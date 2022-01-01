CRUISE LINES
Royal Caribbean struggles
Royal Caribbean Group on Thursday said that it was grappling with a drop in bookings and a rise in cancelations as COVID-19 cases surge in the US, driven by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. US cruise ships have been gradually returning to the seas since late June, but an increase in Omicron cases has sparked calls for a temporary ban on cruising, including from US Senator Richard Blumenthal. Since the Celebrity Cruises parent resumed operations from US ports in June, the company’s cruise ships have ferried 1.1 million passengers, with 1,745 people testing positive for COVID-19 and 41 being hospitalized. “Our case count has spiked, but the level of severity is significantly milder,” Royal Caribbean chief medical officer Calvin Johnson said. The company said that load factors for sailings in the first half of this year remain below historical levels, although it said the recent disruption was not as severe as that experienced during the Delta variant wave earlier this year.
SHIPPING
LA imposes container fee
The Port of Los Angeles, the US’ largest for container traffic, is to charge a fee on ocean carriers that fail to clear empty containers off the docks from the end of this month. From Jan. 30, the port is to charge carriers US$100 per day for each empty box sitting on the docks for at least nine days, rising by US$100 daily until the container leaves the terminal, the port said in an e-mailed statement on Thursday. The fee is subject to approval by the city’s Harbor Commission. The charge is similar to one that Los Angeles and Long Beach announced on Oct. 25 for lingering import containers.
SOUTH KOREA
Inflation tops 3% again
Inflation topped 3 percent for a third straight month last month, as still-high commodity prices, ongoing supply issues and resilient domestic demand all worked to lift consumer prices. Consumer prices rose 3.7 percent from a year earlier, far exceeding the Bank of Korea’s 2 percent target and matching economists’ estimate, data from Statistics Korea showed yesterday. From a month earlier, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent. Policymakers have been ramping up their caution over quickening inflation in the past few months after a global acceleration in price growth reached the nation.
RETAIL
IKEA to increase prices
IKEA is to hike its prices by an average of 9 percent this year due to ongoing supply and transportation disruptions, the company that operates most of the Swedish furniture giant’s stores said. Thursday’s announcement came as lockdowns and other restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic and shipping challenges ramp up inflation and pinch economies globally, with consumers increasingly feeling the bite. “Like many other industries, IKEA continues to face significant transport and raw material constraints driving up costs, with no anticipated break in the foreseeable future,” Ingka Group, the holding company that owns 90 percent of IKEA’s stores, said in a statement. These higher costs — which are mostly being felt in North America and Europe — will now have to be passed on to customers, it said. IKEA franchisor Inter IKEA Group absorbed costs amounting to 250 million euros (US$283 million) across last year due to these logistical tensions, which were exacerbated by the rebound in demand after the first phase of the pandemic, it said.
Locals are forced to sell their products at prices so low that Turkey is now the place to go for shoppers from Bulgaria and the Balkans — some of Europe’s poorest countries The sea of Bulgarian buses parked outside a market in Turkey’s historic city of Edirne betrays the scale of the currency crisis impeding Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s path to a third decade of rule. The mosque-filled city on Turkey’s western edge was an early capital of the Ottoman Empire when it was expanding across the Middle East and Europe in the 14th and 15th centuries. It is now the place where shoppers from Bulgaria and the Balkans — themselves some of Europe’s poorest countries — go to stock up on everything from underwear to walnuts at a fraction of their cost
Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), the largest container shipping company in Taiwan, reportedly distributed year-end bonuses of as much as 40 months wages to some of its employees yesterday. Some Evergreen employees have received about NT$2 million (US$72,228) in individual bonuses, local media reports said. A couple who are entry-level supervisors at Evergreen told the Chinese-language China Times that they received a combined NT$5 million year-end bonus. The two told the newspaper that they earn a base salary of NT$60,000 and that they have been working at the company for more than 10 years. The shipping giant did not confirm the amount of
A meeting last week between Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chief executive C.C. Wei (魏哲家) and Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) is believed by some analysts to indicate that the chipmaker is planning to build a 2-nanometer fabrication plant in the city. Accompanied by three TSMC vice presidents — Wang Ying-lang (王英郎) of fab operations, Arthur Chuang (莊子壽) of the facility division and Jonathan Lee (李俊賢) of corporate planning — Wei met with Lu and a team of top city officials on Friday, the city government said in a statement on Saturday. Lu expressed that hope that TSMC, the world’s largest
Mercedes-Benz removed a video advertisement from a Chinese social media Web site, state media said, after the clip got swept up in a charged national debate over depictions of Asian-looking features by foreign companies. The video was posted on Mercedes-Benz’s official Sina Weibo (微博) account on Saturday and later removed due to a public blacklash, the Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper said. “The makeup of the female model looked like slanted eyes and once again aroused a heated discussion from netizens with many blaming that the makeup reflects Western stereotypes about Asian people,” the paper said on Tuesday. The report included