Mobile payment use grows: NCCC

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





In the first three quarters of last year, payments via mobile tools accounted for one-fifth of all payments made with a credit card in Taiwan, up from 15.5 percent in 2020, as more merchants and consumers embraced the contactless method, data released early last month by the National Credit Card Center (NCCC) showed.

While the ratio of payments via mobile tools to total credit card payments in the January-to-September period rose from 4.9 percent in 2020 to 7.8 percent last year, the percentage remained low, as people used mobile payment tools for minor purchases, the NCCC data showed.

Of the two kinds of mobile payment tools, payments by QR code dominated, accounting for 67.2 percent of the market, while tap payments accounted for 32.8 percent, the agency said in a report.

JkoPay and Line Pay require users to scan a QR code or barcode to make a payment, while Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay are among those that use tap payments, where mobile wallets use near-field communication (NFC) technology, the agency said.

“Installing a device that accepts QR code payments is less expensive and requires less sophisticated technology than installing a device that accepts tap payments, prompting more stores to adopt the QR code payment system,” the report said.

“The tap payment tool is more intuitive and easier for people to use — its advantages over the QR code payment system — but that did not help it capture a greater share of the market, as many people picked up the habit of scanning QR codes from using the government’s real-name registration system during the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said.

Payments via QR code increased at double-digit percentage rates for nine consecutive months last year, it said.

However, the average transaction amount via tap payments was NT$580, while the average amount via QR code payments was NT$524, as most people shopping in department stores used tap payments, the report said.