UNEMPLOYMENT

India’s rate rises after dip

India’s unemployment rate rose to a four-month high last month as some states imposed fresh virus curbs to suppress surging case numbers. The jobless rate increased to 7.91 percent last month, from 7 percent in November, rising in both urban and rural areas, data from a private research firm showed. The surge in unemployment signals sustained risks to India’s economy, which is expected to expand 9.5 percent in the year ending March 31, official estimates said.

ECONOMY

Strong HK recovery projected

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan (陳茂波) expects the territory’s economic growth to be 6.4 percent for last year, marking a recovery from two years of recessions as the government largely keeps COVID-19 at bay. The latest estimate is in line with Chan’s forecast in October for growth in the upper range of the government projection of 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent, made in August. The improved performance was driven by strong exports, a rise in local consumption sentiment and an increased vaccination rate amid a stable epidemic situation, Chan said in a blog post on Sunday.

TAXES

Germany plans tax relief

German Minister of Finance Christian Lindner said that the new government is working on tax relief measures in the billions of euros. “In this legislative period, we will relieve people and medium-sized businesses by well over 30 billion euros [US$34 billion],” he told German newspaper Bild am Sonntag. Planned measures include the ability to fully deduct contributions to pension insurance from tax payments, Lindner said. Relief is to be included in next year’s draft budget, he added.

TRADE

Africans shut out of deal

The US on Saturday blocked Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea from access to a duty-free trade program, following through on US President Joe Biden’s threat to do so over human rights violations and recent coups. Biden warned in November that Ethiopia would be cut off from the African Growth and Opportunity Act duty-free trading regime. The act was put in place in 2000 under the administration of then-US president Bill Clinton to facilitate and regulate trade between the US and Africa.

INSURANCE

Firms move to boost capital

Zurich Insurance Group agreed to sell its Italian life and pensions back book to Portuguese insurer GamaLife, the first step in a plan by the Swiss company to improve capital allocations. The transaction is to release about US$1.2 billion of capital, improve Zurich’s solvency ratio and reduce exposure to interest rates and credit risk, the insurer said yesterday. Zurich plans to maintain its contractual obligations toward policyholders and distributors.

FASHION

Beckham sells stake in brand

Former soccer star David Beckham plans to sell a 55 percent stake in his company to Authentic Brands Group for about ￡200 million (US$27 million), the Daily Mail reported, without saying where it got the information. The deal would give Authentic a majority stake in DB Ventures, which handles Beckham’s endorsement deals with Tudor watches and the Haig whiskey brand, the newspaper reported. Authentic owns the Juicy Couture fashion brand.