the European Central Bank to raise interest rates this year.
The STOXX 600 has fallen 1.6 percent since Wednesday as expectations of higher interest rates battered heavyweight technology stocks. The sector was the worst performer this week, losing about 4.5 percent.
Hawkish signals from the Fed have also dented equity markets.
However, while weak US payrolls data on Friday somewhat undermined the Fed’s tilt, analysts said rising wages could feed into inflation and push the central bank into tightening policy.
“Inflation is the main concern for the Fed, and they are going to go ahead with rate hikes and potentially balance sheet run-off in order to remove monetary accommodation,” Independent Advisor Alliance chief investment officer Chris Zaccarelli said. “The report today is unlikely to do anything to change the Fed’s mind.”
The prospect of higher interest rates boosted European bank stocks, making them the best performers this week with a 6.7 percent jump.
Gains in some chipmakers helped limit some losses in the technology sector. Italy’s STMicroelectronics NV rose more than 3 percent after posting quarterly revenue above its own estimates.
German chipmaker Infineon Technologies AG gained 1.7 percent, taking cues from South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co that posted upbeat fourth-quarter results.
Deutsche Bank AG climbed 1.8 percent to a more than six-month high. The German lender’s finance chief told Handelsblatt in an interview that the firm is confident it will reach a key profitability target this year.
Dutch insurer Aegon NV rose more than 4 percent to the top of the STOXX 600, after it announced a 50 million euro (US$56.8 million) share buyback.
Meanwhile, Airbus SE dropped 0.8 percent after reports that Qatar Airways is seeking more than US$600 million in compensation from the plane maker over surface flaws on A350 jetliners.
Airbus has said that while it acknowledges technical problems, there is no safety issue.
Polish parcel locker firm InPost sp. z o.o. plummeted 14 percent to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after posting weaker-than-expected quarterly parcel volume growth in the country.
METAVERSE ENTHUSIASM: Prior to the deal, Ennoconn worked with Google Cloud, its cloud computing services unit, offering high-performance computing and digital services Google has agreed to acquire a stake in Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技), an industrial computer subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), at a time when the global tech sector has set its sights on opportunities resulting from the metaverse concept. Ennoconn said in a statement on Tuesday that a board meeting decided to offer Google a 4.6 percent stake — the third-largest of an institutional investor — via private placement. Analysts have said that Ennoconn’s product line of servers and gadgets used for 5G applications, data centers and the Internet of Things leaves it well positioned to profit from the so-called
A fire at ASML Holding NV’s Berlin factory could affect major customers’ progress ramping up advanced technology as the factory produces key components used in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) tools, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. About 200m2 of the 32,000m2 factory in Berlin was affected by the fire, which broke out on Monday, amid a chip shortage, the Taipei-based market researcher said. The factory primarily makes optical components used in lithography systems such as wafer tables, reticle chucks and mirror blocks, TrendForce said. Most of the key components for the EUV tools made at the factory are ordered by foundry companies, it said. ASML,
The epic fight over who controls the future of the auto industry is about to get a whole lot more interesting. Tesla Inc, the pioneer and pacesetter, has dominated the early rounds of the new-energy age, capturing investors’ imaginations with a vision for what the next generation of vehicles looks like and seizing the nascent market for fully electric vehicles (EVs). In the other corner are giants of scale: Volkswagen AG (VW) and Toyota Motor Corp. The world’s two biggest automakers — each sold about 10 or 11 vehicles for every one Tesla did last year — realize the age of the
NO RELIEF: Most firms at a tech/auto forum did not see any improvement in the chip supply and demand balance before the middle of this year For chip buyers ranging from computer gamers to automakers, there is no near-term fix on the way for shortages that have caused higher prices and production delays, semiconductor executives said. Nvidia Corp, which makes chips that are the basis of graphics cards selling for thousands of US dollars more than their retail prices, sees some improvement in supply in the second half of the year, chief financial officer Colette Kress said on Wednesday at the JP Morgan Tech/Auto Forum. Her comments led a string of presentations by other executives that similarly repeated their chip companies’ outlook for when supply and demand might