Wall Street closed near record highs in light trading on Friday, the last trading day of the year, marking the second year of recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic.
All three major US stock indices scored monthly, quarterly and annual gains, notching their biggest three-year advance since 1999.
The S&P 500 gained 27 percent since the last trading day of 2020. Through Thursday, the benchmark index has registered 70 record-high closes, or the second-most ever.
Using Refinitiv data dating back to 1928, the most record-high closes for the S&P 500 in a single year was 77 in 1995.
The Dow added 18.73 percent for the year, and the NASDAQ gained 21.4 percent.
Companies, consumers and the US broader economy largely thrived last year as they felt their way forward amid a constantly shifting landscape, including a tumultuous transfer of power marked by the Jan. 6 US Capitol riot.
Photo: Bloomberg
Other factors included the “meme stock” phenomenon, new COVID-19 variants, a labor shortage, generous fiscal/monetary stimulus, hobbled supply chains, booming demand and the resulting price spikes.
“What stands out to us this year among all the negatives, is the resiliency of corporate America,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“In a sea of uncertainty and higher prices, you have to be extremely impressed by how agile and adaptive corporate America was to sport 45 percent earnings growth in a very difficult year,” Detrick said.
Indeed, earnings results from S&P 500 companies blew past analyst estimates to deliver year-on-year growth in the first three quarters of the year of 52.8 percent, 96.3 percent and 42.6 percent, respectively, said Refinitiv, which expects fourth-quarter annual earnings growth of 22.3 percent.
Energy, real estate and microchips — sectors associated with economic recovery and booming demand — were among last year’s top performers, with growth stocks’ 31 percent advance handily outperforming the 22 percent gain in value stocks.
Market-leading tech and tech-adjacent megacap stocks, which outperformed the broader market in the first year of the global health crisis, were laggards as the economy slowly reopened and vaccines were deployed.
The NYSE FANG+ index, an equal-weighted group of 10 such stocks, notched a nearly 20 percent advance on the year.
Google parent Alphabet Inc posted the biggest annual advance among NYSE FANG+ constituents, enjoying its best year since 2009.
Dow Transports, considered by many a barometer of economic health, registered a yearly gain of more than 31 percent.
Steadily rising US Treasury yields — along with a recent hawkish shift from the US Federal Reserve, which now foresees as many as three rate hikes in the coming year — have supported interest rate-sensitive financials, which gained nearly 33 percent.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which burst onto the scene in early 2020 and prompted the steepest, quickest economic contraction in history, continues to linger, pressuring travel-related stocks.
The S&P 1500 Airlines index was one of the year’s few losing sectors, with an annual decline of nearly 2 percent.
However, early data suggests that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, which has caused an abrupt spike in global infections, is less virulent than its predecessors and economic data is increasingly suggesting a return to normal, two years after the first cases of COVID-19 were reported.
On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59.78 points, or 0.16 percent, to 36,338.3, the S&P 500 lost 12.55 points, or 0.26 percent, to 4,766.18 and the NASDAQ Composite dropped 96.59 points, or 0.61 percent, to 15,644.97.
For the week, the Dow was up 1.08 percent, the S&P 500 rose 0.85 percent and the NASDAQ lost 0.05 percent.
Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), the largest container shipping company in Taiwan, reportedly distributed year-end bonuses of as much as 40 months wages to some of its employees yesterday. Some Evergreen employees have received about NT$2 million (US$72,228) in individual bonuses, local media reports said. A couple who are entry-level supervisors at Evergreen told the Chinese-language China Times that they received a combined NT$5 million year-end bonus. The two told the newspaper that they earn a base salary of NT$60,000 and that they have been working at the company for more than 10 years. The shipping giant did not confirm the amount of
A meeting last week between Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chief executive C.C. Wei (魏哲家) and Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) is believed by some analysts to indicate that the chipmaker is planning to build a 2-nanometer fabrication plant in the city. Accompanied by three TSMC vice presidents — Wang Ying-lang (王英郎) of fab operations, Arthur Chuang (莊子壽) of the facility division and Jonathan Lee (李俊賢) of corporate planning — Wei met with Lu and a team of top city officials on Friday, the city government said in a statement on Saturday. Lu expressed that hope that TSMC, the world’s largest
Mercedes-Benz removed a video advertisement from a Chinese social media Web site, state media said, after the clip got swept up in a charged national debate over depictions of Asian-looking features by foreign companies. The video was posted on Mercedes-Benz’s official Sina Weibo (微博) account on Saturday and later removed due to a public blacklash, the Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper said. “The makeup of the female model looked like slanted eyes and once again aroused a heated discussion from netizens with many blaming that the makeup reflects Western stereotypes about Asian people,” the paper said on Tuesday. The report included
A Moscow court on Friday slapped Google with a nearly US$100 million fine and also fined Facebook Inc’s parent company Meta Platforms Inc US$27 million over their failure to delete content banned by local law, as Russia seeks to step up pressure on technology giants. The Tagansky District Court ruled that Google repeatedly neglected to remove the banned content, and ordered the company to pay an administrative fine of 7.2 billion rubles (US$97.7 million). Google said that it would study the court documents before deciding on what its next step might be. Later on Friday, the court also slapped a fine of nearly