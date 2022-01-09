Wall St declines for first week of year

RATE WORRIES: Investors are concerned that the Fed will hike interest rates more aggressively than expected in light of US jobs data, an investment strategist said

Reuters, NEW YORK





Wall Street on Friday wrapped up the first week of the new year with daily and weekly losses as investors worried about looming US interest-rate hikes and unfolding news about the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

The NASDAQ Composite posted its biggest weekly percentage fall since February last year and led declines for the day in the major indices.

Stocks fell on Friday after the US jobs report for last month missed expectations, but was still seen as strong enough to keep the US Federal Reserve’s tightening path in place.

US Department of Labor data showed that the US jobs market was at or near maximum employment, even though employment rose far less than expected last month, when there were worker shortages.

On Wednesday, minutes released of the Fed’s Dec. 14-15 policy meeting showed that officials at the US central bank viewed the labor market as “very tight,” and signaled that the Fed might have to raise rates sooner than expected.

“The investor takeaway is that the labor market continues to be tight despite the headline miss,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston. “Investors are concerned the Fed will be more aggressive than expected.”

Consumer discretionary and technology sectors led the way lower on the S&P 500 on Friday. Big tech companies have benefited from low interest rates.

On the flip side, the S&P 500 financials sector and banking index extended recent gains and reached record closing highs. The bank index rose 9.4 percent for the week, registering its biggest weekly percentage gain since November 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday fell 4.81 points, or 0.01 percent, to 36,231.66, the S&P 500 lost 19.02 points, or 0.41 percent, to 4,677.03 and the NASDAQ Composite dropped 144.96 points, or 0.96 percent, to 14,935.90.

For the week, the Dow fell 0.3 percent, the S&P 500 declined 1.9 percent and the NASDAQ dropped 4.5 percent.

Banks have risen with US Treasury yields, with the US benchmark 10-year yield soaring to a two-year high on Friday on the outlook for Fed rate hikes.

“The sentiment has turned negative,” said Jack Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “Right now the market is nervous and in the mood to sell at the first hint of bad news.”

Rising cases on the Omicron variant also caused investor jitters this week.

Investors have been rotating out technology-heavy growth shares and into more value-oriented shares, which they think might do better in a high-interest-rate environment.

The S&P 500 value index added 1 percent this week, outperforming the S&P 500 growth index, which fell 4.5 percent, its biggest weekly drop since October 2020.

The S&P 500 energy sector gained sharply for the week, rising 10.6 percent in its best week since November 2020.

“Meme stock” GameStop Corp jumped 7.3 percent after the video game retailer said it is launching a division to develop a marketplace for nonfungible tokens and establish cryptocurrency partnerships.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by a 1.01-to-1 ratio; on NASDAQ, a 1.38-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 50 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 83 new highs and 262 new lows.

Volume on US exchanges was 10.21 billion shares, compared with the roughly 10.4 billion average for the full session over the past 20 trading days.