CPC, Formosa to raise fuel prices by NT$0.9 per liter

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





The nation’s two major refiners yesterday announced price hikes for this week after international crude oil prices increased amid a positive outlook for global demand.

Effective today, gasoline and diesel prices are to rise NT$0.9 per liter, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) said.

Prices at CPC stations would rise to NT$28.4, NT$29.9 and NT$31.9 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while premium diesel would increase to NT$26.4 per liter.

Prices at Formosa stations would be NT$28.4, NT$29.8 and NT$31.9 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while premium diesel would cost NT$26.2 per liter.

As Russia is optimistic about global economic growth and India’s November crude oil imports increased by 7.5 percent on a monthly basis, coupled with a surge in US equities, market sentiment became more upbeat last week, leading an increase in oil prices, CPC said.

Based on its weighted oil price formula, the cost of crude oil increased 4.73 percent from a week earlier, the state-run refinery said.

Interruptions of crude oil supply in some oil-producing countries due to maintenance issues and the continued reduction in US crude oil inventories also helped boost oil prices last week, Formosa said.

Separately, CPC said that it would keep prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) unchanged this month to support government policy and ease the financial burden on households amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prices of LPG products such as household LPG, propane and butane, as well as propane/butane mixes and automotive LPG would remain the same as last month, CPC said.

It would also freeze LNG prices for retail users this month, but LNG prices for power generation would rise by 10 percent, CPC said.