Turkish inflation surged to a 19-year high last month, propelled by a slump in the lira and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s push for cheaper borrowing.
Annual consumer inflation rose 36.08 percent last month, the most since September 2002 and up sharply from 21.31 percent in November. The figure far exceeded the 27.36 percent median estimate in a survey of 19 analysts.
Turkey’s central bank has slashed its benchmark interest rate by 500 basis points since September in a series of moves encouraged by Erdogan, who has attacked elevated borrowing costs as a challenge for businesses and a brake on economic growth.
Photo: AFP
The cuts have sent the lira into a tailspin that’s fueled consumer price rises.
The lira recovered some of its losses last month after Erdogan introduced a mechanism that promises to compensate holders of the lira when the currency weakens to a certain level. However, the currency remains about 31 percent weaker than it was on Sept. 23, when the central bank began cutting interest rates.
The acceleration in inflation takes Turkey’s benchmark interest rate adjusted for inflation to negative 22.08 percent, the lowest real yield among emerging markets.
The decision to slash 5 percentage points off the central bank’s benchmark rate led to a slide in the lira of about 44 percent last year, making it the worst among all major currencies tracked by Bloomberg. The currency also weakened after the inflation report for last month and was trading 2.3 percent lower as of 10:30am local time.
“We expect the headline inflation to accelerate until May-June,” said Ozlem Bayraktar Goksen, Istanbul-based chief economist at Tacirler Yatirim. “We don’t see a change in policy rate in the first quarter, in line with the central bank’s guidance.”
Although rising inflation has hurt Erdogan’s popularity ahead of this year’s election, expected before June 18, he has said that he would continue with a policy shift that aims to boost manufacturing and exports, and reduce the influence of international markets on Turkish monetary policy.
The central bank expects inflation to follow a volatile course, although it expects its looser monetary stance to see inflation resume its downward trend “once temporary effects disappear.”
The bank has repeatedly said that transient factors rather than lower interest rates are behind the latest surge in prices.
Turkey’s monthly inflation should begin to slow this month as the lira stabilizes and the government cracks down on unjustified price increases, Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Wednesday in a televised interview.
The central bank is scheduled to hold its next rate-setting meeting on Jan. 20. and publish its first inflation report of the year on Jan. 27.
