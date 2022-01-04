Tesla Inc said on Sunday that it delivered nearly 1 million vehicles last year, almost twice as many as in 2020, results that were better than expected despite global supply challenges. The US electric automaker delivered more than 936,000 vehicles of all models last year, an increase of 87 percent over the previous year, the company said in a statement.
Tesla had said in January last year that it was aiming to increase deliveries by 50 percent per year over several years, and Sunday’s results far exceeded that goal.
The group, which last month moved its headquarters from California to Texas, sold 911,208 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, as well as 24,964 vehicles of its luxury S and X models, at prices of US$90,000 and US$100,000 respectively.
In the fourth quarter alone, Tesla delivered 308,600 vehicles.
Tesla overcame global logistics issues that have plagued the auto industry. It got around the semiconductor shortage by using new chip designs and rewriting software, CEO Elon Musk said.
Tesla got another boost in October when it received an order for 100,000 electric vehicles from the rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc. This brings the automaker into the select club of companies worth more than US$1 trillion on the stock market.
However, Tesla is under scrutiny from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is probing its autopilot system over safety concerns.
Tesla also agreed to update its software to prevent drivers from playing video games on a vehicle’s system while it is in motion, following a government investigation.
Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), the largest container shipping company in Taiwan, reportedly distributed year-end bonuses of as much as 40 months wages to some of its employees yesterday. Some Evergreen employees have received about NT$2 million (US$72,228) in individual bonuses, local media reports said. A couple who are entry-level supervisors at Evergreen told the Chinese-language China Times that they received a combined NT$5 million year-end bonus. The two told the newspaper that they earn a base salary of NT$60,000 and that they have been working at the company for more than 10 years. The shipping giant did not confirm the amount of
Mercedes-Benz removed a video advertisement from a Chinese social media Web site, state media said, after the clip got swept up in a charged national debate over depictions of Asian-looking features by foreign companies. The video was posted on Mercedes-Benz’s official Sina Weibo (微博) account on Saturday and later removed due to a public blacklash, the Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper said. “The makeup of the female model looked like slanted eyes and once again aroused a heated discussion from netizens with many blaming that the makeup reflects Western stereotypes about Asian people,” the paper said on Tuesday. The report included
‘NATIONAL SECURITY’: It is only a matter of time for Gudeng Precision Industrial to build a presence in the US following TSMC’s plan to build a fab in Arizona, the firm said Gudeng Precision Industrial Co (家登), the sole supplier of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) pods to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), yesterday said it is looking at setting up a factory in the US to align itself with TSMC’s capacity expansion there. Gudeng is one of several TSMC suppliers that are considering following their customer in setting up operations in the US to provide on-site services. TSMC is building a 12-inch fab in Phoenix, Arizona, for an initial investment of US$12 billion. It plans to produce 20,000 wafers a month using 5-nanometer technology when the fab becomes operational in 2024. TSMC uses
With the arrival of winter in Europe and energy prices soaring, tensions are running high over the provision of gas from Russia — especially through the Yamal-Europe pipeline that runs through Poland and Belarus. Yet the Yamal pipeline is just one part of a complex gas infrastructure network shaped not only by energy needs but also wider economic interests and politics, including strife between Russia and Ukraine. The pipeline, opened in 1994, runs across 2,000km to Germany from the city of Torjok in central Russia, transiting through Belarus and Poland. It delivers 30 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe each year,