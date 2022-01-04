PMI up as companies report increased output

GENERALLY OPTIMISTIC: Taiwanese manufacturers expected demand to improve, but some firms battled to recruit staff, especially from overseas, IHS Markit said

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter, with Bloomberg





Taiwan’s manufacturing sector last month regained some growth momentum, as companies reported an increase in output amid rising orders, IHS Markit said in a news release yesterday.

The nation’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 55.5, from 54.9 in November, the UK-based market researcher’s monthly survey showed.

Although the latest figure remained well below readings seen at the start of last year, it marked the best rate of improvement in four months thanks to substantial increases in output growth and new orders, IHS Markit said.

However, some companies had difficulties recruiting staff, particularly from abroad, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, IHS Markit said.

Firms also encountered increased stockpiling due to concerns about supply chain delays, transportation bottlenecks and rising costs, it added.

“Taiwan’s manufacturing sector had a strong end to 2021, with the headline PMI rising to a four-month high,” IHS Markit economics associate director Annabel Fiddes said in the release.

“However, shortages of some key components continued to weigh on firms’ abilities to process and finish orders, which drove a further steep increase in backlogs,” Fiddes said.

“Cost pressures were again a key point of concern, as rates of input price and output charge inflation remained historically sharp at the end of the year,” she added.

Overall, the PMI data showed that Taiwanese manufacturers were generally optimistic about their business outlook, anticipating further improvements in customer demand, new product releases and investment to support growth this year, IHS Markit said.

Factory activities in other Asian and European economies continued to expand last month, lifted by resilient demand and easing supply chain bottlenecks as the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 begins to spread in the region, the market researcher said.

The manufacturing PMI for South Korea saw the sharpest jump to 51.9 from 50.9 in November.

Malaysia and the Philippines also posted better readings, while Indonesia dipped slightly to 53.5 from 53.9, but still remained above the 50-point level that separates expansion from contraction.

India eased to 55.5 from 57.6.

In the eurozone, the manufacturing PMI slipped to 58, with Italy posting the strongest growth reading and France the weakest.

Many companies across the region continued to feel the impact of shortages at suppliers, with others noting subdued demand pressures, IHS Markit said.

“We’re seeing some tentative, but very welcome signs that the supply chain crisis which has plagued production lines all across Europe is beginning to recede,” IHS Markit senior economist Joe Hayes said. “COVID-19-driven supply chain disruptions cannot be ruled out, and therefore neither can [a] further spike in inflation.”