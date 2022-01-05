CHINA
Factory activity expands
Factory activity expanded last month as production and sales picked up, although employment remained weak, a private gauge showed yesterday. The Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 50.9 last month from November’s 49.9, Caixin and IHS Markit said in a statement. Economists had expected a marginal improvement to 50, the dividing line between expansion and contraction. The official PMI data released last week also showed a slight acceleration in business activity from the previous month, although employment remained under pressure.
VIETNAM
Government seeks stimulus
The government is seeking 347 trillion dong (US$15.2 billion) in stimulus to lift an economy hobbled by a widespread outbreak of COVID-19, a significantly slimmed-down proposal that nonetheless looks to assist businesses, workers and increase infrastructure spending. The measure includes 176 trillion dong in infrastructure projects for this and next year, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung told the National Assembly, which is holding a special session in Hanoi to consider stimulus measures. The government is proposing increasing the state budget deficit by 240 trillion dong for the period, he said.
SRI LANKA
Relief package announced
Colombo yesterday unveiled a US$1.1 billion targeted relief package to help people pay soaring food costs as an economic crisis bites. More than 2 million state employees and pensioners are to be given a living allowance of 60,000 rupees (US$300) this year to deal with the rising cost of living. Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa also announced subsidies for home gardens, with crop yields expected to fall further after a disastrous campaign to make Sri Lanka the world’s first 100 percent organic farming nation.
FRANCE
Inflation stabilizes
Inflation stabilized last month, indicating that price pressures might be near a peak in the eurozone after surging on energy costs in the past few months. The 3.4 percent year-on-year increase in the eurozone’s second-largest economy was slightly smaller than the 3.5 percent economists had expected. The inflation report showed a slowdown in rising energy costs offsetting an acceleration in food and manufactured goods.
ELECTRONICS
Samsung unveils new S21
Samsung Electronics Co on Monday unveiled a new, lower-cost version of its Galaxy S21 smartphone, the S21 FE 5G, at the CES conference in Las Vegas. The new FE phone, which stands for Fan Edition, costs US$699, which is US$100 less than the normal S21. The new handset has a slightly larger screen than the standard model, but less-powerful camera features, security tools and memory. The screen is 6.4 inches compared with 6.2 inches on the regular S21. The new FE is to go on sale on Tuesday next week.
ELECTRONICS
BlackBerry ends support
BlackBerry Ltd devices running the original operating system and services are no longer supported, the Ontario-based company said. The handsets running its in-house software “will no longer be expected to reliably function” after yesterday, the company said, citing its end-of-life page. The move, first announced in 2020, effectively kills off a line-up that remains popular for its reliability and security.
Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), the largest container shipping company in Taiwan, reportedly distributed year-end bonuses of as much as 40 months wages to some of its employees yesterday. Some Evergreen employees have received about NT$2 million (US$72,228) in individual bonuses, local media reports said. A couple who are entry-level supervisors at Evergreen told the Chinese-language China Times that they received a combined NT$5 million year-end bonus. The two told the newspaper that they earn a base salary of NT$60,000 and that they have been working at the company for more than 10 years. The shipping giant did not confirm the amount of
Mercedes-Benz removed a video advertisement from a Chinese social media Web site, state media said, after the clip got swept up in a charged national debate over depictions of Asian-looking features by foreign companies. The video was posted on Mercedes-Benz’s official Sina Weibo (微博) account on Saturday and later removed due to a public blacklash, the Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper said. “The makeup of the female model looked like slanted eyes and once again aroused a heated discussion from netizens with many blaming that the makeup reflects Western stereotypes about Asian people,” the paper said on Tuesday. The report included
‘NATIONAL SECURITY’: It is only a matter of time for Gudeng Precision Industrial to build a presence in the US following TSMC’s plan to build a fab in Arizona, the firm said Gudeng Precision Industrial Co (家登), the sole supplier of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) pods to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), yesterday said it is looking at setting up a factory in the US to align itself with TSMC’s capacity expansion there. Gudeng is one of several TSMC suppliers that are considering following their customer in setting up operations in the US to provide on-site services. TSMC is building a 12-inch fab in Phoenix, Arizona, for an initial investment of US$12 billion. It plans to produce 20,000 wafers a month using 5-nanometer technology when the fab becomes operational in 2024. TSMC uses
AUDITORS’ REPORT: The remote dormitory accommodations and dining rooms at the Hon Hai factory do not meet Apple’s requirements, the US company said Apple Inc put Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) factory in southern India on probation following worker protests and an investigation that revealed substandard living conditions. Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), apologized for the lapses in health standards and pledged to revamp its management and operations in the country. The factory, located in Sriperumbudur on the outskirts of Chennai, was shut down after the protests and would resume operations once “necessary improvements” are made. Apple’s key assembly partner has grappled with labor issues in the past, particularly in China, where it makes most of the world’s iPhones among