Indonesia suspends coal exports for domestic use

SUPPLY DOWN: The halt is required to stop about 20 power plants from closing down, which would affect 10 million customers, including industrial firms

Bloomberg





Indonesia, one of the world’s top exporters of thermal coal, is pausing exports of the fuel this month to secure dwindling supplies for domestic power plants.

The month-long halt is needed to prevent shutdowns at about 20 power plants in Java, Madura, Bali and other regions, the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said in a statement on its Web site.

The lack of supply could have affected 10 million residential and industry customers, and a decision on when to resume exports could come next week.

Coal is unloaded from a barge at the Suralaya power plant in Cilegon, Indonesia, on Sept. 22 last year. Photo: AFP

“When coal supply to power plants are fulfilled then all return to normal, exports will resume. We will evaluate everything after January 5,” Ridwan Djamaluddin, director-general of minerals and coal, said in the statement.

Out of 5.1 million tonnes of coal supply to power plants assigned by the government, only 35,000 tonnes or less than 1 percent were delivered as of Saturday.

The Kumparan news portal reported the story earlier, citing a letter from Djamaluddin sent to all coal exporters.

In the letter, the ministry ordered coal miners and exporters to divert coal from loaded ships at ports to power plants to prevent disruptions to the national electricity system, Kumparan reported.

Indonesia estimates domestic coal production of as much as 644 million tonnes this year, with domestic consumption forecast at 190 million tonnes.

The government has set a ceiling price for coal sold to local power plants at US$70 per tonne, while also requiring producers to supply at least 25 percent of their output to the domestic market.

Firms that do not comply can be prevented from exporting coal or fined.