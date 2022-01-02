Wall Street ends year near record highs

SHOWING RESILIENCY: Earnings results from S&P 500 firms beat analysts’ estimates, with energy, real estate and microchips among the top performers last year

Reuters, NEW YORK





Wall Street closed near record highs in light trading on Friday, the last trading day of the year, marking the second year of recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic.

All three major US stock indices scored monthly, quarterly and annual gains, notching their biggest three-year advance since 1999.

The S&P 500 gained 27 percent since the last trading day of 2020. Through Thursday, the benchmark index has registered 70 record-high closes, or the second-most ever.

Using Refinitiv data dating back to 1928, the most record-high closes for the S&P 500 in a single year was 77 in 1995.

The Dow added 18.73 percent for the year, and the NASDAQ gained 21.4 percent.

Companies, consumers and the US broader economy largely thrived last year as they felt their way forward amid a constantly shifting landscape, including a tumultuous transfer of power marked by the Jan. 6 US Capitol riot.

Traders wear “2022” glasses while working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg

Other factors included the “meme stock” phenomenon, new COVID-19 variants, a labor shortage, generous fiscal/monetary stimulus, hobbled supply chains, booming demand and the resulting price spikes.

“What stands out to us this year among all the negatives, is the resiliency of corporate America,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“In a sea of uncertainty and higher prices, you have to be extremely impressed by how agile and adaptive corporate America was to sport 45 percent earnings growth in a very difficult year,” Detrick said.

Indeed, earnings results from S&P 500 companies blew past analyst estimates to deliver year-on-year growth in the first three quarters of the year of 52.8 percent, 96.3 percent and 42.6 percent, respectively, said Refinitiv, which expects fourth-quarter annual earnings growth of 22.3 percent.

Energy, real estate and microchips — sectors associated with economic recovery and booming demand — were among last year’s top performers, with growth stocks’ 31 percent advance handily outperforming the 22 percent gain in value stocks.

Market-leading tech and tech-adjacent megacap stocks, which outperformed the broader market in the first year of the global health crisis, were laggards as the economy slowly reopened and vaccines were deployed.

The NYSE FANG+ index, an equal-weighted group of 10 such stocks, notched a nearly 20 percent advance on the year.

Google parent Alphabet Inc posted the biggest annual advance among NYSE FANG+ constituents, enjoying its best year since 2009.

Dow Transports, considered by many a barometer of economic health, registered a yearly gain of more than 31 percent.

Steadily rising US Treasury yields — along with a recent hawkish shift from the US Federal Reserve, which now foresees as many as three rate hikes in the coming year — have supported interest rate-sensitive financials, which gained nearly 33 percent.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which burst onto the scene in early 2020 and prompted the steepest, quickest economic contraction in history, continues to linger, pressuring travel-related stocks.

The S&P 1500 Airlines index was one of the year’s few losing sectors, with an annual decline of nearly 2 percent.

However, early data suggests that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, which has caused an abrupt spike in global infections, is less virulent than its predecessors and economic data is increasingly suggesting a return to normal, two years after the first cases of COVID-19 were reported.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59.78 points, or 0.16 percent, to 36,338.3, the S&P 500 lost 12.55 points, or 0.26 percent, to 4,766.18 and the NASDAQ Composite dropped 96.59 points, or 0.61 percent, to 15,644.97.

For the week, the Dow was up 1.08 percent, the S&P 500 rose 0.85 percent and the NASDAQ lost 0.05 percent.