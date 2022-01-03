The nation’s two major refiners yesterday announced price hikes for this week after international crude oil prices increased amid a positive outlook for global demand.
Effective today, gasoline and diesel prices are to rise NT$0.9 per liter, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) said.
Prices at CPC stations would rise to NT$28.4, NT$29.9 and NT$31.9 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while premium diesel would increase to NT$26.4 per liter.
Prices at Formosa stations would be NT$28.4, NT$29.8 and NT$31.9 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while premium diesel would cost NT$26.2 per liter.
As Russia is optimistic about global economic growth and India’s November crude oil imports increased by 7.5 percent on a monthly basis, coupled with a surge in US equities, market sentiment became more upbeat last week, leading an increase in oil prices, CPC said.
Based on its weighted oil price formula, the cost of crude oil increased 4.73 percent from a week earlier, the state-run refinery said.
Interruptions of crude oil supply in some oil-producing countries due to maintenance issues and the continued reduction in US crude oil inventories also helped boost oil prices last week, Formosa said.
Separately, CPC said that it would keep prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) unchanged this month to support government policy and ease the financial burden on households amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The prices of LPG products such as household LPG, propane and butane, as well as propane/butane mixes and automotive LPG would remain the same as last month, CPC said.
It would also freeze LNG prices for retail users this month, but LNG prices for power generation would rise by 10 percent, CPC said.
Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), the largest container shipping company in Taiwan, reportedly distributed year-end bonuses of as much as 40 months wages to some of its employees yesterday. Some Evergreen employees have received about NT$2 million (US$72,228) in individual bonuses, local media reports said. A couple who are entry-level supervisors at Evergreen told the Chinese-language China Times that they received a combined NT$5 million year-end bonus. The two told the newspaper that they earn a base salary of NT$60,000 and that they have been working at the company for more than 10 years. The shipping giant did not confirm the amount of
Mercedes-Benz removed a video advertisement from a Chinese social media Web site, state media said, after the clip got swept up in a charged national debate over depictions of Asian-looking features by foreign companies. The video was posted on Mercedes-Benz’s official Sina Weibo (微博) account on Saturday and later removed due to a public blacklash, the Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper said. “The makeup of the female model looked like slanted eyes and once again aroused a heated discussion from netizens with many blaming that the makeup reflects Western stereotypes about Asian people,” the paper said on Tuesday. The report included
‘NATIONAL SECURITY’: It is only a matter of time for Gudeng Precision Industrial to build a presence in the US following TSMC’s plan to build a fab in Arizona, the firm said Gudeng Precision Industrial Co (家登), the sole supplier of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) pods to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), yesterday said it is looking at setting up a factory in the US to align itself with TSMC’s capacity expansion there. Gudeng is one of several TSMC suppliers that are considering following their customer in setting up operations in the US to provide on-site services. TSMC is building a 12-inch fab in Phoenix, Arizona, for an initial investment of US$12 billion. It plans to produce 20,000 wafers a month using 5-nanometer technology when the fab becomes operational in 2024. TSMC uses
With the arrival of winter in Europe and energy prices soaring, tensions are running high over the provision of gas from Russia — especially through the Yamal-Europe pipeline that runs through Poland and Belarus. Yet the Yamal pipeline is just one part of a complex gas infrastructure network shaped not only by energy needs but also wider economic interests and politics, including strife between Russia and Ukraine. The pipeline, opened in 1994, runs across 2,000km to Germany from the city of Torjok in central Russia, transiting through Belarus and Poland. It delivers 30 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe each year,