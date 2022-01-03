CES gadget show shortened, some big firms stay away

AP, LAS VEGAS





The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is to be three days instead of four following an uptick of COVID-19 cases and the withdrawal of some of its best-known tech presenters.

Convention organizer The Consumer Technology Association announced in a statement on Friday that CES would run from Wednesday to Friday, one day shorter than planned.

The event still has more than 2,200 exhibitors confirmed to show off their products at the Las Vegas convention, spokeswoman Jeanne Abella said.

The Consumer Electronics Show logo is pictured inside the Las Vegas Convention Center on Jan. 8, 2019. Photo: AFP

The association has cited the event’s importance to small companies and entrepreneurs in pushing ahead with the gathering.

Most large tech companies have scrapped plans to attend in-person, opting instead for online presentations.

T-Mobile US Inc chief executive officer Mike Sievert canceled his speech altogether, with the company saying it would look ahead to next year’s show.

Computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想) and social media companies such as Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc parent company Meta Platforms Inc also canceled plans to attend.

News outlets including CNN said that they would cancel or reduce coverage.

CES was held entirely online last year.

It is to have a mix of virtual and in-person attendance this year, with organizers offering digital registration allowing access to about 40 livestreamed events, Abella said.

On the convention floor, attendees would be required to show proof of vaccination and wear masks. Organizers are asking participants to get COVID-19 tests before they arrive, but negative results are not required.