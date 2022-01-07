AIRLINES
Cathay slashes capacity
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) is to operate only about 20 percent of its pre-COVID-19 pandemic cargo capacity this month, a sharp reduction in what has been a rare bright spot during the most challenging period in the carrier’s history. Cathay operated about 71 percent of pre-pandemic cargo capacity in November, latest available figures showed. The company is scaling back now due to the crippling effect of the government’s COVID-zero strategy on its staffing, with most aircrew required to undergo lengthy stretches in quarantine that limit their ability to work.
GERMANY
Factory orders rise
Factory orders rose in November, giving the economy cause for optimism after another quarter that was characterized by record numbers of COVID-19 infections. Demand increased 37 percent after declining a revised 5.8 percent in the previous month. Orders from abroad helped drive that increase, while domestic demand fell. IHS Markit has pointed to “tentative signs” that the constraints in manufacturing eased last month, based on a poll of purchasing managers.
LEASING
ALD to buy LeasePlan
Societe Generale SA’s vehicle-leasing arm ALD SA agreed to buy competitor LeasePlan from a consortium led by TDR Capital in a deal valued at 4.9 billion euros (US$5.5 billion). LeasePlan’s shareholders are to receive 2 billion euros in cash, as well as shares representing 30.75 percent of the combined group, a statement said yesterday. ALD is to finance the deal in part through a 1.3 billion euros rights issue underwritten by Societe Generale. The merger is set to create a global player in mobility, with a total combined fleet of about 3.5 million vehicles.
AUTOMAKERS
Honda plans China EV plant
Honda Motor Co’s China joint venture is to build an electric vehicle (EV) production plant in Wuhan, as the Japanese automaker targets the world’s largest auto market to drive its EV expansion. The plant is to begin operating in 2024, with an annual capacity of 120,000 vehicles, Honda said in a statement yesterday. It will conduct complete processes of production from stamping to welding and vehicle inspection, and will automate much of the assembly line.
THAILAND
Live pig exports banned
The government imposed a ban on exports of live pigs for three months to cool a rally in prices amid a shortage of the meat. Overseas shipments are to be prohibited until April 5 and the Ministry of Commerce is to monitor the situation to assess whether the ban needs to be extended further, a government statement yesterday showed. The ban came after domestic pork prices surged to about 250 baht (US$7.46) per kilogram in some regions from about 150 baht on average a few months ago.
CREDIT CARDS
Card fraud jumps 12%
Credit card fraud in the Philippines has risen 21 percent since the COVID-19 pandemic, with many incidents involving scammers gaining access to one-time passwords to transact online, the Credit Card Association of the Philippines said in a statement yesterday. A “virtual account take over” — where fraudsters access one-time passwords to validate online transactions — account for the highest credit card fraud losses, it said. Regulators and telecoms must tighten rules when providing customers with mobile phone numbers or changing them, it said.
A fire at ASML Holding NV’s Berlin factory could affect major customers’ progress ramping up advanced technology as the factory produces key components used in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) tools, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. About 200m2 of the 32,000m2 factory in Berlin was affected by the fire, which broke out on Monday, amid a chip shortage, the Taipei-based market researcher said. The factory primarily makes optical components used in lithography systems such as wafer tables, reticle chucks and mirror blocks, TrendForce said. Most of the key components for the EUV tools made at the factory are ordered by foundry companies, it said. ASML,
GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, is to add about 20,000 advanced 12-inch wafers a month from local fabs starting this quarter, the firm said on Monday. The Hsinchu-based semiconductor company said it is expanding capacity at factories in Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Italy to meet robust demand. With the additions, GlobalWafers expects its capacity to increase 10 to 15 percent, it said. A major portion of the new capacity would be available from the second half of this year, it said. “Taiwan is to be the first place to reach the goal, with [fabs in] Japan and South
METAVERSE ENTHUSIASM: Prior to the deal, Ennoconn worked with Google Cloud, its cloud computing services unit, offering high-performance computing and digital services Google has agreed to acquire a stake in Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技), an industrial computer subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), at a time when the global tech sector has set its sights on opportunities resulting from the metaverse concept. Ennoconn said in a statement on Tuesday that a board meeting decided to offer Google a 4.6 percent stake — the third-largest of an institutional investor — via private placement. Analysts have said that Ennoconn’s product line of servers and gadgets used for 5G applications, data centers and the Internet of Things leaves it well positioned to profit from the so-called
Delivery times for chips rose last month, signaling persistent component shortages that have hit growth for months in industries that span the economy. The lead times — a closely watched gap between when a semiconductor is ordered and when it is delivered — increased by six days to about 25.8 weeks from November, research by Susquehanna Financial Group showed. That lag marks the longest wait time since the firm began tracking the data in 2017. Susquehanna recently changed the method it uses to calculate lead times, adding more data sources, and has revised its previous estimates based on the new system. “The