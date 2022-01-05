In the first three quarters of last year, payments via mobile tools accounted for one-fifth of all payments made with a credit card in Taiwan, up from 15.5 percent in 2020, as more merchants and consumers embraced the contactless method, data released early last month by the National Credit Card Center (NCCC) showed.
While the ratio of payments via mobile tools to total credit card payments in the January-to-September period rose from 4.9 percent in 2020 to 7.8 percent last year, the percentage remained low, as people used mobile payment tools for minor purchases, the NCCC data showed.
Of the two kinds of mobile payment tools, payments by QR code dominated, accounting for 67.2 percent of the market, while tap payments accounted for 32.8 percent, the agency said in a report.
JkoPay and Line Pay require users to scan a QR code or barcode to make a payment, while Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay are among those that use tap payments, where mobile wallets use near-field communication (NFC) technology, the agency said.
“Installing a device that accepts QR code payments is less expensive and requires less sophisticated technology than installing a device that accepts tap payments, prompting more stores to adopt the QR code payment system,” the report said.
“The tap payment tool is more intuitive and easier for people to use — its advantages over the QR code payment system — but that did not help it capture a greater share of the market, as many people picked up the habit of scanning QR codes from using the government’s real-name registration system during the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said.
Payments via QR code increased at double-digit percentage rates for nine consecutive months last year, it said.
However, the average transaction amount via tap payments was NT$580, while the average amount via QR code payments was NT$524, as most people shopping in department stores used tap payments, the report said.
Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), the largest container shipping company in Taiwan, reportedly distributed year-end bonuses of as much as 40 months wages to some of its employees yesterday. Some Evergreen employees have received about NT$2 million (US$72,228) in individual bonuses, local media reports said. A couple who are entry-level supervisors at Evergreen told the Chinese-language China Times that they received a combined NT$5 million year-end bonus. The two told the newspaper that they earn a base salary of NT$60,000 and that they have been working at the company for more than 10 years. The shipping giant did not confirm the amount of
Mercedes-Benz removed a video advertisement from a Chinese social media Web site, state media said, after the clip got swept up in a charged national debate over depictions of Asian-looking features by foreign companies. The video was posted on Mercedes-Benz’s official Sina Weibo (微博) account on Saturday and later removed due to a public blacklash, the Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper said. “The makeup of the female model looked like slanted eyes and once again aroused a heated discussion from netizens with many blaming that the makeup reflects Western stereotypes about Asian people,” the paper said on Tuesday. The report included
‘NATIONAL SECURITY’: It is only a matter of time for Gudeng Precision Industrial to build a presence in the US following TSMC’s plan to build a fab in Arizona, the firm said Gudeng Precision Industrial Co (家登), the sole supplier of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) pods to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), yesterday said it is looking at setting up a factory in the US to align itself with TSMC’s capacity expansion there. Gudeng is one of several TSMC suppliers that are considering following their customer in setting up operations in the US to provide on-site services. TSMC is building a 12-inch fab in Phoenix, Arizona, for an initial investment of US$12 billion. It plans to produce 20,000 wafers a month using 5-nanometer technology when the fab becomes operational in 2024. TSMC uses
AUDITORS’ REPORT: The remote dormitory accommodations and dining rooms at the Hon Hai factory do not meet Apple’s requirements, the US company said Apple Inc put Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) factory in southern India on probation following worker protests and an investigation that revealed substandard living conditions. Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), apologized for the lapses in health standards and pledged to revamp its management and operations in the country. The factory, located in Sriperumbudur on the outskirts of Chennai, was shut down after the protests and would resume operations once “necessary improvements” are made. Apple’s key assembly partner has grappled with labor issues in the past, particularly in China, where it makes most of the world’s iPhones among