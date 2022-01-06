World Business Quick Take

Agencies





TELECOMS

China Mobile gains on debut

China Mobile Ltd’s (中國移動) share price ended with a slight gain as the company debuted on the Shanghai Stock Exchange yesterday, after the telecommunications giant was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange as tensions soared between Beijing and Washington. The stock jumped as much as 9.4 percent at the start of trading — edging toward the 10 percent limit that triggers a trading halt in China — before steadily falling back throughout the day. It ended at 57.88 yuan, a gain of 0.52 percent. The share issue is expected to raise US$8.8 billion after the company exercises an over-allotment option, Bloomberg News said, making it the largest on China’s domestic stock markets in more than a decade.

AUTOMAKERS

Sony weighs EV subsidiary

Sony Group Corp on Tuesday unveiled a new prototype of its Vision-S electric vehicle (EV) and announced the founding of a company to explore jumping into the rapidly growing market. The Japanese company, better known for its TVs and video game consoles, said it would create the Sony Mobility subsidiary in the spring, as it weighs entering the field. Sony chief executive officer Kenichiro Yoshida unveiled at the CES tech show in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Vision-S 02, a new version of the firm’s first prototype, which has begun road testing. Through the new branch, the electronics giant “intends to explore entry into the EV market,” it said in a statement.

ENERGY

Oil steady as output added

Oil was steady in Asian trading after OPEC and its allies agreed to a scheduled increase in production for next month, and an industry report pointed to another decline in US crude inventories. Futures in New York traded near US$77 per barrel after rising 2.4 percent over the past two sessions. OPEC+ stuck to its plan to lift output by 400,000 barrels per day next month after it cut estimates for a surplus in the first quarter of this year. The American Petroleum Institute reported that US stockpiles last week declined by 6.43 million barrels, people familiar with the data said.

JAPAN

Kishida urges wage hikes

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has urged big businesses to increase worker pay this year, in an attempt to get corporations to sign up to his new form of capitalism and help the economy rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. “Wage hikes from firms are extremely important for economic growth,” Kishida said in a speech to major business lobbies in Tokyo yesterday. Still, Kishida seemed to have softened his approach since late last year, when the country’s biggest business lobby, Keidanren, rebuffed his calls for a 3 percent pay hike. This time, he demanded no specific pay hike goal, suggesting an awareness that his target might be difficult to hit.

EQUITIES

TPG eyeing US$1bn IPO

TPG Inc set terms for a US initial public offering (IPO) that could raise as much as US$1.05 billion, as it joins larger rivals such as Blackstone Inc in listing on the stock market. The private equity firm and one of its backers, China Life Insurance Group Co (中國人壽), plan to offer 33.9 million shares at US$28 to US$31 apiece, TPG said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.