Embattled developer China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) yesterday said that it was once again suspending trading of its shares in Hong Kong.
The country’s property firms have struggled in the wake of Beijing’s drive to curb excessive debt in the real estate sector as well as rampant consumer speculation.
Drowning in US$300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande has struggled to repay bondholders and investors after Beijing’s crackdown suddenly turned off the liquidity taps.
“At the request of the company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00am on 3 January 2022 pending the release by the company of an announcement containing inside information,” the group said in a short statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Evergrande experienced a period of suspended share trading back in October. The troubled developer was labeled as being in default by international ratings firms last month after it failed to repay liabilities on time.
Earlier struggles to pay suppliers and contractors due to the debt crisis led to sustained protests from home buyers and investors at the group’s Shenzhen headquarters in September.
Last week, Evergrande momentarily pleased investors by insisting that it would be able to deliver tens of thousands of units this month, and pay off some debts.
However, its shares took a dive at the end of the week after a report that the group had failed to meet two more offshore payments.
In the past few months, the company has repeatedly said it would finish its unfinished projects and deliver them to buyers in a desperate bid to salvage its debts, despite having missed the earlier payment of more than US$1.2 billion.
In a new headache for the firm, local Chinese media reported over the weekend that authorities ordered the demolition of 39 buildings on Hainan, an island tourist hub, because the structures were built illegally on an artificial archipelago.
The provincial government of Guangdong, where the firm is headquartered, is overseeing Evergrande’s debt restructuring process.
The company’s woes have had knock-on effects throughout China’s property sector, with some smaller firms also defaulting on loans and others struggling to find enough cash.
