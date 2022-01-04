Hong Kong stocks have worst start in three years

Bloomberg





Hong Kong stocks declined on the year’s first trading day to mark their worst new-year start since 2019 amid weak sentiment on tech shares and ongoing concerns about the financial health of Chinese developers.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index closed 0.5 percent lower, reversing from an earlier gain of as much as 0.9 percent. The gauge had risen in the first trading session in each of the last two years and dropped by 2.8 percent in 2019.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) slumped 3.3 percent, the most in nearly a month, to rank among the gauge’s biggest decliners amid concerns that some investors might pare stakes after data showed the conversion of the company’s American Depositary Receipts into Hong Kong shares has picked up pace. Chinese property shares also dropped.

A woman walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday. Photo: AP

“Sentiment is generally still weak for China’s consumer-facing tech companies, not just from the risk of further regulations, but also difficult macro conditions due to fresh COVID-19 outbreaks and weaker consumption,” Union Bancaire Privee senior analyst Vey-Sern Ling said.

“Having said that, valuations are depressed and investors may be looking to add positions selectively,” he added.

Liquidity was thin, with average volumes on the benchmark 56 percent below the 30-day average.

The slide extends weakness from last year after Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on everything from property to tech to private tutoring companies sent Hong Kong stocks tumbling. The benchmark gauge was the worst-performing major benchmark globally last year.

A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of China real estate developers fell by 1.8 percent, led by Sunac China Holdings Ltd (融創中國控股). Shares of closely watched China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) were suspended from trading in Hong Kong yesterday, citing a pending announcement. The halt followed a media report that the company has been ordered to tear down apartment blocks in a development project on the holiday island of Hainan.

Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Tech Index fell 0.5 percent, led by shares of Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd (阿里健康) and Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Ltd (明源雲集團控股). Investors remain cautious given uncertainty over regulatory risk.