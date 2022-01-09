Wall Street on Friday wrapped up the first week of the new year with daily and weekly losses as investors worried about looming US interest-rate hikes and unfolding news about the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.
The NASDAQ Composite posted its biggest weekly percentage fall since February last year and led declines for the day in the major indices.
Stocks fell on Friday after the US jobs report for last month missed expectations, but was still seen as strong enough to keep the US Federal Reserve’s tightening path in place.
US Department of Labor data showed that the US jobs market was at or near maximum employment, even though employment rose far less than expected last month, when there were worker shortages.
On Wednesday, minutes released of the Fed’s Dec. 14-15 policy meeting showed that officials at the US central bank viewed the labor market as “very tight,” and signaled that the Fed might have to raise rates sooner than expected.
“The investor takeaway is that the labor market continues to be tight despite the headline miss,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston. “Investors are concerned the Fed will be more aggressive than expected.”
Consumer discretionary and technology sectors led the way lower on the S&P 500 on Friday. Big tech companies have benefited from low interest rates.
On the flip side, the S&P 500 financials sector and banking index extended recent gains and reached record closing highs. The bank index rose 9.4 percent for the week, registering its biggest weekly percentage gain since November 2020.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday fell 4.81 points, or 0.01 percent, to 36,231.66, the S&P 500 lost 19.02 points, or 0.41 percent, to 4,677.03 and the NASDAQ Composite dropped 144.96 points, or 0.96 percent, to 14,935.90.
For the week, the Dow fell 0.3 percent, the S&P 500 declined 1.9 percent and the NASDAQ dropped 4.5 percent.
Banks have risen with US Treasury yields, with the US benchmark 10-year yield soaring to a two-year high on Friday on the outlook for Fed rate hikes.
“The sentiment has turned negative,” said Jack Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “Right now the market is nervous and in the mood to sell at the first hint of bad news.”
Rising cases on the Omicron variant also caused investor jitters this week.
Investors have been rotating out technology-heavy growth shares and into more value-oriented shares, which they think might do better in a high-interest-rate environment.
The S&P 500 value index added 1 percent this week, outperforming the S&P 500 growth index, which fell 4.5 percent, its biggest weekly drop since October 2020.
The S&P 500 energy sector gained sharply for the week, rising 10.6 percent in its best week since November 2020.
“Meme stock” GameStop Corp jumped 7.3 percent after the video game retailer said it is launching a division to develop a marketplace for nonfungible tokens and establish cryptocurrency partnerships.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by a 1.01-to-1 ratio; on NASDAQ, a 1.38-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 50 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 83 new highs and 262 new lows.
Volume on US exchanges was 10.21 billion shares, compared with the roughly 10.4 billion average for the full session over the past 20 trading days.
METAVERSE ENTHUSIASM: Prior to the deal, Ennoconn worked with Google Cloud, its cloud computing services unit, offering high-performance computing and digital services Google has agreed to acquire a stake in Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技), an industrial computer subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), at a time when the global tech sector has set its sights on opportunities resulting from the metaverse concept. Ennoconn said in a statement on Tuesday that a board meeting decided to offer Google a 4.6 percent stake — the third-largest of an institutional investor — via private placement. Analysts have said that Ennoconn’s product line of servers and gadgets used for 5G applications, data centers and the Internet of Things leaves it well positioned to profit from the so-called
A fire at ASML Holding NV’s Berlin factory could affect major customers’ progress ramping up advanced technology as the factory produces key components used in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) tools, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. About 200m2 of the 32,000m2 factory in Berlin was affected by the fire, which broke out on Monday, amid a chip shortage, the Taipei-based market researcher said. The factory primarily makes optical components used in lithography systems such as wafer tables, reticle chucks and mirror blocks, TrendForce said. Most of the key components for the EUV tools made at the factory are ordered by foundry companies, it said. ASML,
The epic fight over who controls the future of the auto industry is about to get a whole lot more interesting. Tesla Inc, the pioneer and pacesetter, has dominated the early rounds of the new-energy age, capturing investors’ imaginations with a vision for what the next generation of vehicles looks like and seizing the nascent market for fully electric vehicles (EVs). In the other corner are giants of scale: Volkswagen AG (VW) and Toyota Motor Corp. The world’s two biggest automakers — each sold about 10 or 11 vehicles for every one Tesla did last year — realize the age of the
NO RELIEF: Most firms at a tech/auto forum did not see any improvement in the chip supply and demand balance before the middle of this year For chip buyers ranging from computer gamers to automakers, there is no near-term fix on the way for shortages that have caused higher prices and production delays, semiconductor executives said. Nvidia Corp, which makes chips that are the basis of graphics cards selling for thousands of US dollars more than their retail prices, sees some improvement in supply in the second half of the year, chief financial officer Colette Kress said on Wednesday at the JP Morgan Tech/Auto Forum. Her comments led a string of presentations by other executives that similarly repeated their chip companies’ outlook for when supply and demand might