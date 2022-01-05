World Business Quick Take

CHINA

Factory activity expands

Factory activity expanded last month as production and sales picked up, although employment remained weak, a private gauge showed yesterday. The Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 50.9 last month from November’s 49.9, Caixin and IHS Markit said in a statement. Economists had expected a marginal improvement to 50, the dividing line between expansion and contraction. The official PMI data released last week also showed a slight acceleration in business activity from the previous month, although employment remained under pressure.

VIETNAM

Government seeks stimulus

The government is seeking 347 trillion dong (US$15.2 billion) in stimulus to lift an economy hobbled by a widespread outbreak of COVID-19, a significantly slimmed-down proposal that nonetheless looks to assist businesses, workers and increase infrastructure spending. The measure includes 176 trillion dong in infrastructure projects for this and next year, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung told the National Assembly, which is holding a special session in Hanoi to consider stimulus measures. The government is proposing increasing the state budget deficit by 240 trillion dong for the period, he said.

SRI LANKA

Relief package announced

Colombo yesterday unveiled a US$1.1 billion targeted relief package to help people pay soaring food costs as an economic crisis bites. More than 2 million state employees and pensioners are to be given a living allowance of 60,000 rupees (US$300) this year to deal with the rising cost of living. Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa also announced subsidies for home gardens, with crop yields expected to fall further after a disastrous campaign to make Sri Lanka the world’s first 100 percent organic farming nation.

FRANCE

Inflation stabilizes

Inflation stabilized last month, indicating that price pressures might be near a peak in the eurozone after surging on energy costs in the past few months. The 3.4 percent year-on-year increase in the eurozone’s second-largest economy was slightly smaller than the 3.5 percent economists had expected. The inflation report showed a slowdown in rising energy costs offsetting an acceleration in food and manufactured goods.

ELECTRONICS

Samsung unveils new S21

Samsung Electronics Co on Monday unveiled a new, lower-cost version of its Galaxy S21 smartphone, the S21 FE 5G, at the CES conference in Las Vegas. The new FE phone, which stands for Fan Edition, costs US$699, which is US$100 less than the normal S21. The new handset has a slightly larger screen than the standard model, but less-powerful camera features, security tools and memory. The screen is 6.4 inches compared with 6.2 inches on the regular S21. The new FE is to go on sale on Tuesday next week.

ELECTRONICS

BlackBerry ends support

BlackBerry Ltd devices running the original operating system and services are no longer supported, the Ontario-based company said. The handsets running its in-house software “will no longer be expected to reliably function” after yesterday, the company said, citing its end-of-life page. The move, first announced in 2020, effectively kills off a line-up that remains popular for its reliability and security.