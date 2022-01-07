GDP to expand 2.8% this year: Taiwan Ratings

STEADY GROWTH: While a slowdown from last year’s 6 percent, this year’s forecast growth rate still stands out in the region and given a high base last year

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The economy is expected to expand by 2.8 percent this year, slowing from an estimated 6 percent growth last year, as companies cope with rising inflationary pressures amid persistent global supply chain bottlenecks and the Chinese economy slows as Beijing moves to narrow income disparity, Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) said yesterday.

Nonetheless, the GDP growth forecast remains impressive compared with Taiwan’s peers in the region and following a high base last year, the local branch of S&P Global Ratings said.

Robust export demand, coupled with a recovery in consumer spending, reaffirms Taiwan’s stable credit outlook, Taiwan Ratings said.

Shipping containers are tacked at the Port of Keelung in Keelung on Nov. 24. Photo: Bloomberg

As countries reopen their economies, pent-up demand for electronic components would continue to propel Taiwanese exports and capital expenditure, especially for semiconductor manufacturing companies, it said.

However, the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, together with a potential rise of other new variants, poses a threat to the global economy, it added.

Taiwan Ratings believes that as vaccine coverage gains speed in Taiwan, local consumer spending would grow into another pillar for the domestic economy, aided by the government’s stimulus packages.

“In our view, the top risks for Taiwanese companies over the next few quarters are mounting inflationary pressure amid global supply chain bottlenecks that have raised input prices for raw materials and energy,” Taiwan Ratings credit analyst Daniel Hsiao (蕭黎明) said.

The central bank could hike interest rates later this year to rein in inflationary pressures and tame capital flows, Taiwan Ratings said, adding that these policy moves would create volatility in currency exchange rates.

The agency expects the central bank to raise interest rates by 0.25 percentage points this year, while consumer price index growth is predicted to slow to 1.5 percent this year and 1 percent next year, it added.

However, recurring COVID-19 outbreaks worldwide raise uncertainty over the global economy and could hurt Taiwan’s economic growth, given its heavy dependence on exports, it said.

China’s effort to reduce income disparity could subdue its economic and income performance over the next few years, which would be unfavorable to Taiwan, as China accounts for more than 40 percent of its exports, it said.

Another downside risk is that demand for domestic-oriented sectors might continue to lag, as the government is unlikely to lift border controls or ease containment measures any time soon, Taiwan Ratings said.

Meanwhile, climate change and environmental protection policies could add to the cost burdens of steel, cement and petrochemical firms, it said.

Taiwan Ratings is looking at flat earnings for banks and life insurers this year, as rising bad loan risks would mute improved profit margins linked to interest rate hikes, financial analyst Andy Chang (張書評) said.

Financial service providers reported robust profits last year on the back of investment gains and active stock trading, he said. Analysts have said that global liquidity-driven rallies would soon be over, as central banks embark on monetary normalization.