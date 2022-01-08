CRYPTOCURRENCIES
Bitcoin drops, seen as risky
Bitcoin yesterday slumped about 5 percent to its lowest level in three months, tumbling under US$41,000 amid a broader sell-off for cryptocurrencies. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has lost over 40 percent of its value since hitting a record high of US$69,000 in November. The global computing power of the bitcoin network dropped sharply this week following the shutdown of Kazakhstan’s Internet as an uprising hit the country’s fast-growing cryptocurrency mining industry. Bitcoin has also been under pressure after minutes from the latest US Federal Reserve meeting appeared to lean toward more aggressive policy action, sapping investor appetite for riskier assets.
HOUSING
UK homes surge in value
UK house prices rose last month at their fastest pace since before the financial crisis, after a sixth consecutive month of growth. The average price of a home rose 1.1 percent last month to a record ￡276,091 (US$373,830), the mortgage lender said in a report published yesterday. The gain from a year earlier was 9.8 percent, the most since July 2007, meaning that average properties have increased by more than ￡24,500 during the past 12 months. That is the steepest gain in cash terms since 2003. The UK housing market has defied the plight of the wider economy since the COVID-19 pandemic began, boosted by tax incentives, a shortage of stock and demand for properties outside urban areas with room to work from home. However, momentum is almost certain to slow this year as stretched affordability, rising interest rates and a looming surge in living costs put household budgets under strain.
FAST FOOD
Japanese portions shrink
McDonald’s customers in Japan are about to see smaller servings of fries for the next month or so after the fast-food chain said it was limiting portions due to shipping problems. McDonald’s Holdings Co Japan said in a statement yesterday that the effects of flood damage at the Port of Vancouver and other disruptions since last year would delay expected shipments of potatoes from North America. Global shipping operations continue to be severely affected by a combination of factors including COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, extreme weather and a rapid recovery in demand. As a result, McDonald’s said that from Sunday it would sell only small-sized orders of fries for about a month “to make sure we have plenty of inventory and our customers can enjoy McDonald’s fries without interruption.”
TRADE
French trade deficit higher
France posted a record trade deficit in November as spiraling energy prices drove the value of imports higher, official data showed yesterday. The deficit surged to 9.727 billion euros (US$10.99 billion) from 7.697 billion euros one month earlier, with the value of imports reaching an-all time high of 52.5 billion euros versus 51.3 billion euros in October. As with many countries, France has been in the grip of an energy crisis since last year, when the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions put huge demands on depleted stocks of natural gas, sending prices of gas, related commodities and carbon emission permits to their highest in years. Other official data showed a 0.4 percent decline in French industrial output, confounding a median forecast by economists for a 0.5 percent increase. Consumer spending rising 0.8 percent was higher than the 0.5 percent forecast.
METAVERSE ENTHUSIASM: Prior to the deal, Ennoconn worked with Google Cloud, its cloud computing services unit, offering high-performance computing and digital services Google has agreed to acquire a stake in Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技), an industrial computer subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), at a time when the global tech sector has set its sights on opportunities resulting from the metaverse concept. Ennoconn said in a statement on Tuesday that a board meeting decided to offer Google a 4.6 percent stake — the third-largest of an institutional investor — via private placement. Analysts have said that Ennoconn’s product line of servers and gadgets used for 5G applications, data centers and the Internet of Things leaves it well positioned to profit from the so-called
A fire at ASML Holding NV’s Berlin factory could affect major customers’ progress ramping up advanced technology as the factory produces key components used in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) tools, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. About 200m2 of the 32,000m2 factory in Berlin was affected by the fire, which broke out on Monday, amid a chip shortage, the Taipei-based market researcher said. The factory primarily makes optical components used in lithography systems such as wafer tables, reticle chucks and mirror blocks, TrendForce said. Most of the key components for the EUV tools made at the factory are ordered by foundry companies, it said. ASML,
NO RELIEF: Most firms at a tech/auto forum did not see any improvement in the chip supply and demand balance before the middle of this year For chip buyers ranging from computer gamers to automakers, there is no near-term fix on the way for shortages that have caused higher prices and production delays, semiconductor executives said. Nvidia Corp, which makes chips that are the basis of graphics cards selling for thousands of US dollars more than their retail prices, sees some improvement in supply in the second half of the year, chief financial officer Colette Kress said on Wednesday at the JP Morgan Tech/Auto Forum. Her comments led a string of presentations by other executives that similarly repeated their chip companies’ outlook for when supply and demand might
GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, is to add about 20,000 advanced 12-inch wafers a month from local fabs starting this quarter, the firm said on Monday. The Hsinchu-based semiconductor company said it is expanding capacity at factories in Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Italy to meet robust demand. With the additions, GlobalWafers expects its capacity to increase 10 to 15 percent, it said. A major portion of the new capacity would be available from the second half of this year, it said. “Taiwan is to be the first place to reach the goal, with [fabs in] Japan and South