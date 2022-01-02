Asian shares mixed with scant trading on New Year’s Eve

AP, BANGKOK





Shares were mixed in Asia on Friday after a late slide pulled major indices into the red on Wall Street, leaving the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly below record highs.

Tokyo and many other regional markets were closed.

In Taiwan on Thursday — the last trading session for the year — the TAIEX rose 3,486.31 points or 23.7 percent from the end of 2020 to close at 18,218.84 points.

That boosted the main board’s market capitalization by NT$12 trillion (US$433.47) to NT$56 trillion. It was up 1.43 percent from Friday last week.

The TAIEX lost 0.16 percent after hitting an historical intraday high of 18,291.25 points, but it still performed well over the year as a whole.

The TAIEX ended above 17,000 points on 135 trading sessions last year, accounting for 55 percent of total trading sessions, Financial Supervisory Commission data showed.

It closed above 18,000 points on five trading sessions, never ending below 10,000 points.

In Hong Kong on Friday, the Hang Seng added 1.24 percent to 23,397.67 points.

It rose 0.75 percent from a week earlier, but slumped 14.1 percent this year.

In China, a survey showed that Chinese factory activity edged higher last month as supply disruptions eased and export demand weakened.

The monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group rose to 50.3 from November’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.57 percent to 3,639.78, posting a weekly increase of 0.6 percent and gaining 4.6 percent annually.

Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.92 percent to 7,444.6 as the number of new COVID-19 cases in some parts of Australia surged. It rose 0.33 percent from a week earlier.

Last year was mixed for Asian markets. Some benchmarks, like the Hang Seng in Hong Kong, which has suffered from troubles in China’s property sector and US-Chinese friction, have languished.

Others, like Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 and the Shanghai Composite index, have gyrated but held relatively steady.

Meanwhile, India’s SENSEX breached new record highs, despite a severe wave of COVID-19 in the spring.

The SENSEX rose 0.8 percent to 58,253.82, up 1.98 percent on the week.

Additional reporting by staff writer, with CNA and Reuters