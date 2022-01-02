Shares were mixed in Asia on Friday after a late slide pulled major indices into the red on Wall Street, leaving the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly below record highs.
Tokyo and many other regional markets were closed.
In Taiwan on Thursday — the last trading session for the year — the TAIEX rose 3,486.31 points or 23.7 percent from the end of 2020 to close at 18,218.84 points.
That boosted the main board’s market capitalization by NT$12 trillion (US$433.47) to NT$56 trillion. It was up 1.43 percent from Friday last week.
The TAIEX lost 0.16 percent after hitting an historical intraday high of 18,291.25 points, but it still performed well over the year as a whole.
The TAIEX ended above 17,000 points on 135 trading sessions last year, accounting for 55 percent of total trading sessions, Financial Supervisory Commission data showed.
It closed above 18,000 points on five trading sessions, never ending below 10,000 points.
In Hong Kong on Friday, the Hang Seng added 1.24 percent to 23,397.67 points.
It rose 0.75 percent from a week earlier, but slumped 14.1 percent this year.
In China, a survey showed that Chinese factory activity edged higher last month as supply disruptions eased and export demand weakened.
The monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group rose to 50.3 from November’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating.
The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.57 percent to 3,639.78, posting a weekly increase of 0.6 percent and gaining 4.6 percent annually.
Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.92 percent to 7,444.6 as the number of new COVID-19 cases in some parts of Australia surged. It rose 0.33 percent from a week earlier.
Last year was mixed for Asian markets. Some benchmarks, like the Hang Seng in Hong Kong, which has suffered from troubles in China’s property sector and US-Chinese friction, have languished.
Others, like Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 and the Shanghai Composite index, have gyrated but held relatively steady.
Meanwhile, India’s SENSEX breached new record highs, despite a severe wave of COVID-19 in the spring.
The SENSEX rose 0.8 percent to 58,253.82, up 1.98 percent on the week.
Additional reporting by staff writer, with CNA and Reuters
Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), the largest container shipping company in Taiwan, reportedly distributed year-end bonuses of as much as 40 months wages to some of its employees yesterday. Some Evergreen employees have received about NT$2 million (US$72,228) in individual bonuses, local media reports said. A couple who are entry-level supervisors at Evergreen told the Chinese-language China Times that they received a combined NT$5 million year-end bonus. The two told the newspaper that they earn a base salary of NT$60,000 and that they have been working at the company for more than 10 years. The shipping giant did not confirm the amount of
A meeting last week between Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chief executive C.C. Wei (魏哲家) and Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) is believed by some analysts to indicate that the chipmaker is planning to build a 2-nanometer fabrication plant in the city. Accompanied by three TSMC vice presidents — Wang Ying-lang (王英郎) of fab operations, Arthur Chuang (莊子壽) of the facility division and Jonathan Lee (李俊賢) of corporate planning — Wei met with Lu and a team of top city officials on Friday, the city government said in a statement on Saturday. Lu expressed that hope that TSMC, the world’s largest
Mercedes-Benz removed a video advertisement from a Chinese social media Web site, state media said, after the clip got swept up in a charged national debate over depictions of Asian-looking features by foreign companies. The video was posted on Mercedes-Benz’s official Sina Weibo (微博) account on Saturday and later removed due to a public blacklash, the Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper said. “The makeup of the female model looked like slanted eyes and once again aroused a heated discussion from netizens with many blaming that the makeup reflects Western stereotypes about Asian people,” the paper said on Tuesday. The report included
A Moscow court on Friday slapped Google with a nearly US$100 million fine and also fined Facebook Inc’s parent company Meta Platforms Inc US$27 million over their failure to delete content banned by local law, as Russia seeks to step up pressure on technology giants. The Tagansky District Court ruled that Google repeatedly neglected to remove the banned content, and ordered the company to pay an administrative fine of 7.2 billion rubles (US$97.7 million). Google said that it would study the court documents before deciding on what its next step might be. Later on Friday, the court also slapped a fine of nearly