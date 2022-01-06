Huarong dives 50% as trading resumes

AFP, BEIJING





Shares in China’s state-owned debt collector Huarong Asset Management Co (華融資產管理) yesterday plummeted 50 percent as trading resumed in Hong Kong after a US$6.6 billion state-orchestrated bailout of the embattled company.

The firm’s Hong Kong-traded shares were suspended in April last year after it delayed its annual report, spooking Asian markets.

When Huarong published its results in August, it revealed a record US$15.9 billion loss for 2020 and outlined a rescue plan.

Yesterday, its share price slid from HK$1.02 to HK$0.61 as markets opened and the group’s trading resumed.

The plunge followed a filing late on Tuesday in which Huarong said that it would return to its core business, adjust its structure, cut capital consumption and boost returns.

Business operations of the group would continue as usual, it added.

Huarong has also completed a recapitalization of 42 billion yuan (US$6.61 billion) from a group of state-backed investors, and started disposals of assets.

“The valuation achieved by the disposals will determine its capital buffer ... and will be key in absorbing losses,” Fitch Ratings said in a report last month.

“Near-term asset risk at its core business and leverage will stay elevated due to its weak asset quality and business nature,” Fitch said.

The plummet in Huarong’s share price came as troubled real-estate giant China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) was labeled as being in default by a ratings firm last month after failing to make repayments on time.

Observers have said that a state-backed lifeline is not likely for the developer, as Beijing looks to rein in excessive debt in the sector.

Evergrande, saddled with more than US$300 billion in liabilities, is prioritizing payments to migrant workers and suppliers as regulators urge the cash-strapped developer to head off any risk of social unrest.

Evergrande’s onshore unit is to hold a meeting for holders of one of its local yuan-denominated bonds, as it seeks to delay an option for investors to demand early repayment.

Hengda Real Estate Group Co (恆大地產) is to hold the meeting online from tomorrow to Monday next week, a filing with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange said.

The bond concerned is its 4.5 billion yuan, 6.98 percent security due in 2023, which has a put option on Saturday.

The firm proposes to change the option date, as well as an interest payment due on Saturday, to July 8.

The note would be suspended from trading from today.

Bondholders would review the changes; the adjustment would not trigger default, the statement said.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg