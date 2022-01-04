UNEMPLOYMENT
India’s rate rises after dip
India’s unemployment rate rose to a four-month high last month as some states imposed fresh virus curbs to suppress surging case numbers. The jobless rate increased to 7.91 percent last month, from 7 percent in November, rising in both urban and rural areas, data from a private research firm showed. The surge in unemployment signals sustained risks to India’s economy, which is expected to expand 9.5 percent in the year ending March 31, official estimates said.
ECONOMY
Strong HK recovery projected
Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan (陳茂波) expects the territory’s economic growth to be 6.4 percent for last year, marking a recovery from two years of recessions as the government largely keeps COVID-19 at bay. The latest estimate is in line with Chan’s forecast in October for growth in the upper range of the government projection of 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent, made in August. The improved performance was driven by strong exports, a rise in local consumption sentiment and an increased vaccination rate amid a stable epidemic situation, Chan said in a blog post on Sunday.
TAXES
Germany plans tax relief
German Minister of Finance Christian Lindner said that the new government is working on tax relief measures in the billions of euros. “In this legislative period, we will relieve people and medium-sized businesses by well over 30 billion euros [US$34 billion],” he told German newspaper Bild am Sonntag. Planned measures include the ability to fully deduct contributions to pension insurance from tax payments, Lindner said. Relief is to be included in next year’s draft budget, he added.
TRADE
Africans shut out of deal
The US on Saturday blocked Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea from access to a duty-free trade program, following through on US President Joe Biden’s threat to do so over human rights violations and recent coups. Biden warned in November that Ethiopia would be cut off from the African Growth and Opportunity Act duty-free trading regime. The act was put in place in 2000 under the administration of then-US president Bill Clinton to facilitate and regulate trade between the US and Africa.
INSURANCE
Firms move to boost capital
Zurich Insurance Group agreed to sell its Italian life and pensions back book to Portuguese insurer GamaLife, the first step in a plan by the Swiss company to improve capital allocations. The transaction is to release about US$1.2 billion of capital, improve Zurich’s solvency ratio and reduce exposure to interest rates and credit risk, the insurer said yesterday. Zurich plans to maintain its contractual obligations toward policyholders and distributors.
FASHION
Beckham sells stake in brand
Former soccer star David Beckham plans to sell a 55 percent stake in his company to Authentic Brands Group for about ￡200 million (US$27 million), the Daily Mail reported, without saying where it got the information. The deal would give Authentic a majority stake in DB Ventures, which handles Beckham’s endorsement deals with Tudor watches and the Haig whiskey brand, the newspaper reported. Authentic owns the Juicy Couture fashion brand.
Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), the largest container shipping company in Taiwan, reportedly distributed year-end bonuses of as much as 40 months wages to some of its employees yesterday. Some Evergreen employees have received about NT$2 million (US$72,228) in individual bonuses, local media reports said. A couple who are entry-level supervisors at Evergreen told the Chinese-language China Times that they received a combined NT$5 million year-end bonus. The two told the newspaper that they earn a base salary of NT$60,000 and that they have been working at the company for more than 10 years. The shipping giant did not confirm the amount of
Mercedes-Benz removed a video advertisement from a Chinese social media Web site, state media said, after the clip got swept up in a charged national debate over depictions of Asian-looking features by foreign companies. The video was posted on Mercedes-Benz’s official Sina Weibo (微博) account on Saturday and later removed due to a public blacklash, the Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper said. “The makeup of the female model looked like slanted eyes and once again aroused a heated discussion from netizens with many blaming that the makeup reflects Western stereotypes about Asian people,” the paper said on Tuesday. The report included
‘NATIONAL SECURITY’: It is only a matter of time for Gudeng Precision Industrial to build a presence in the US following TSMC’s plan to build a fab in Arizona, the firm said Gudeng Precision Industrial Co (家登), the sole supplier of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) pods to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), yesterday said it is looking at setting up a factory in the US to align itself with TSMC’s capacity expansion there. Gudeng is one of several TSMC suppliers that are considering following their customer in setting up operations in the US to provide on-site services. TSMC is building a 12-inch fab in Phoenix, Arizona, for an initial investment of US$12 billion. It plans to produce 20,000 wafers a month using 5-nanometer technology when the fab becomes operational in 2024. TSMC uses
With the arrival of winter in Europe and energy prices soaring, tensions are running high over the provision of gas from Russia — especially through the Yamal-Europe pipeline that runs through Poland and Belarus. Yet the Yamal pipeline is just one part of a complex gas infrastructure network shaped not only by energy needs but also wider economic interests and politics, including strife between Russia and Ukraine. The pipeline, opened in 1994, runs across 2,000km to Germany from the city of Torjok in central Russia, transiting through Belarus and Poland. It delivers 30 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe each year,