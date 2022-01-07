World Business Quick Take

AIRLINES

Cathay slashes capacity

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) is to operate only about 20 percent of its pre-COVID-19 pandemic cargo capacity this month, a sharp reduction in what has been a rare bright spot during the most challenging period in the carrier’s history. Cathay operated about 71 percent of pre-pandemic cargo capacity in November, latest available figures showed. The company is scaling back now due to the crippling effect of the government’s COVID-zero strategy on its staffing, with most aircrew required to undergo lengthy stretches in quarantine that limit their ability to work.

GERMANY

Factory orders rise

Factory orders rose in November, giving the economy cause for optimism after another quarter that was characterized by record numbers of COVID-19 infections. Demand increased 37 percent after declining a revised 5.8 percent in the previous month. Orders from abroad helped drive that increase, while domestic demand fell. IHS Markit has pointed to “tentative signs” that the constraints in manufacturing eased last month, based on a poll of purchasing managers.

LEASING

ALD to buy LeasePlan

Societe Generale SA’s vehicle-leasing arm ALD SA agreed to buy competitor LeasePlan from a consortium led by TDR Capital in a deal valued at 4.9 billion euros (US$5.5 billion). LeasePlan’s shareholders are to receive 2 billion euros in cash, as well as shares representing 30.75 percent of the combined group, a statement said yesterday. ALD is to finance the deal in part through a 1.3 billion euros rights issue underwritten by Societe Generale. The merger is set to create a global player in mobility, with a total combined fleet of about 3.5 million vehicles.

AUTOMAKERS

Honda plans China EV plant

Honda Motor Co’s China joint venture is to build an electric vehicle (EV) production plant in Wuhan, as the Japanese automaker targets the world’s largest auto market to drive its EV expansion. The plant is to begin operating in 2024, with an annual capacity of 120,000 vehicles, Honda said in a statement yesterday. It will conduct complete processes of production from stamping to welding and vehicle inspection, and will automate much of the assembly line.

THAILAND

Live pig exports banned

The government imposed a ban on exports of live pigs for three months to cool a rally in prices amid a shortage of the meat. Overseas shipments are to be prohibited until April 5 and the Ministry of Commerce is to monitor the situation to assess whether the ban needs to be extended further, a government statement yesterday showed. The ban came after domestic pork prices surged to about 250 baht (US$7.46) per kilogram in some regions from about 150 baht on average a few months ago.

CREDIT CARDS

Card fraud jumps 12%

Credit card fraud in the Philippines has risen 21 percent since the COVID-19 pandemic, with many incidents involving scammers gaining access to one-time passwords to transact online, the Credit Card Association of the Philippines said in a statement yesterday. A “virtual account take over” — where fraudsters access one-time passwords to validate online transactions — account for the highest credit card fraud losses, it said. Regulators and telecoms must tighten rules when providing customers with mobile phone numbers or changing them, it said.