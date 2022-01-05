China yesterday said that it would put in force new rules to boost oversight over how its platform companies make plans to list abroad or use recommendation algorithms, in moves set to further tighten Beijing’s grip over its sprawling technology sector.
The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said that from Feb. 15 it would implement new rules that require platform companies with data for more than 1 million users to undergo a security review before listing their shares overseas.
In a separate statement, the CAC also said it would implement new rules governing the use of algorithm recommendation technology from March 1, requiring companies to give users the right to switch off the service and increasing oversight of news providers that use such technology to disseminate information.
Both sets of rules were proposed last year and are expected to potentially affect a large swathe of companies, such as TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動), e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and many more smaller players.
The CAC did not specify whether the rules would apply to companies seeking listings in Hong Kong.
Lawyers and bankers said that based on its wording, it appeared that Chinese companies with more than 1 million users seeking to list in the territory would not be required to seek the cybersecurity review.
“Hong Kong is being treated as part of China — offshore, though not [a] foreign market — and this paves the way for more deals to return to Hong Kong,” one investment banker at a Western institution told reporters, asking not to be named as he was not permitted to speak to the media.
The rules published yesterday did not specify whether the planned changes would be retrospective.
“If this is not retrospective, then it would only affect listing aspirants and not companies already listed. Having said that, companies in the latter camp already have a lot on their minds,” said Justin Tang (鄧文雄), head of Asian research at investment adviser United First Partners in Singapore.
The CAC first proposed the cybersecurity reviews in July, saying they would put a focus on the risks of data being affected, controlled or manipulated by foreign governments after overseas listings.
Alex Roberts, who tracks data policy at law firm Linklaters in Shanghai, said that the new rules appeared to have shrunk the scope of the companies likely to be affected by the changes, as compared with the proposal made in July.
“The most significant change in these cybersecurity review measures seems to be the narrowing of the review’s application to only critical information providers, data processors that may impact national security, or platform operators holding over 1 million individuals’ personal data,” Roberts said, but added that the rules still do not provide ample specificity as to what types of companies will be affected.
“This ambiguity will be a real concern for successful multichannel businesses in China’s digital economy given the current uncertainty of the review process,” he said.
The CAC changes come after a slew of recent moves by Chinese authorities to boost oversight over Chinese companies’ offshore listings.
China’s state planner last week said that it would demand regulatory clearance for overseas Chinese listings in sensitive sectors such as Internet news and publishing.
Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), the largest container shipping company in Taiwan, reportedly distributed year-end bonuses of as much as 40 months wages to some of its employees yesterday. Some Evergreen employees have received about NT$2 million (US$72,228) in individual bonuses, local media reports said. A couple who are entry-level supervisors at Evergreen told the Chinese-language China Times that they received a combined NT$5 million year-end bonus. The two told the newspaper that they earn a base salary of NT$60,000 and that they have been working at the company for more than 10 years. The shipping giant did not confirm the amount of
Mercedes-Benz removed a video advertisement from a Chinese social media Web site, state media said, after the clip got swept up in a charged national debate over depictions of Asian-looking features by foreign companies. The video was posted on Mercedes-Benz’s official Sina Weibo (微博) account on Saturday and later removed due to a public blacklash, the Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper said. “The makeup of the female model looked like slanted eyes and once again aroused a heated discussion from netizens with many blaming that the makeup reflects Western stereotypes about Asian people,” the paper said on Tuesday. The report included
‘NATIONAL SECURITY’: It is only a matter of time for Gudeng Precision Industrial to build a presence in the US following TSMC’s plan to build a fab in Arizona, the firm said Gudeng Precision Industrial Co (家登), the sole supplier of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) pods to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), yesterday said it is looking at setting up a factory in the US to align itself with TSMC’s capacity expansion there. Gudeng is one of several TSMC suppliers that are considering following their customer in setting up operations in the US to provide on-site services. TSMC is building a 12-inch fab in Phoenix, Arizona, for an initial investment of US$12 billion. It plans to produce 20,000 wafers a month using 5-nanometer technology when the fab becomes operational in 2024. TSMC uses
AUDITORS’ REPORT: The remote dormitory accommodations and dining rooms at the Hon Hai factory do not meet Apple’s requirements, the US company said Apple Inc put Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) factory in southern India on probation following worker protests and an investigation that revealed substandard living conditions. Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), apologized for the lapses in health standards and pledged to revamp its management and operations in the country. The factory, located in Sriperumbudur on the outskirts of Chennai, was shut down after the protests and would resume operations once “necessary improvements” are made. Apple’s key assembly partner has grappled with labor issues in the past, particularly in China, where it makes most of the world’s iPhones among