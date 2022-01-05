China to order cybersecurity reviews

MORE HEADACHES? An analyst said the new review measures have ambiguity that would add to the uncertainty for multichannel businesses in China’s digital economy

Reuters, SHANGHAI





China yesterday said that it would put in force new rules to boost oversight over how its platform companies make plans to list abroad or use recommendation algorithms, in moves set to further tighten Beijing’s grip over its sprawling technology sector.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said that from Feb. 15 it would implement new rules that require platform companies with data for more than 1 million users to undergo a security review before listing their shares overseas.

In a separate statement, the CAC also said it would implement new rules governing the use of algorithm recommendation technology from March 1, requiring companies to give users the right to switch off the service and increasing oversight of news providers that use such technology to disseminate information.

Both sets of rules were proposed last year and are expected to potentially affect a large swathe of companies, such as TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動), e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and many more smaller players.

The CAC did not specify whether the rules would apply to companies seeking listings in Hong Kong.

Lawyers and bankers said that based on its wording, it appeared that Chinese companies with more than 1 million users seeking to list in the territory would not be required to seek the cybersecurity review.

“Hong Kong is being treated as part of China — offshore, though not [a] foreign market — and this paves the way for more deals to return to Hong Kong,” one investment banker at a Western institution told reporters, asking not to be named as he was not permitted to speak to the media.

The rules published yesterday did not specify whether the planned changes would be retrospective.

“If this is not retrospective, then it would only affect listing aspirants and not companies already listed. Having said that, companies in the latter camp already have a lot on their minds,” said Justin Tang (鄧文雄), head of Asian research at investment adviser United First Partners in Singapore.

The CAC first proposed the cybersecurity reviews in July, saying they would put a focus on the risks of data being affected, controlled or manipulated by foreign governments after overseas listings.

Alex Roberts, who tracks data policy at law firm Linklaters in Shanghai, said that the new rules appeared to have shrunk the scope of the companies likely to be affected by the changes, as compared with the proposal made in July.

“The most significant change in these cybersecurity review measures seems to be the narrowing of the review’s application to only critical information providers, data processors that may impact national security, or platform operators holding over 1 million individuals’ personal data,” Roberts said, but added that the rules still do not provide ample specificity as to what types of companies will be affected.

“This ambiguity will be a real concern for successful multichannel businesses in China’s digital economy given the current uncertainty of the review process,” he said.

The CAC changes come after a slew of recent moves by Chinese authorities to boost oversight over Chinese companies’ offshore listings.

China’s state planner last week said that it would demand regulatory clearance for overseas Chinese listings in sensitive sectors such as Internet news and publishing.