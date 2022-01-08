World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CRYPTOCURRENCIES

Bitcoin drops, seen as risky

Bitcoin yesterday slumped about 5 percent to its lowest level in three months, tumbling under US$41,000 amid a broader sell-off for cryptocurrencies. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has lost over 40 percent of its value since hitting a record high of US$69,000 in November. The global computing power of the bitcoin network dropped sharply this week following the shutdown of Kazakhstan’s Internet as an uprising hit the country’s fast-growing cryptocurrency mining industry. Bitcoin has also been under pressure after minutes from the latest US Federal Reserve meeting appeared to lean toward more aggressive policy action, sapping investor appetite for riskier assets.

HOUSING

UK homes surge in value

UK house prices rose last month at their fastest pace since before the financial crisis, after a sixth consecutive month of growth. The average price of a home rose 1.1 percent last month to a record ￡276,091 (US$373,830), the mortgage lender said in a report published yesterday. The gain from a year earlier was 9.8 percent, the most since July 2007, meaning that average properties have increased by more than ￡24,500 during the past 12 months. That is the steepest gain in cash terms since 2003. The UK housing market has defied the plight of the wider economy since the COVID-19 pandemic began, boosted by tax incentives, a shortage of stock and demand for properties outside urban areas with room to work from home. However, momentum is almost certain to slow this year as stretched affordability, rising interest rates and a looming surge in living costs put household budgets under strain.

FAST FOOD

Japanese portions shrink

McDonald’s customers in Japan are about to see smaller servings of fries for the next month or so after the fast-food chain said it was limiting portions due to shipping problems. McDonald’s Holdings Co Japan said in a statement yesterday that the effects of flood damage at the Port of Vancouver and other disruptions since last year would delay expected shipments of potatoes from North America. Global shipping operations continue to be severely affected by a combination of factors including COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, extreme weather and a rapid recovery in demand. As a result, McDonald’s said that from Sunday it would sell only small-sized orders of fries for about a month “to make sure we have plenty of inventory and our customers can enjoy McDonald’s fries without interruption.”

TRADE

French trade deficit higher

France posted a record trade deficit in November as spiraling energy prices drove the value of imports higher, official data showed yesterday. The deficit surged to 9.727 billion euros (US$10.99 billion) from 7.697 billion euros one month earlier, with the value of imports reaching an-all time high of 52.5 billion euros versus 51.3 billion euros in October. As with many countries, France has been in the grip of an energy crisis since last year, when the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions put huge demands on depleted stocks of natural gas, sending prices of gas, related commodities and carbon emission permits to their highest in years. Other official data showed a 0.4 percent decline in French industrial output, confounding a median forecast by economists for a 0.5 percent increase. Consumer spending rising 0.8 percent was higher than the 0.5 percent forecast.