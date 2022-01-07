Asian markets drop on US rate plans

TIGHTENING: Asia tracked the fall on Wall Street, as Fed minutes showed that the US central bank would raise interest rates several times this year to tame inflation

Tech firms yesterday led losses across most markets following a painful sell-off in New York fueled by bets that the US Federal Reserve would embark on an aggressive campaign against soaring inflation by hiking interest rates several times.

The much-anticipated release of minutes from the US central bank’s policy meeting last month showed that while officials were concerned about the fast-spreading Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, they were confident the world’s top economy was in rude health and able to absorb high borrowing costs.

The Federal Open Market Committee has already started winding back the vast bond-buying stimulus put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as price rises remain stubbornly high, with the program due to end in March.

Traders had widely expected the bank to then start lifting rates.

Policymakers had said they would not remove their support until the Fed was happy it had unemployment tamed and inflation was running persistently hot. Both appear to have been achieved or close to it.

Now officials are ready to act, with the Fed minutes saying: “It may become warranted to increase the federal funds rate sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.”

The move away from massive central bank support around the world, particularly from the Fed, has rattled markets in recent months — having notched up a series of records or multiyear highs on the cheap cash.

With the punch bowl being taken away, traders are in retreat, particularly those invested in tech firms, which are more susceptible to higher interest rates owing to their reliance on borrowing to fuel growth.

On Wall Street, the NASDAQ plunged more than 3 percent, while the Dow and S&P 500, which both started the week with new records, lost more than 1 percent.

Asia tracked the selling, with Tokyo leading the losses, falling 2.9 percent, while Sydney dropped 2.7 percent. Seoul, Wellington, Bangkok and Mumbai gave up more than 1 percent each.

Shanghai, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta were also down.

Tech firms were among the worst-hit. In Japan, Sony dived 6.9 percent and Tokyo Electron more than 3 percent, while Kakao Corp fell 5.2 percent in Seoul.

However, Hong Kong rallied in late trade to end up 0.7 percent, with many of its tech firms enjoying some much-needed bargain-buying, although worries over Beijing’s crackdown on the sector continued to haunt traders.

“The Fed is going to be raising rates this year, perhaps more aggressively than many thought,” Socorro Asset Management LP chief investment officer Mark Freeman said.

“In many of these tech names, there is little support from the long-only community, so it doesn’t take much selling pressure to push the names sharply lower, which in turn forces more selling by the hedge funds,” he said.

BMO Family Office LLC deputy chief investment officer Carol Schleif warned of more trouble ahead.

“We are prepping people for volatility,” she told Bloomberg Television. “You had another record double-digit year and yet investors’ mood is pretty dour. We definitely think the readjustment of the volatility will increase this year because there is a lot to be dealt with.”

“You do have a leveling off of some things, improvement in some things and people are going to be watching both the Fed and company earnings,” she added.

However, other analysts said they still expected the bank to take a measured approach to tightening, with Bank of Singapore chief economist Mansoor Mohi-uddin forecasting three hikes between June and the end of the year.

The prospect of higher rates also weighed on other assets, with oil shedding nearly 1 percent, while bitcoin dropped to US$42,506 at one point, its weakest level since a flash crash at the start of last month.