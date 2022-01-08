US Federal Reserve policymakers could start to raise their target interest rate in March and shrink the central bank’s balance sheet as a response to surging inflation, Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis President James Bullard said.
“The FOMC [Federal Open Market Committee] could begin increasing the policy rate as early as the March meeting in order to be in a better position to control inflation,” Bullard told the CFA Society St Louis on Thursday. “Subsequent rate increases during 2022 could be pulled forward or pushed back depending on inflation developments.”
Bullard, who has been considered a hawkish policymaker, endorsed the policy committee’s pivot to fighting increasing prices at last month’s meeting. Federal Reserve policymakers believed that a stronger economy and higher inflation could warrant rate hikes “sooner or at a faster pace” than previously expected, minutes of a policy meeting last month said.
Photo: Reuters
The FOMC last month said that it would wind down the Federal Reserve’s bond-buying program at a faster pace than first outlined at the previous meeting in November, citing rising risks from inflation. The pace now ends purchases in March.
The meeting also included discussion of reducing the balance sheet by not reinvesting maturing securities, although no decisions on timing were made.
Bullard favored three interest-rate hikes for this year, he said.
The St Louis Federal Reserve leader said that he places a priority on getting started early, giving the central bank flexibility for more or fewer hikes later.
“It makes sense to get going sooner rather than later, so I think March would be a definite possibility, based on data that we have today,” he said. “It would make sense to go ahead and lift off and then if inflation moderates as much as hoped by some forecasters, then we would be able to slow down or not raise as fast as we otherwise would in the second half of the year.”
Bullard also urged a quick start to reducing the Fed’s balance sheet of US treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities by not reinvesting maturing securities.
“My own view is that we could go ahead with balance-sheet runoff shortly after lifting off the policy rate,” he said, adding that exact details of the pace and composition of changes would need to be worked out.
Bullard’s comments were more hawkish than those of San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly, who said she favored the acceleration of tapering, but gave no opinion on shrinking the balance sheet afterwards.
“That’s a very different conversation than reducing our balance sheet,” she said.
Bullard, who votes on monetary policy this year, said the committee was responding to an “inflation shock,” with price rises at the highest level in several decades, and drastically higher than policy makers had expected a year ago.
“With the real economy strong, but inflation well above target, US monetary policy has shifted to more directly combat inflation pressure,” Bullard said.
He gave an upbeat view of the US economic outlook, saying he is looking for growth “at an above-trend rate” as the economy has responded to fiscal and monetary support.
He also suggested that he did not see too much risk from the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, noting that confirmed cases in South Africa have peaked and are falling, and the US might follow that pattern.
The Federal Reserve of St Louis has sometimes been a bellwether for the US Federal Reserve. Bullard was the first policymaker to suggest that tapering of bond buying should be accelerated and wrapped up by March to give officials flexibility to raise interest rates earlier than they had planned.
METAVERSE ENTHUSIASM: Prior to the deal, Ennoconn worked with Google Cloud, its cloud computing services unit, offering high-performance computing and digital services Google has agreed to acquire a stake in Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技), an industrial computer subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), at a time when the global tech sector has set its sights on opportunities resulting from the metaverse concept. Ennoconn said in a statement on Tuesday that a board meeting decided to offer Google a 4.6 percent stake — the third-largest of an institutional investor — via private placement. Analysts have said that Ennoconn’s product line of servers and gadgets used for 5G applications, data centers and the Internet of Things leaves it well positioned to profit from the so-called
A fire at ASML Holding NV’s Berlin factory could affect major customers’ progress ramping up advanced technology as the factory produces key components used in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) tools, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. About 200m2 of the 32,000m2 factory in Berlin was affected by the fire, which broke out on Monday, amid a chip shortage, the Taipei-based market researcher said. The factory primarily makes optical components used in lithography systems such as wafer tables, reticle chucks and mirror blocks, TrendForce said. Most of the key components for the EUV tools made at the factory are ordered by foundry companies, it said. ASML,
NO RELIEF: Most firms at a tech/auto forum did not see any improvement in the chip supply and demand balance before the middle of this year For chip buyers ranging from computer gamers to automakers, there is no near-term fix on the way for shortages that have caused higher prices and production delays, semiconductor executives said. Nvidia Corp, which makes chips that are the basis of graphics cards selling for thousands of US dollars more than their retail prices, sees some improvement in supply in the second half of the year, chief financial officer Colette Kress said on Wednesday at the JP Morgan Tech/Auto Forum. Her comments led a string of presentations by other executives that similarly repeated their chip companies’ outlook for when supply and demand might
GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, is to add about 20,000 advanced 12-inch wafers a month from local fabs starting this quarter, the firm said on Monday. The Hsinchu-based semiconductor company said it is expanding capacity at factories in Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Italy to meet robust demand. With the additions, GlobalWafers expects its capacity to increase 10 to 15 percent, it said. A major portion of the new capacity would be available from the second half of this year, it said. “Taiwan is to be the first place to reach the goal, with [fabs in] Japan and South