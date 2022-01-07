China bans sole music copyright deals

Reuters





China’s copyright authority yesterday said that digital music platforms are not allowed to sign exclusive copyright agreements except in special circumstances, amid a regulatory crackdown on monopolistic behavior in the country’s private sector.

The National Copyright Administration of China (NCAC) gave the order at a meeting in Beijing with influential digital music platforms, as well as record and songwriting copyright firms, an NCAC statement posted on WeChat said.

The order comes amid a widening crackdown by Chinese regulators on the country’s technology sector, which has focused on issues such as monopolistic behavior, unfair competition and consumer rights.

Last year, Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) announced it had ended all exclusive music copyright agreements after it was ordered by China’s market regulator to do so.

The regulator had said that the firm exclusively held more than 80 percent of its music library, which increased its leverage over upstream copyright parties and allowed it to restrict new entrants.

The NCAC did not mention which companies were called in yesterday.

Besides Tencent, smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp (小米), telecommunications provider China Mobile Ltd (中國移動) and Internet tech giant Netease Inc (網易) own popular streaming services in China.

Global streaming services like Spotify AB are banned in China.

The NCAC said that while copyright practices had improved since 2015, when the authority banned unlicensed music streaming and ordered platforms to remove millions of songs, the industry still needed to become more standardized.

“The talks emphasized that record companies, songwriting copyright companies and digital music platforms should ... settle payment according to a guaranteed sum plus a share of actual usage, and should not sign exclusive copyright agreements except under special circumstances,” the statement said.