Housing growing more unaffordable: ministry report

INCREASING BURDENS: Most mortgages in Taiwan are considered to be slightly to extremely unaffordable, taking decades to pay off, a government planning agency said

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Housing prices grew increasingly less affordable throughout most of the nation in the third quarter of last year, as mortgage burdens reached 39.6 percent, a report by the Ministry of the Interior’s Construction and Planning Agency showed yesterday.

Mortgage burdens increased 0.63 percentage points from the second quarter of last year and 0.14 points from a year earlier, the agency said, using data from the government’s real-price transaction platform and the joint credit information center.

The agency considers mortgage burdens of less than 30 percent as “reasonable,” more than 30 percent as “slightly unaffordable,” more than 40 percent as “quite unaffordable” and more than 50 percent as “extremely unaffordable.”

Property advertisements are posted outside a realty office in Taipei on Dec. 10, 2020. Photo: CNA

Mortgage burdens in Taipei rose 2.21 percentage points year-on-year to 63.35 percent, as housing prices increased to 15.86 times greater than the average household income, the report found.

That means families in the city would have to save all of their income for nearly 16 years to be able to afford a home, while spending nothing on food, clothing, education and other expenditures, it said.

The findings reaffirmed housing price increases induced by global liquidity excess and record-low borrowing costs that have defied tightening measures to cool the property market.

Housing prices remained “quite unaffordable” in New Taipei City at 12.13 times the average family income, with mortgage burdens of 48.46 percent, although the figures suggest a mild retreat from one year earlier, it said.

Mortgage burdens went above the “reasonable” level in Taoyuan at 31.08 percent, Taichung at 41.1 percent, Tainan at 33.11 percent and Kaohsiung at 31.22 percent, it said.

Housing prices in Taichung and Tainan gained 1.64 and 1.47 percentage points respectively during the July-to-September period on the back of improving infrastructure and employment outlooks, the agency said.

Relative affordability also helped facilitate property fund flows to central and southern Taiwan.

Housing prices constituted 10.29 times the average family income in Taichung and 8.29 times in Tainan, it said, adding that housing prices in Kaohsiung were 7.81 times greater than family incomes.

An affordability advantage is tapering off, as housing demand in central and southern Taiwan rises and developers raise prices, encouraged by major technology firms’ plans to build new plants.

Mortgage burdens are also climbing in Changhua, Hsinchu, Hualien, Miaoli, Nantou, Penghu and Taitung counties, as well as Hsinchu city, with mortgage burdens at 30 to 40 percent, the report showed.

Chiayi and Pingtung counties along with Chiayi City and Keelung are the only areas with reasonable mortgage burdens, it said.

Housing prices approach nine times the average family income in Yilan and exceeded it by nine times in Hualien, it said.