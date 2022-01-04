Tesla delivers 1m vehicles globally

AFP, WASHINGTON





Tesla Inc said on Sunday that it delivered nearly 1 million vehicles last year, almost twice as many as in 2020, results that were better than expected despite global supply challenges. The US electric automaker delivered more than 936,000 vehicles of all models last year, an increase of 87 percent over the previous year, the company said in a statement.

Tesla had said in January last year that it was aiming to increase deliveries by 50 percent per year over several years, and Sunday’s results far exceeded that goal.

The group, which last month moved its headquarters from California to Texas, sold 911,208 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, as well as 24,964 vehicles of its luxury S and X models, at prices of US$90,000 and US$100,000 respectively.

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk walks past a screen showing an image of a Tesla Model 3 at a media event in Shanghai, China, on Jan. 7, 2020. Photo: Reuters

In the fourth quarter alone, Tesla delivered 308,600 vehicles.

Tesla overcame global logistics issues that have plagued the auto industry. It got around the semiconductor shortage by using new chip designs and rewriting software, CEO Elon Musk said.

Tesla got another boost in October when it received an order for 100,000 electric vehicles from the rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc. This brings the automaker into the select club of companies worth more than US$1 trillion on the stock market.

However, Tesla is under scrutiny from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is probing its autopilot system over safety concerns.

Tesla also agreed to update its software to prevent drivers from playing video games on a vehicle’s system while it is in motion, following a government investigation.