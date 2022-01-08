US Fed could lift interest rates in March

INFLATION CURBS: The bank might also cease investments in maturing securities among its plans to deal with inflation, a policymaker who favors three rate hikes said

Bloomberg





US Federal Reserve policymakers could start to raise their target interest rate in March and shrink the central bank’s balance sheet as a response to surging inflation, Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis President James Bullard said.

“The FOMC [Federal Open Market Committee] could begin increasing the policy rate as early as the March meeting in order to be in a better position to control inflation,” Bullard told the CFA Society St Louis on Thursday. “Subsequent rate increases during 2022 could be pulled forward or pushed back depending on inflation developments.”

Bullard, who has been considered a hawkish policymaker, endorsed the policy committee’s pivot to fighting increasing prices at last month’s meeting. Federal Reserve policymakers believed that a stronger economy and higher inflation could warrant rate hikes “sooner or at a faster pace” than previously expected, minutes of a policy meeting last month said.

Federal Reserve of St Louis President James Bullard speaks in New York on Feb. 26, 2015. Photo: Reuters

The FOMC last month said that it would wind down the Federal Reserve’s bond-buying program at a faster pace than first outlined at the previous meeting in November, citing rising risks from inflation. The pace now ends purchases in March.

The meeting also included discussion of reducing the balance sheet by not reinvesting maturing securities, although no decisions on timing were made.

Bullard favored three interest-rate hikes for this year, he said.

The St Louis Federal Reserve leader said that he places a priority on getting started early, giving the central bank flexibility for more or fewer hikes later.

“It makes sense to get going sooner rather than later, so I think March would be a definite possibility, based on data that we have today,” he said. “It would make sense to go ahead and lift off and then if inflation moderates as much as hoped by some forecasters, then we would be able to slow down or not raise as fast as we otherwise would in the second half of the year.”

Bullard also urged a quick start to reducing the Fed’s balance sheet of US treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities by not reinvesting maturing securities.

“My own view is that we could go ahead with balance-sheet runoff shortly after lifting off the policy rate,” he said, adding that exact details of the pace and composition of changes would need to be worked out.

Bullard’s comments were more hawkish than those of San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly, who said she favored the acceleration of tapering, but gave no opinion on shrinking the balance sheet afterwards.

“That’s a very different conversation than reducing our balance sheet,” she said.

Bullard, who votes on monetary policy this year, said the committee was responding to an “inflation shock,” with price rises at the highest level in several decades, and drastically higher than policy makers had expected a year ago.

“With the real economy strong, but inflation well above target, US monetary policy has shifted to more directly combat inflation pressure,” Bullard said.

He gave an upbeat view of the US economic outlook, saying he is looking for growth “at an above-trend rate” as the economy has responded to fiscal and monetary support.

He also suggested that he did not see too much risk from the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, noting that confirmed cases in South Africa have peaked and are falling, and the US might follow that pattern.

The Federal Reserve of St Louis has sometimes been a bellwether for the US Federal Reserve. Bullard was the first policymaker to suggest that tapering of bond buying should be accelerated and wrapped up by March to give officials flexibility to raise interest rates earlier than they had planned.