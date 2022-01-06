Allegiant Air is poised to order 50 of Boeing Co’s 737 MAX jets, people familiar with the matter said, rejecting offers by traditional supplier Airbus SE as the no-frills carrier seeks to capture a boom in a US tourist industry recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The surprise deal — worth US$5 billion at list prices — stems a series of setbacks for Boeing and overturns the airline’s previous strategy of picking up secondhand jets at bargain prices, which had helped it accumulate more than 100 jets built by Boeing’s European rival.
The switch of suppliers is the third such airline defection in as many weeks, this time working in Boeing’s favor after the US aircraft maker lost hard-fought medium-haul contests to Airbus at KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd.
Photo: Reuters
Such “flips” are rare due to the cost of retraining pilots, but reflect fierce competition for new business as the aerospace industry seeks to recover from its worst-ever recession.
Boeing, Airbus and Allegiant Air, a unit of Allegiant Travel Co, declined to comment.
The deal is the latest sign of accelerated growth among “ultra-low-cost” carriers that combine rock-bottom fares with optional charges.
Such carriers are expected to emerge in a position of relative strength from the pandemic.
“The leisure market is coming back in droves relative to the business market,” one of the people familiar with Allegiant’s plans said.
The Las Vegas, Nevada-based carrier operates 122 A319 or A320 jets, only 13 of which were ordered directly from Airbus, European data showed.
The 737 MAX planes would help Allegiant’s growth strategy and replace aging aircraft over the coming years, although it would continue to be an Airbus operator.
The order comes after a contest waged at least partially between the 737 MAX 7 and the Airbus A220, two of the people said, although some larger MAX 8200 variants might also be involved.
“This is huge. Allegiant was in line to order the A220,” Leeham Co analyst Scott Hamilton said, adding that the outcome suggested that Allegiant had received a “screaming deal” from Boeing, as well as the ability to get deliveries more quickly.
The deal, which is likely to be counted in last month’s orders for Boeing, caps a tight annual order race with Airbus.
Boeing bounced back from a safety crisis to sell some 700 MAXs through the end of November. Next week, the two aircraft makers are due to publish their data for last year.
Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), the largest container shipping company in Taiwan, reportedly distributed year-end bonuses of as much as 40 months wages to some of its employees yesterday. Some Evergreen employees have received about NT$2 million (US$72,228) in individual bonuses, local media reports said. A couple who are entry-level supervisors at Evergreen told the Chinese-language China Times that they received a combined NT$5 million year-end bonus. The two told the newspaper that they earn a base salary of NT$60,000 and that they have been working at the company for more than 10 years. The shipping giant did not confirm the amount of
The effect of the 15-member Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade agreement on nonmember Taiwan could be limited, said Roy Chun Lee (李淳), senior deputy CEO of the Taiwan WTO & RTA Center at the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (中華經濟研究院). The RCEP is a free-trade agreement that was signed by the 10 ASEAN member states, as well as Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea, on Nov. 15, 2020. It is the largest trade bloc in the world. The deal took effect in Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Japan, Laos, New Zealand, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam on Saturday, and is
With the arrival of winter in Europe and energy prices soaring, tensions are running high over the provision of gas from Russia — especially through the Yamal-Europe pipeline that runs through Poland and Belarus. Yet the Yamal pipeline is just one part of a complex gas infrastructure network shaped not only by energy needs but also wider economic interests and politics, including strife between Russia and Ukraine. The pipeline, opened in 1994, runs across 2,000km to Germany from the city of Torjok in central Russia, transiting through Belarus and Poland. It delivers 30 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe each year,
MIXED PERFORMANCE: The Taipei exchange edged upward on the first trading day of the year thanks to the chipmaker, although most stocks moved downward The TAIEX edged up 0.28 percent to close at 18,270.51 points on the first trading session of the year, led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The benchmark index hit an intra-session high at 18,379.69 points after about 30 minutes of trading. It gradually slid to close at a record-high 18,270.51 points, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. Turnover totaled NT$325.128 billion (US$11.77 billion) on the main board, up 23.5 percent from NT$263.167 billion on Thursday, the last trading session of last year, the data showed. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers for the ninth consecutive session at NT$15.52 billion, while local securities