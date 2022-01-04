Singaporean recovery gains pace

Singapore’s economy grew 7.2 percent last year, government data yesterday showed, rebounding from a COVID-19-induced recession, its worst since independence in 1965.

The city-state plunged into its worst economic performance in 2020 as businesses and borders shut down, choking its economic lifelines of trade and tourism.

Authorities initially imposed tough measures to restrict movement and gatherings, but later shifted to a policy of living with the virus as a majority of residents became fully vaccinated.

The Singapore skyline rises above a neighborhood of traditional shophouses on Oct. 25 last year. Photo: Reuters

Singapore had logged 280,290 cases with 829 deaths as of Sunday.

The Singaporean Ministry of Trade and Industry released advance estimates yesterday showing that the economy expanded by 5.9 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter to last month.

This brought full-year economic growth to 7.2 percent, reversing a 5.4 contraction in 2020, the country’s worst in 56 years.

Manufacturing, a pillar of the trade-reliant economy, surged 12.8 percent year-on-year, driven by global demand for semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, the ministry said.

Construction, a driver of domestic growth, rose 18.7 percent.

However, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) said in his New Year’s message that Singapore was not out of the woods yet.

“Entering the new year, the fight against COVID-19 is not over. The Omicron variant [of SARS-CoV-2] has brought new uncertainties,” Lee said.

He added that Singapore was in a better position to deal with the virus compared to two years ago as booster vaccinations have been rolled out and vaccination of children under 12 years is under way.

“We have also learned to better manage the public health challenges while minimizing the hit on our economy,” he said.

“As we brace ourselves for the impact of Omicron, we can be quietly confident that we will cope with whatever lies ahead,” he said, adding that the economy is expected to grow between 3 and 5 percent this year.