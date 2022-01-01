World Business Quick Take

CRUISE LINES

Royal Caribbean struggles

Royal Caribbean Group on Thursday said that it was grappling with a drop in bookings and a rise in cancelations as COVID-19 cases surge in the US, driven by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. US cruise ships have been gradually returning to the seas since late June, but an increase in Omicron cases has sparked calls for a temporary ban on cruising, including from US Senator Richard Blumenthal. Since the Celebrity Cruises parent resumed operations from US ports in June, the company’s cruise ships have ferried 1.1 million passengers, with 1,745 people testing positive for COVID-19 and 41 being hospitalized. “Our case count has spiked, but the level of severity is significantly milder,” Royal Caribbean chief medical officer Calvin Johnson said. The company said that load factors for sailings in the first half of this year remain below historical levels, although it said the recent disruption was not as severe as that experienced during the Delta variant wave earlier this year.

SHIPPING

LA imposes container fee

The Port of Los Angeles, the US’ largest for container traffic, is to charge a fee on ocean carriers that fail to clear empty containers off the docks from the end of this month. From Jan. 30, the port is to charge carriers US$100 per day for each empty box sitting on the docks for at least nine days, rising by US$100 daily until the container leaves the terminal, the port said in an e-mailed statement on Thursday. The fee is subject to approval by the city’s Harbor Commission. The charge is similar to one that Los Angeles and Long Beach announced on Oct. 25 for lingering import containers.

SOUTH KOREA

Inflation tops 3% again

Inflation topped 3 percent for a third straight month last month, as still-high commodity prices, ongoing supply issues and resilient domestic demand all worked to lift consumer prices. Consumer prices rose 3.7 percent from a year earlier, far exceeding the Bank of Korea’s 2 percent target and matching economists’ estimate, data from Statistics Korea showed yesterday. From a month earlier, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent. Policymakers have been ramping up their caution over quickening inflation in the past few months after a global acceleration in price growth reached the nation.

RETAIL

IKEA to increase prices

IKEA is to hike its prices by an average of 9 percent this year due to ongoing supply and transportation disruptions, the company that operates most of the Swedish furniture giant’s stores said. Thursday’s announcement came as lockdowns and other restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic and shipping challenges ramp up inflation and pinch economies globally, with consumers increasingly feeling the bite. “Like many other industries, IKEA continues to face significant transport and raw material constraints driving up costs, with no anticipated break in the foreseeable future,” Ingka Group, the holding company that owns 90 percent of IKEA’s stores, said in a statement. These higher costs — which are mostly being felt in North America and Europe — will now have to be passed on to customers, it said. IKEA franchisor Inter IKEA Group absorbed costs amounting to 250 million euros (US$283 million) across last year due to these logistical tensions, which were exacerbated by the rebound in demand after the first phase of the pandemic, it said.