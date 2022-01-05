Evergrande sales plunge 39% as confidence fades

Bloomberg





China Evergrande Group’s (恆大集團) property sales plummeted last year for the first time in at least a decade as the giant developer slipped into default and buyer confidence faded.

Contracted sales last year plunged 39 percent to 443 billion yuan (US$70 billion) from the previous year, according to Bloomberg calculations based on preliminary company data.

It met about 60 percent of a 750 billion yuan target set at the start of the year.

The preliminary results suggest sales at the world’s most indebted developer have been almost frozen since October, when its liquidity woes intensified.

Annual sales were almost the same then, with 442 billion yuan sold year-to-date as of Oct. 20.

Evergrande’s property sales had been on a steady decline since the middle of the year after news of stalled construction startled homebuyers and spurred protests.

The company is rushing to deliver on its building obligations, saying last week that it resumed construction on 92 percent of its housing projects compared with about 50 percent at the beginning of September.

Shares of the developer, which resumed trading after a one-day halt, rose as much as 8.2 percent as of 1:10pm in Hong Kong.

Monday’s suspension followed reports that Evergrande has been ordered to demolish apartment blocks in a development project in Hainan Province and had dragged down shares of other Chinese builders.

Evergrande said it had received an administrative penalty notice issued by the Danzhou Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau regarding 39 buildings on Ocean Flower Island, a Hong Kong stock exchange filing showed.

It said it would communicate with the bureau to resolve the issue properly.

The company will also continue to “actively maintain communication” with its creditors, the company said.