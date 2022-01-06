TELECOMS
China Mobile gains on debut
China Mobile Ltd’s (中國移動) share price ended with a slight gain as the company debuted on the Shanghai Stock Exchange yesterday, after the telecommunications giant was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange as tensions soared between Beijing and Washington. The stock jumped as much as 9.4 percent at the start of trading — edging toward the 10 percent limit that triggers a trading halt in China — before steadily falling back throughout the day. It ended at 57.88 yuan, a gain of 0.52 percent. The share issue is expected to raise US$8.8 billion after the company exercises an over-allotment option, Bloomberg News said, making it the largest on China’s domestic stock markets in more than a decade.
AUTOMAKERS
Sony weighs EV subsidiary
Sony Group Corp on Tuesday unveiled a new prototype of its Vision-S electric vehicle (EV) and announced the founding of a company to explore jumping into the rapidly growing market. The Japanese company, better known for its TVs and video game consoles, said it would create the Sony Mobility subsidiary in the spring, as it weighs entering the field. Sony chief executive officer Kenichiro Yoshida unveiled at the CES tech show in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Vision-S 02, a new version of the firm’s first prototype, which has begun road testing. Through the new branch, the electronics giant “intends to explore entry into the EV market,” it said in a statement.
ENERGY
Oil steady as output added
Oil was steady in Asian trading after OPEC and its allies agreed to a scheduled increase in production for next month, and an industry report pointed to another decline in US crude inventories. Futures in New York traded near US$77 per barrel after rising 2.4 percent over the past two sessions. OPEC+ stuck to its plan to lift output by 400,000 barrels per day next month after it cut estimates for a surplus in the first quarter of this year. The American Petroleum Institute reported that US stockpiles last week declined by 6.43 million barrels, people familiar with the data said.
JAPAN
Kishida urges wage hikes
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has urged big businesses to increase worker pay this year, in an attempt to get corporations to sign up to his new form of capitalism and help the economy rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. “Wage hikes from firms are extremely important for economic growth,” Kishida said in a speech to major business lobbies in Tokyo yesterday. Still, Kishida seemed to have softened his approach since late last year, when the country’s biggest business lobby, Keidanren, rebuffed his calls for a 3 percent pay hike. This time, he demanded no specific pay hike goal, suggesting an awareness that his target might be difficult to hit.
EQUITIES
TPG eyeing US$1bn IPO
TPG Inc set terms for a US initial public offering (IPO) that could raise as much as US$1.05 billion, as it joins larger rivals such as Blackstone Inc in listing on the stock market. The private equity firm and one of its backers, China Life Insurance Group Co (中國人壽), plan to offer 33.9 million shares at US$28 to US$31 apiece, TPG said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.
Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), the largest container shipping company in Taiwan, reportedly distributed year-end bonuses of as much as 40 months wages to some of its employees yesterday. Some Evergreen employees have received about NT$2 million (US$72,228) in individual bonuses, local media reports said. A couple who are entry-level supervisors at Evergreen told the Chinese-language China Times that they received a combined NT$5 million year-end bonus. The two told the newspaper that they earn a base salary of NT$60,000 and that they have been working at the company for more than 10 years. The shipping giant did not confirm the amount of
The effect of the 15-member Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade agreement on nonmember Taiwan could be limited, said Roy Chun Lee (李淳), senior deputy CEO of the Taiwan WTO & RTA Center at the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (中華經濟研究院). The RCEP is a free-trade agreement that was signed by the 10 ASEAN member states, as well as Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea, on Nov. 15, 2020. It is the largest trade bloc in the world. The deal took effect in Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Japan, Laos, New Zealand, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam on Saturday, and is
With the arrival of winter in Europe and energy prices soaring, tensions are running high over the provision of gas from Russia — especially through the Yamal-Europe pipeline that runs through Poland and Belarus. Yet the Yamal pipeline is just one part of a complex gas infrastructure network shaped not only by energy needs but also wider economic interests and politics, including strife between Russia and Ukraine. The pipeline, opened in 1994, runs across 2,000km to Germany from the city of Torjok in central Russia, transiting through Belarus and Poland. It delivers 30 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe each year,
MIXED PERFORMANCE: The Taipei exchange edged upward on the first trading day of the year thanks to the chipmaker, although most stocks moved downward The TAIEX edged up 0.28 percent to close at 18,270.51 points on the first trading session of the year, led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The benchmark index hit an intra-session high at 18,379.69 points after about 30 minutes of trading. It gradually slid to close at a record-high 18,270.51 points, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. Turnover totaled NT$325.128 billion (US$11.77 billion) on the main board, up 23.5 percent from NT$263.167 billion on Thursday, the last trading session of last year, the data showed. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers for the ninth consecutive session at NT$15.52 billion, while local securities