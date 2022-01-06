Shares in China’s state-owned debt collector Huarong Asset Management Co (華融資產管理) yesterday plummeted 50 percent as trading resumed in Hong Kong after a US$6.6 billion state-orchestrated bailout of the embattled company.
The firm’s Hong Kong-traded shares were suspended in April last year after it delayed its annual report, spooking Asian markets.
When Huarong published its results in August, it revealed a record US$15.9 billion loss for 2020 and outlined a rescue plan.
Yesterday, its share price slid from HK$1.02 to HK$0.61 as markets opened and the group’s trading resumed.
The plunge followed a filing late on Tuesday in which Huarong said that it would return to its core business, adjust its structure, cut capital consumption and boost returns.
Business operations of the group would continue as usual, it added.
Huarong has also completed a recapitalization of 42 billion yuan (US$6.61 billion) from a group of state-backed investors, and started disposals of assets.
“The valuation achieved by the disposals will determine its capital buffer ... and will be key in absorbing losses,” Fitch Ratings said in a report last month.
“Near-term asset risk at its core business and leverage will stay elevated due to its weak asset quality and business nature,” Fitch said.
The plummet in Huarong’s share price came as troubled real-estate giant China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) was labeled as being in default by a ratings firm last month after failing to make repayments on time.
Observers have said that a state-backed lifeline is not likely for the developer, as Beijing looks to rein in excessive debt in the sector.
Evergrande, saddled with more than US$300 billion in liabilities, is prioritizing payments to migrant workers and suppliers as regulators urge the cash-strapped developer to head off any risk of social unrest.
Evergrande’s onshore unit is to hold a meeting for holders of one of its local yuan-denominated bonds, as it seeks to delay an option for investors to demand early repayment.
Hengda Real Estate Group Co (恆大地產) is to hold the meeting online from tomorrow to Monday next week, a filing with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange said.
The bond concerned is its 4.5 billion yuan, 6.98 percent security due in 2023, which has a put option on Saturday.
The firm proposes to change the option date, as well as an interest payment due on Saturday, to July 8.
The note would be suspended from trading from today.
Bondholders would review the changes; the adjustment would not trigger default, the statement said.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), the largest container shipping company in Taiwan, reportedly distributed year-end bonuses of as much as 40 months wages to some of its employees yesterday. Some Evergreen employees have received about NT$2 million (US$72,228) in individual bonuses, local media reports said. A couple who are entry-level supervisors at Evergreen told the Chinese-language China Times that they received a combined NT$5 million year-end bonus. The two told the newspaper that they earn a base salary of NT$60,000 and that they have been working at the company for more than 10 years. The shipping giant did not confirm the amount of
The effect of the 15-member Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade agreement on nonmember Taiwan could be limited, said Roy Chun Lee (李淳), senior deputy CEO of the Taiwan WTO & RTA Center at the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (中華經濟研究院). The RCEP is a free-trade agreement that was signed by the 10 ASEAN member states, as well as Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea, on Nov. 15, 2020. It is the largest trade bloc in the world. The deal took effect in Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Japan, Laos, New Zealand, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam on Saturday, and is
With the arrival of winter in Europe and energy prices soaring, tensions are running high over the provision of gas from Russia — especially through the Yamal-Europe pipeline that runs through Poland and Belarus. Yet the Yamal pipeline is just one part of a complex gas infrastructure network shaped not only by energy needs but also wider economic interests and politics, including strife between Russia and Ukraine. The pipeline, opened in 1994, runs across 2,000km to Germany from the city of Torjok in central Russia, transiting through Belarus and Poland. It delivers 30 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe each year,
MIXED PERFORMANCE: The Taipei exchange edged upward on the first trading day of the year thanks to the chipmaker, although most stocks moved downward The TAIEX edged up 0.28 percent to close at 18,270.51 points on the first trading session of the year, led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The benchmark index hit an intra-session high at 18,379.69 points after about 30 minutes of trading. It gradually slid to close at a record-high 18,270.51 points, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. Turnover totaled NT$325.128 billion (US$11.77 billion) on the main board, up 23.5 percent from NT$263.167 billion on Thursday, the last trading session of last year, the data showed. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers for the ninth consecutive session at NT$15.52 billion, while local securities